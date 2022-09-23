Horoscope for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

Moon Alert

After 3 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will have to put the demands and emotional considerations of others before your own. Don’t worry, you’re not being a martyr. It’s simply what is happening. Sometimes life is like that.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It’s Friday and you feel playful. Enjoy fun activities with children as well as entertaining diversions. Some of you will be excited about a romantic flirtation. However, in the bigger picture, you are focused on getting better organized because you want to be on top of your game.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will welcome a chance to hunker down at home and relax among familiar surroundings. A conversation with a female relative could be significant, especially someone you have not seen for a while. Be gentle. (Remember that fiery Mars in your sign makes you aggressive.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Conversations with others are important to you today. Very likely, you might talk to relatives or neighbors you haven’t seen for a while. Whatever the case, you want to get down to the bottom of things and discuss something real. You want the facts.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s easy to emotionally identify with your possessions, which is why you might feel that you’re a better person if you own more stuff, which is not the case. This is mistaken thinking. Obviously, you are who you are. You’re not your bank account. (Well, maybe your car.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign, which always makes you a bit more emotional than usual. It happens for 2 1/2 days every month. However, when it occurs, it slightly improves your good fortune. Why not ask the universe for a favor?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a curious day because the moon is hiding in your chart; however, the sun is in your sign. This could create be a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde effect on you. One influence makes you eager and ready to interact with others; while the other makes you want to hide. Boo!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A heart-to-heart conversation with a friend will be important to you today. (Quite likely, this friend is a female acquaintance.) This is the perfect time to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback, which could be helpful to you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you are somewhat in the limelight. People notice you more than usual. In fact, some people seem to know personal details about your private life. Be patient with others because when Mars is opposite your sign, it can trigger irritability. (“Who, me?”)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you want to shake things up a little. You want to travel, or do something different, or meet interesting people from different backgrounds. Because the powers that be admire you now, you might pull this off. Explore your options!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will make great headway today if you set aside some time to deal with red-tape issues regarding wills, inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property. This stuff doesn’t go away on its own, but it’s so easy to put off. Devote 15 minutes to tidying up some paperwork. You’ll love yourself and this later.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the moon is in the sign that is directly opposite from your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This simply requires a little cooperation, patience and diplomacy. It’s the kind of day where you have to go along to get along.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen (1949) shares your birthday. You appear quiet and dignified. Have a great appreciation for beauty. Nevertheless, despite your calm under appearance, you are determined and strong. This year is slower paced. You will have a stronger emphasis on partnerships and friendships. Find relationships that benefit you. Trust your intuition this year.

