The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture News

Pharoah Sanders, groundbreaking jazz saxophonist, dies at 81

The jazz great died in Los Angeles early Saturday, his record label announced.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Pharoah Sanders, groundbreaking jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
merlin_108482494.jpg

Pharoah Sanders performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Friday, May 2, 2014.

Gerald Herbert/AP file photo

LOS ANGELES — Pharoah Sanders, the influential tenor saxophonist revered in the jazz world for the spirituality of his work, has died, his record label announced. He was 81.

Sanders, also known for his extensive work alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s, died in Los Angeles early Saturday, said the tweet from Luaka Bop, the label that released his 2021 album, “Promises.” It did not specify a cause. A phone message to Luaka Bop in New York was not immediately returned.

“We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace,” said the label’s message on Twitter, accompanied by a heart emoji.

The saxophonist’s best-known work was his two-part “The Creator Has a Master Plan,” from the “Karma” album released in 1969. The combined track is nearly 33 minutes long.

Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1940, Sanders began playing jazz in Oakland, California. He moved to New York City in 1961, where a few years later he joined Coltrane’s band and began slowly establishing his solo career.

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: He’s wary of my male friends, but new husband practices a double standard
Horoscope for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
Actor Louise Fletcher, cruel Nurse Ratched in “Cuckoo’s Nest,’ dies at 88
Cabaret ZaZou delivers a wildly entertaining evening of song, cirque and more in ‘Luminaire’
Book shows personal side of ‘Mockingbird’ author Harper Lee
Riccardo Muti, CSO, Bronfman combine for marvelous program of late 19th-century works
The Latest
A COVID-19 vaccine is administered earlier this year at a Cook County administration site. The county’s coronavirus risk level is now considered “low.”
Coronavirus
Chicago, suburbs back down to low COVID-19 risk level: CDC
Illinois has reported an average of 2,482 new cases per day over the past week, a 32% decline compared to a month ago.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Four people were killed and at least eight others were wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening.
Crime
4 killed in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening; 2 teens among 8 others wounded
Four men were fatally shot in under three hours early Saturday, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Puerto Rico v USA - FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Kahleah Copper’s willpower has again brought her opportunity, this time representing Team USA at the FIBA World Cup
Kahleah Copper is one of eight players making their World Cup debut, along with her Rutgers teammate, the Sky’s 2015 17th overall draft pick, Betnijah Laney, who plays for the New York Liberty.
By Annie Costabile
 
Two men were shot, one fatally, Sept. 24, 2022 on the North Side.
Crime
2 men shot, 1 fatally, in Rogers Park
They were in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when they were attacked, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man and woman were critically wounded in a shooting Sept. 24, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
2 critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
They were driving in the 1700 block of West 43rd Street when they were shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 