Two men fatally shot in North Lawndale

Two men were found shot to death early Sunday in North Lawndale.

Around 4 a.m., emergency responders discovered the two men with gunshot wounds inside a residence in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, Chicago police said.

A man, 30, was shot in the head and found near the front of the residence. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another man, 31, was found inside the residence with the same injury. He was taken to the same hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

