The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 25, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Two men fatally shot in North Lawndale

They were found inside a residence in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Two men fatally shot in North Lawndale
Sun_Times.png

Sun-Times file

Two men were found shot to death early Sunday in North Lawndale.

Around 4 a.m., emergency responders discovered the two men with gunshot wounds inside a residence in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, Chicago police said.

A man, 30, was shot in the head and found near the front of the residence. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another man, 31, was found inside the residence with the same injury. He was taken to the same hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

Next Up In News
Chicago gay bars get their due
3 shot at gathering in Washington Heights
Man, 18, killed in Northwest Side shooting
Man fatally stabbed in Humboldt Park
1 dead, another wounded in Aurora shooting
Man dies in Lake County Jail same day he was booked
The Latest
Patrons at Side Track bar celebrate after the Illinois General Assembly approved gay marriage in 2013.
Columnists
Chicago gay bars get their due
A former Chicagoan conducted hundreds of interviews to document the sometimes shadowy establishments.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Parade goers hold a sign that reads, “Yes for workers rights!” as they march down South Ewing Avenue on the East Side during the Labor Day Parade on Sept. 2. Hundreds of union workers and supporters joined the parade.
Other Views
Improving the workplace for low-wage workers is a matter of justice
These workers got the rest of us through the pandemic but continue to experience no benefits or unaffordable benefits, few health and safety protections, and job and income insecurity.
By LaTanya Jackson Wilson
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband shows no remorse for his second affair
He doesn’t seem to realize how much his cheating has hurt his wife.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Hummingbirds working sage in Homewood. Credit: Michael Dodd
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Hummingbirds, greenback walleye, IL pheasant forecast, IL’s longest lived goose
Suburban hummingbirds, a surprise greenback walleye from the Kankakee system, a nugget on the Illinois pheasant forecast, and Illinois’ longest-lived Canada goose are among the notes from around Chicago and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 