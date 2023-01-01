The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 1, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields corrects WR Chase Claypool for venting on sideline

“He’s passionate, but he just has to learn how to control those emotions,” Fields said. For his part, Claypool left the locker room without talking to the media.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears QB Justin Fields corrects WR Chase Claypool for venting on sideline
A photo of Chase Claypool trying to catch a pass against the Lions.

Claypool’s only target in the game was this incomplete pass with two minutes left.

Getty

DETROIT — Everyone is growing impatient with wide receiver Chase Claypool’s slow start since joining the Bears. Even Claypool.

In the second half of the Bears’ 41-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday, with Claypool yet to have a single pass thrown his way, he vented his frustration on the sideline until quarterback Justin Fields interjected.

“[It’s] good to have emotion in a game, but you just have to know how to control it,” Fields said. “You can’t let it come out like that because ... that’s not helping anybody. That’s not helping the team.

“We’re getting blown out ... Everybody feels that way. But I [said], ‘That’s not going to do anything ... That’s just spreading everybody apart. We need to be here for each other, stick with each other and fight.’ He’s passionate, but he just has to learn how to control those emotions.”

Claypool left the locker room just as the media was allowed in, so he didn’t address it. Fields added that he was receptive, recalling him saying, “Yeah, my fault. I’m just frustrated right now.”

In his return from missing two games with a knee injury, Claypool had one target and no catches. Coach Matt Eberflus said the Bears restricted his playing time as a precaution.

While trading for Claypool was a long-term move, he has underwhelmed in his first two months with the Bears and has just 12 catches for 111 yards in six games.

He and Fields have both missed practice time because of injuries, which hindered an already challenging acclimation.

“It’s hard to learn an offense like this in the middle of the season, and he’s done a good job,” Fields said. “By this time next year, we’re rolling.

“I just know his passion for the game and know his work ethic, and I know that he wants to be great, so we’re going to get together and work out and just be on the same page in the offseason.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Jared Goff stays hot vs. Bears, gives Lions outside shot at playoffs
‘Lot of mistakes’ on Bears’ chaotic final play before halftime vs. Lions
End comes swiftly for beleaguered Bears defense
An embarrassment of epic proportions for the Bears in Detroit
Future salary-cap space, draft picks of no help to Bears in 41-10 loss to Lions
Bears’ passing game fails in 41-10 blowout loss to Lions
The Latest
Packers safety Darnell Savage returns an interception 75 yards for a touchdown over Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins during the first half of Sunday’s game.
NFL
Packers control their postseason fate after routing Vikings 41-17
Green Bay (8-8) will reach the playoffs if it beats division rival Detroit at home in its regular-season finale.
By Steve Megargee | Associated Press
 
A photo of Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson running with the ball after an interception.
Bears
‘Lot of mistakes’ on Bears’ chaotic final play before halftime vs. Lions
The Bears mostly looked like they were moving in slow motion, and their disorganization cost them a chance to cut into a two-touchdown deficit just before halftime.
By Jason Lieser
 
Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) scores on a 21-yard screen pass to give the Lions a 3910 lead over the Bears in the third quarter Sunday at Ford Field.
Bears
End comes swiftly for beleaguered Bears defense
One play after a rare sack by Trevis Gipson gave the Bears some life, D’Andre Swift’s 35-yard run on third-and-18 fueled a second-half rout, as the Bears hit a new low — allowing 504 yards in a 41-10 loss to the Lions at Ford Field.
By Mark Potash
 
shell_casing2.jpg
Crime
Man shot to death in Austin
A 52-year-old man standing on a sidewalk was shot just before 4:20 p.m. Sunday by someone in a car, police say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police investigate the scene where four teens were shot near E 57th St and S Prairie St in Washington Park, Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Crime
1 dead, 3 wounded in Washington Park car-to-car shooting
Four teens were in a Kia driving north on Prairie Avenue at 57th Street when another car pulled along side them and someone inside opened fire, police say. Four people were slain in Chicago on New Year’s Day.
By David StruettEmmanuel Camarillo, and 1 more
 