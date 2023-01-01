Bears QB Justin Fields corrects WR Chase Claypool for venting on sideline

DETROIT — Everyone is growing impatient with wide receiver Chase Claypool’s slow start since joining the Bears. Even Claypool.

In the second half of the Bears’ 41-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday, with Claypool yet to have a single pass thrown his way, he vented his frustration on the sideline until quarterback Justin Fields interjected.

“[It’s] good to have emotion in a game, but you just have to know how to control it,” Fields said. “You can’t let it come out like that because ... that’s not helping anybody. That’s not helping the team.

“We’re getting blown out ... Everybody feels that way. But I [said], ‘That’s not going to do anything ... That’s just spreading everybody apart. We need to be here for each other, stick with each other and fight.’ He’s passionate, but he just has to learn how to control those emotions.”

Claypool left the locker room just as the media was allowed in, so he didn’t address it. Fields added that he was receptive, recalling him saying, “Yeah, my fault. I’m just frustrated right now.”

In his return from missing two games with a knee injury, Claypool had one target and no catches. Coach Matt Eberflus said the Bears restricted his playing time as a precaution.

While trading for Claypool was a long-term move, he has underwhelmed in his first two months with the Bears and has just 12 catches for 111 yards in six games.

He and Fields have both missed practice time because of injuries, which hindered an already challenging acclimation.

“It’s hard to learn an offense like this in the middle of the season, and he’s done a good job,” Fields said. “By this time next year, we’re rolling.

“I just know his passion for the game and know his work ethic, and I know that he wants to be great, so we’re going to get together and work out and just be on the same page in the offseason.”

