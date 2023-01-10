The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Chicago needs visionary planning in spirit of Daniel Burnham

A key directive of Burnham’s blueprint was to benefit all Chicagoans as part of the City Beautiful philosophy.

The downtown skyline is seen from a rooftop in the South Loop neighborhood.

The most significant developments being pitched in Chicago suggest that the city needs a brush up on its Daniel Burnham-inspired roots in urban planning.

In 1909, Burnham and fellow architect Edward Bennett wrote the Plan of Chicago, a landmark document that established the concept of urban planning.

A key directive of Burnham’s blueprint was to benefit all Chicagoans as part of the City Beautiful philosophy. This thinking paved the way for some of its most distinctive features, including the lakefront parks, the Magnificent Mile and Navy Pier.

Today, however, most of the high-profile projects in Chicago would largely benefit the wealthy.

In residential, these include One Central, a $20 billion proposal to build nine high-rises just west of Soldier Field on the South Side; and the $6 billion Lincoln Yards project and $1.3 billion Omni Group residential development on the North Side, among others.

This trend is not limited to the residential sector, as the proposed $1.7 billion Bally’s casino and the $1 billion redevelopment of Soldier Field make clear.

To be sure, these projects would have trickle-down effects. The One Central project would include a station for Chicago Transit Authority, Metra and Amtrak trains.

More broadly, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Invest South/West plan, which directs developer attention to commercial corridors on the South and West sides, acts as something of a counterweight, but it has had only had a limited number of ground-breakings.

What Chicago needs is visionary thinking on par with that of Burnham to remake the city in an uncertain post-pandemic era. Relearning the ideas of the Plan of Chicago would mark a good first step.

Craig Barner, Lincoln Square

Call out the hard right

I was disappointed that in her piece on hard-right conservative Rep. Mary Miller, Lynn Sweet did not mention that Miller made international news in 2021 for her shocking and abhorrent statement that “Hitler was right about one thing.”

Miller was applauded by her fellow Republicans on the House floor. The extremists who have taken hold of the Republican Party must be continually called out for their enthusiasm for fascism and authoritarian rule. It is imperative that the media remind readers at every turn that representatives such as Miller are outside of the norm and voters cannot tolerate their attempt to hold the U.S. Congress hostage to their dangerous ideology.

Julieanne Ehre, Edgewater

The Latest
Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch during debate of a measure that would ban assault weapons in the state.
Politics
Illinois House approves assault weapons ban; Gov. Pritzker vows to sign it
During his inaugural speech on Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker vowed to sign the measure, which would immediately ban the sale of assault weapons in Illinois and cap the purchase of magazines at 10 rounds for long guns and 15 for handguns.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Thanks to remaining schedule, recent play, Bulls upbeat at halfway mark
On paper, the Bulls have the easiest remaining schedule left in the NBA. They’ve seen roles defined, survived some in-fighting, and now have a second half of the season to reach expectations.
By Joe Cowley
 
John Berg, holding the laker, and his nephew Erling Berg on a New Year’s Day outing from Racine, Wisconsin.
Outdoors
Smattering of ice fishing goes around Chicago as does perch fishing on southern Lake Michigan
A smattering of ice fishing around Chicago and the rebuilding of perch fishing on southern Lake Michigan lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report, there’s also the first mention of coho in 2023.
By Dale Bowman
 
Petr Cech and Petr Mrazek.
Blackhawks
Petr Mrazek’s friendship with soccer legend Petr Cech leads to surreal Blackhawks sports crossover
Cech joined Hawks practice on the ice Tuesday after some soccer antics with Mrazek and teammates Monday. The 40-year-old former Chelsea and Arsenal star now plays third-division professional hockey in England.
By Ben Pope
 
A Metra train at Metra’s Western Avenue Coach Yard at 2801 W. Grand Ave. Tuesday morning, Sept. 15, 2020.
Transportation
Metra launches live train tracker
GPS equipment has been installed on more than half of Metra lines as the $26.7 million project went live Tuesday.
By Ilana Arougheti
 