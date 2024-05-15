The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Food and Restaurants Money News

City curbs Clark Street closure, allowing limited vehicle traffic alongside expanded outdoor dining

The closure of the three-block stretch on North Clark Street between Grand Avenue and Kinzie Street will return, but with seating next to the curb and space for vehicle traffic.

By  Kade Heather, GA Reporter
   
SHARE City curbs Clark Street closure, allowing limited vehicle traffic alongside expanded outdoor dining
Diners on the sidewalk patio outside of The Smith, at 400 N. Clark St., in River North on May 2. Last year, the city closed the entire street to vehicle traffic, allowing restaurants to place tables on the street.

Diners on the sidewalk patio outside of The Smith, at 400 N. Clark St., in River North on May 2. Last year, the city closed the entire street to vehicle traffic, allowing restaurants to place tables on the street.

Jim Vondruska/For The Sun-Times

Two weeks after the outdoor dining season officially began, city officials have issued clarity on the popular Clark Street closure in River North.

The closure of the three-block stretch on North Clark Street between Grand Avenue and Kinzie Street will return, but with a compromise that allows both dining and vehicle traffic on the street. The area was only open to pedestrian traffic in years past.

Permits issued Wednesday by the Chicago Department of Transportation allow restaurants to extend outdoor dining areas onto the sidewalk and the curb lane. They’re in effect through the end of the city’s outdoor dining season, which runs from May 1 to Oct. 31.

Related

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office said in a statement that the new arrangement “balances the needs of residents, businesses, workers, visitors and the local community.”

“The format will give participating restaurants extra capacity and create an inviting outdoor space for dining, while taking into account the need for accessibility and traffic flow in the River North community,” the statement said.

CLARKSTREET-110222-2.jpg

Sections of North Clark Street, from West Grand Avenue to West Kinzie Street, are blocked off for expanded outdoor dining in November 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The outdoor dining program was introduced in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to help restaurants continue to serve customers in a socially distant manner.

Eric Scofield, general manager of The Smith, a restaurant at Clark and Kinzie, said the business preferred a full street closure, but they’re thankful to have “a little bit more than just the sidewalk.”

“Obviously, we want the full street closure. It was great for the neighborhood and great for business, and we think it also attracted people to the area on a positive level,” Scofield said.

Last year’s full Clark Street closure didn’t happen until mid-July, so having an extended outdoor seating area this early in the year “is definitely a bonus,” Scofield added.

The sidewalk and curb lane space should give The Smith an extra 10 to 16 tables, far fewer than the 30 to 40 additional tables it had last year when the full street was closed to vehicle traffic. That difference isn’t expected to make too much of a dent in overall business, though, Scofield added.

Despite the new rules, The Smith is still hoping the city will expand outdoor seating later this summer, as it did last year after the NASCAR race in July.

“It was awesome for the neighborhood,” Scofield said. “It brought the right kind of people to the neighborhood that were having fun and spending money, so I think it was just an overall positive vibe in the summer for the city.”

Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd), whose ward includes the stretch of Clark Street, did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the announcement.

A survey last year by Reilly of more than 3,000 residents in the ward found at least 80% were strongly in favor of the street closure.

Next Up In Taste
Red Lobster closes dozens of locations across the US just months after 'endless shrimp' losses
La auténtica receta de mole de una bisabuela es la especialidad de restaurante de Lake View
Asparagus and quinoa salad gets a boost from lemon and fresh herbs
Menu planner: Save some money and make beef, bean and corn quesadillas
Great-grandmother's authentic mole recipe the perfect way for siblings to celebrate Mexican tradition
Overhaul the Rainbow? For first time in 98 years, the Original Rainbow Cone has new flavors
The Latest
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Liza Colón-Zayas attends the New York Premiere of "IF" at the SVA Theater on May 13, 2024, in New York, New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) ORG XMIT: 776124022
La Voz Chicago
Liza Colón-Zayas connects with her inner child in John Krasinski film 'IF'
Best known for her role as Tina in the award-winning Hulu series “The Bear,” Colón-Zayas is hitting the big screen this week in director John Krasinski’s new children’s movie “IF” alongside a star-studded voiceover cast.
By Ambar Colón, Assistant Editor, La Voz Chicago
 
BEARS-051224-43a.jpg
Bears
Bears 2024 schedule released in full: Caleb Williams' debut is home vs. Titans
The Bears face three teams that had winning records in their first four games and have all their NFC North showdowns between Weeks 11 and 18.
By Jason Lieser, Chicago Bears reporter
 
Megan Thee Stallion performs in Times Square on New Year's Eve.
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago May 16-22: The Mix
A pair of Megan Thee Stallion concerts, the return of the “Beetlejuice” musical and an exhibit of Chicago protest art are among the entertainment highlights of the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Northwestern will again play a football game at Wrigley Field.
College Sports
Northwestern football to play Illinois and Ohio State at Wrigley Field this year
The Cubs’ home stadium was available for college games, but not until November, when the baseball playoffs will have ended.
By Patrick Finley, Chicago Bears reporter
 
050724_Sky_vs_Liberty_Gary Dineen_NBAE via Getty Images (4).jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky's new identity under Teresa Weatherspoon will be on display in season opener against Wings
No. 7 overall pick Angel Reese is a projected starter Wednesday night.
By Annie Costabile, Chicago Sky + Red Stars reporter
 