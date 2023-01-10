The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

No. 1 goes down: Kenwood beats Simeon for the first time in history

Kenwood guard Dai Dai Ames calmly sank two free throws with five seconds left to seal the 46-43 victory.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE No. 1 goes down: Kenwood beats Simeon for the first time in history
Kenwood’s Chris Riddle (10) reacts during the game against Simeon.

Kenwood’s Chris Riddle (10) reacts during the game against Simeon.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Simeon was founded in 1949 and Kenwood opened in 1965. The schools haven’t always been conference rivals, but the Wolverines have always beaten Kenwood in basketball. Until Tuesday. 

Dai Dai Ames, Kenwood’s star guard, had no idea that his school had never defeated Simeon, so he wasn’t burdened with the weight of history as he calmly sank two free throws with five seconds left to seal the 46-43 victory. 

“There’s a first time for everything,” Ames said. 

The Kansas State recruit was the best player on the floor. He finished with 20 points, six rebounds and four steals. His backcourt partnership with Leo transfer Tyler Smith has grown over the first stretch of the season. The duo gave the undefeated, nationally-ranked Wolverines fits offensively and defensively. 

“We are definitely playing better off each other,” Ames said. “Today we needed defense and we focused on that and it helped us come off with the win.”

No. 3 Kenwood (14-2, 4-0 Red-South/Central) forced 17 Simeon turnovers. The Broncos led by four after three quarters and slowed the game down to a crawl in the fourth. 

“That was the strategy because coming into Simeon’s hostile environment I understood the assignment,” Kenwood coach Mike Irvin said. “We had to control the tempo. When we were up three there was no rush. We took our time.”

Top-ranked Simeon did retake a 43-42 lead on a jumper from Jalen Griffith with 1:46 to play. But Smith responded with a driving layup for the Broncos and the Wolverines didn’t score again. 

Smith scored 13 points for Kenwood. Irvin started a very defensive lineup, opting to leave some of the state’s most talented juniors on the bench and go with Solomon Mosley and junior Edwon Duling. 

It worked. Mosley, a 6-8 senior, was able to at least slightly contain Simeon’s 6-9 Rubin twins, Miles and Wes. 

“I grew up with them so I know all their moves,” Mosley said. “I just had to use my strength. They might have all the skills but I have the strength.”

Miles Rubin had seven points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Wes added seven points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks. 

“Mosley was the key to the game,” Irvin said. “He’s muscle. We can go big or small. That’s the beauty of this team. Mosley knew this was his time.”

Griffith and junior Rashad McKennie each scored 10 for the Wolverines (14-1, 3-1).

Kenwood’s Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames (4) controls the ball in front of Simeon’s Jalen Griffith (2).

Kenwood’s Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames (4) controls the ball in front of Simeon’s Jalen Griffith (2).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

“This team didn’t lose all spring or summer and started the season with 14 wins so this group is like 40 something and one now,” Simeon coach Robert Smith said. “Eventually we were going to have to lose. I’m not upset. I’m not mad, I’m just ready for the next game.”

Simeon entered the game on a wave of hype, having won games at major national shootouts over the weekend. Kenwood, which lost to Young in the championship of the Proviso West Holiday Tournament, had receded out of the spotlight a bit after a great start to the season. 

“We are ready to see anybody and everybody,” Irvin said. “This is our city, I keep telling everyone that. It’s the first time beating Simeon and we did it right here on their home court. They were No. 10 in the country. They say we are cocky but we are confident.”

Kenwood will face another test at Curie on Thursday. And Irvin has finalized a game against another national power, Camden, N.J. The Broncos will face Camden and DJ Wagner, the top player in the country, at DePaul’s McGrath-Phillips Arena on Jan. 20.

Next Up In High School Sports
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Simeon’s success, DJ Douglas dominates, Cole Certa blossoms
No Shot Clock, Ep. 147: The Stock Report
Monday’s high school basketball scores
New CPS football alignment unveiled: Amundsen, 15 other Public League teams eligible for state playoffs
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 8, 2023
The Latest
DY0A9285.jpg
Crime
2 held, 2 sought as pursuit leads to standoff with SWAT team in Near North Side high-rise
An Illinois State Police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in the 1100 block of North Wells Street, with two in custody and SWAT officers looking for two people inside a high-rise.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A volunteer with Ladder Up, a nonprofit that provides free tax-filing assistance, helps a client at a tax clinic in 2022.
News
Free tax prep service on South, West sides is still well short of volunteers since pandemic
Ladder Up, a nonprofit providing free tax-filing assistance, said it’s seeking about 800 helpers, the number it had before the pandemic.
By Michael Loria
 
John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County located at 1969 West Ogden Avenue in the Illinois Medical District, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Health
Probe of nonprofit halts millions in HIV, COVID research funds at Cook County Health
Research staff of CORE Center in Chicago may lose their jobs as Cook County investigates a nonprofit that handles grants that have funded landmark medical research.
By Andy Grimm
 
Screenshot_2023_01_10_at_7.06.23_PM.png
Crime
Nurse accused of trying to bring drugs to lover in Cook County Jail
Joanna McCree is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Police say she was involved with an inmate held at the jail whom she met at the hospital where she worked.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jim Kendros, a music lecturer, performer and composer, talks about music, theory and life at the Belmont Village senior living community in Buffalo Grove.
Columnists
‘We live better than the kings’
Jim Kendros brings music and philosophy to elderly residents at Belmont Village.
By Neil Steinberg
 