No. 1 goes down: Kenwood beats Simeon for the first time in history

Simeon was founded in 1949 and Kenwood opened in 1965. The schools haven’t always been conference rivals, but the Wolverines have always beaten Kenwood in basketball. Until Tuesday.

Dai Dai Ames, Kenwood’s star guard, had no idea that his school had never defeated Simeon, so he wasn’t burdened with the weight of history as he calmly sank two free throws with five seconds left to seal the 46-43 victory.

“There’s a first time for everything,” Ames said.

The Kansas State recruit was the best player on the floor. He finished with 20 points, six rebounds and four steals. His backcourt partnership with Leo transfer Tyler Smith has grown over the first stretch of the season. The duo gave the undefeated, nationally-ranked Wolverines fits offensively and defensively.

“We are definitely playing better off each other,” Ames said. “Today we needed defense and we focused on that and it helped us come off with the win.”

No. 3 Kenwood (14-2, 4-0 Red-South/Central) forced 17 Simeon turnovers. The Broncos led by four after three quarters and slowed the game down to a crawl in the fourth.

“That was the strategy because coming into Simeon’s hostile environment I understood the assignment,” Kenwood coach Mike Irvin said. “We had to control the tempo. When we were up three there was no rush. We took our time.”

Top-ranked Simeon did retake a 43-42 lead on a jumper from Jalen Griffith with 1:46 to play. But Smith responded with a driving layup for the Broncos and the Wolverines didn’t score again.

Smith scored 13 points for Kenwood. Irvin started a very defensive lineup, opting to leave some of the state’s most talented juniors on the bench and go with Solomon Mosley and junior Edwon Duling.

It worked. Mosley, a 6-8 senior, was able to at least slightly contain Simeon’s 6-9 Rubin twins, Miles and Wes.

“I grew up with them so I know all their moves,” Mosley said. “I just had to use my strength. They might have all the skills but I have the strength.”

Miles Rubin had seven points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Wes added seven points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

“Mosley was the key to the game,” Irvin said. “He’s muscle. We can go big or small. That’s the beauty of this team. Mosley knew this was his time.”

Griffith and junior Rashad McKennie each scored 10 for the Wolverines (14-1, 3-1).

Kenwood’s Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames (4) controls the ball in front of Simeon’s Jalen Griffith (2). Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

“This team didn’t lose all spring or summer and started the season with 14 wins so this group is like 40 something and one now,” Simeon coach Robert Smith said. “Eventually we were going to have to lose. I’m not upset. I’m not mad, I’m just ready for the next game.”

Simeon entered the game on a wave of hype, having won games at major national shootouts over the weekend. Kenwood, which lost to Young in the championship of the Proviso West Holiday Tournament, had receded out of the spotlight a bit after a great start to the season.

“We are ready to see anybody and everybody,” Irvin said. “This is our city, I keep telling everyone that. It’s the first time beating Simeon and we did it right here on their home court. They were No. 10 in the country. They say we are cocky but we are confident.”

Kenwood will face another test at Curie on Thursday. And Irvin has finalized a game against another national power, Camden, N.J. The Broncos will face Camden and DJ Wagner, the top player in the country, at DePaul’s McGrath-Phillips Arena on Jan. 20.

