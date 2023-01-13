The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 13, 2023
Christian Colunga, 24, punches a bag during training at The Barracks Boxing Club on the Northwest Side, Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: Check out 12 must-see photos from the last week

Behind the scenes at the boxing gym, candid shots of local politicians and more in our best recent photos.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) speaks to someone on the phone during a Leaders Network meeting at the Columbus Park Refectory in Austin, Tuesday, Jan. 10. Taliaferro and faith leaders said that Chicago police officer Robert Bakker, who is undergoing a 120-day suspension after two investigations about his links with the far-right extremist group Proud Boys, should be fired.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Father James Mikhail leads a prayer during the Orthodox Christmas celebrations at St. Paul Coptic Orthodox Mission Church in Logan Square, Friday night, Jan. 6.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

A Chicago police SWAT team responds to a high-rise in the 1100 block of North Wells Street on the Near North Side after Illinois State Police pursued a stolen vehicle to that location, Tuesday night, Jan. 10. Four people left the car and ran into the building. Three people were taken into custody, while one remained at large.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to reporters during a news conference in the Loop, blaming her deputy campaign manager for trying to recruit Chicago Public Schools students to work on her reelection campaign,Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12. Lightfoot said she would not be firing that manager, citing her lack of “nefarious intent.”

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Luca Bear Bish, 6, plays ice hockey with the Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane at the United Center, Friday, Jan. 6. Bish, a Make-A-Wish Foundation recipient, is in remission after undergoing three years of treatment for t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The Rev. James Meeks, left, hands the torch to incoming Pastor Charlie Dates at Salem Baptist Church of Chicago, 752 E. 114 St., Sunday, Jan. 8. Meeks stepped down as senior pastor of the Roseland-area church, which he founded nearly four decades ago.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Figure skater and Diversify Ice Foundation ambassador Nathan Chapple, 23, jumps during training at the Glenview Community Ice Center in Glenview, Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

People wait outside crime scene tape as a Chicago police SWAT team responds to a high-rise in the 1100 block of North Wells Street after four suspects hid in the building after being pursued by Illinois State Police, Tuesday night, Jan. 10.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Chicago mayoral candidates State Rep. Kam Buckner and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson greet each other during the Disability Mayoral Candidates’ Forum at Access Living in River North, Saturday, Jan. 7.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Avi Kaplan, 16, a sophomore who is the highest-rated chess player in Chicago Public Schools, practices at Lane Tech College Prep High School, Thursday, Jan. 12. In October, he attained the rank of national master by achieving a rating of 2,200 from the U.S. Chess Federation. Another goal: becoming a grandmaster.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Dan Wagner, right, with the Chicago Park District, tells Theodore he has one lap to go during the Silver Skates competition at Midway Plaisance Park, Tuesday, Jan. 10. The free event has been held in Chicago for more than 100 years and is part of the city’s rich speedskating history.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

