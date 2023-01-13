Picture Chicago: Check out 12 must-see photos from the last week

The Latest
Sin embargo, la policía estatal incautó 342 armas, 145 más que las 197 armas recuperadas en 2021.
El ex inspector general municipal, Joe Ferguson, escribió en un tuit que la solicitud era “profundamente problemática”.
Avi Kaplan, de Lane Tech, obtuvo un título nacional de maestría en 2022. “Demuestra niveles de madurez que muchos jóvenes de 16 años no suelen tener”, afirma su mentor.
Reichel’s AHL assignment comes as Patrick Kane prepares to return from injury. The move aligns with the Hawks’ general development philosophy for Reichel over the past two seasons but contrasts with a quote from coach Luke Richardson on Sunday.
After first-year general manager Ryan Poles did some house-cleaning, the Bears were built to win six or seven games in 2022 and went 3-14, but with the No. 1 overall draft pick. Does that put them behind schedule? A look at where the Bears stand heading into 2023.