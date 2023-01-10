SWAT team responds to Near North Side high-rise where suspects are barricaded
A person is in custody and guns were recovered, though 3 other suspects remain inside the high-rise building in the 1100 block of North Wells Street, authorities say.
A Chicago police SWAT team responded Tuesday evening after Illinois State Police pursued a stolen vehicle on the Near North Side.
State police were following the stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of North Wells Street about 4 p.m. when four suspects left the vehicle and ran into a high-rise building, police said.
A person of interest was taken into custody and firearms were recovered, though three other suspects were still barricaded inside, according to police.
The incident was ongoing as of 5:40 p.m., police said.
No other information was available.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
