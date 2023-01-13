The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 13, 2023
$20 million settlement for woman hit, dragged by CTA bus in 2019

Diane Schachner suffered extensive foot and leg injuries when she was hit by a bus in Streeterville. The CTA board approved the settlement Friday.

By  Ilana Arougheti
   
A CTA bus on Michigan Avenue in Chicago in August 2018. CTA board members approved a $20 million settlement this week with former nurse Diane Schachner, who was hit and injured by a bus in 2019.

Colin Boyle/Sun-Times file

The Chicago Transit Authority has agreed to pay a $20 million settlement to a 59-year-old woman who was hit and dragged by a bus in Streeterville more than three years ago. 

Diane Schachner’s lawsuit against the agency had been scheduled for trial in March until a settlement deal was reached last month. CTA board members voted to approve the massive payout Friday. 

Schachner, who lives near Pittsburgh, was injured the morning of Aug. 2, 2019, while helping her daughter move into an apartment. 

Schachner was crossing Fairbanks Court near Ontario Street when she was hit by a bus making a left turn, according to Patrick Salvi, an attorney for Schachner.

The woman was dragged underneath the bus for 27 feet and remained trapped underneath it for 30 minutes until rescue crews arrived, her attorneys said. 

Schachner suffered a fractured ankle, among other injuries, and has since undergone more than a dozen surgeries. It forced her to give up her longtime job as a registered nurse, according to Salvi, who said her family is “very, very pleased with the settlement.”

“We think the amount reflects the very serious nature of her injuries and the fact that the bus driver should have seen her and yielded to her,” Salvi said. 

CTA lawyers had initially argued Schachner was walking in the driver’s blind spot and that her pain would subside within months, according to Salvi. 

In a statement, a CTA spokesperson said, “Based on the facts of this case and following mediation, CTA believes it is in the best interest of the agency to settle the lawsuit and has reached an agreement with the plaintiffs.”

Schachner will receive her payout within 45 days. Insurance will cover about $5 million of the settlement for the CTA. 

Next Up In News
Despite claims of police misconduct, no bond for man charged in 2011 cop murder
People with sex and gun convictions are required to register with police. CPD can’t keep up.
Woman pleads guilty to stealing from HIV services agency, Planned Parenthood
Pritzker signs bill expanding abortion access in Illinois to help ‘overwhelmed clinics,’ and protecting patients and providers
Paid leave, other important bills overshadowed by bigger wins
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
The Latest
Police carry the casket at slain CPD Officer Clifton Lewis’s funeral in 2012. Tyrone Clay, who was arrested that year and charged in the fatal shooting of Lewis, was denied bond Friday despite his lawyers’ claims police covered up evidence that showed Clay was not involved in the murder.
Crime
Despite claims of police misconduct, no bond for man charged in 2011 cop murder
Some 11 years since his arrest for the murder of Chicago Police Ofc. Clifton Lewis, a judge ruled Tyrone Clay will remain in jail awaiting a long-delayed trial.
By Andy Grimm
 
Registry.jpeg
Crime
People with sex and gun convictions are required to register with police. CPD can’t keep up.
Police turn away people trying to register, leaving them at risk of arrest. Some crime victims say the system fails them too.
By Shannon Heffernan | WBEZ
 
Cook County Criminal Courts, 2601 S. California Blvd.
Crime
Woman pleads guilty to stealing from HIV services agency, Planned Parenthood
Andrea Peoples’ “lavish shopping habits” included purchases at high-end stores like Yves Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs House Bill 4664, a bill that will further protect reproductive health care providers and patients who are seeking care.
Abortion
Pritzker signs bill expanding abortion access in Illinois to help ‘overwhelmed clinics,’ and protecting patients and providers
“We have an obligation to support and protect reproductive freedom for our residents, and those who seek safe haven, and we must protect our doctors and nurses, too.,” the governor said.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
State Rep. Kelly Cassidy and state Sen. Celina Villanueva hold the signed House Bill 4664, a bill that will further protect reproductive health care providers and patients who are seeking care in Illinois, after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill on Friday.
Columnists
Paid leave, other important bills overshadowed by bigger wins
The coverage of bills banning assault weapons and protecting out-of-state abortion providers has taken most of the attention in the lame duck session.
By Rich Miller
 