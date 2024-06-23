2 men found shot to death inside car in West Pullman

Two men were found shot to death Sunday morning inside a car in West Pullman.
Just after 8:30 a.m., two men were found unresponsive inside a Jeep Cherokee in the 12300 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said.
Both men had multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.
