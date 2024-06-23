The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Crime Chicago West Pullman

2 men found shot to death inside car in West Pullman

Two men were found unresponsive Sunday morning inside a Jeep Cherokee, each with multiple gunshot wounds.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Police tape

Two people were found fatally shot on June 23, 2024, in West Pullman.

Adobe Stock Photo

Two men were found shot to death Sunday morning inside a car in West Pullman.

Just after 8:30 a.m., two men were found unresponsive inside a Jeep Cherokee in the 12300 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said.

Both men had multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

