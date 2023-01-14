Man dies after falling onto third rail at Merchandise Mart CTA station

A man died after falling onto the tracks at the Merchandise Mart CTA station in River North late Friday.
Rueben Castro, 31, fell onto the electrified third rail about 10:20 p.m. at the L stop at 350 N. Wells St., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Castro, a West Lawn resident, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.
Area Three detectives were conducting a death investigation.
