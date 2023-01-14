The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Man dies after falling onto third rail at Merchandise Mart CTA station

Rueben Castro fell onto the tracks in the 300 block of North Wells Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A CTA train crosses the Chicago River at the Wells Street Bridge near the Merchandise Mart last March. A man died at the CTA station adjacent to the building late Friday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man died after falling onto the tracks at the Merchandise Mart CTA station in River North late Friday.

Rueben Castro, 31, fell onto the electrified third rail about 10:20 p.m. at the L stop at 350 N. Wells St., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Castro, a West Lawn resident, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Area Three detectives were conducting a death investigation.

