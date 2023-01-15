Blue Cross and Blue Shield building honors MLK with ‘I have a dream’ lighting display

I have a dream.

Those iconic words from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are spelled out in lights on the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois building overlooking Millennium Park in the Loop.

The message will be displayed on the building at 300 E. Randolph Street until 5 a.m. Tuesday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Blue Cross Blue Shield said in a statement.

Skaters gliding over the ice at the Maggie Daley skating ribbon pointed the message out to their companions. Park-goers who noticed the tribute stopped and took photographs.

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield building has been lighting the city’s skyline up with messages for years. Whenever the Cubs, White Sox, Bulls or any other Chicago teams are in the playoffs, the building lights up in support.

In 2021, the building’s lights were arranged in the form of a candle during a national COVID-19 memorial.