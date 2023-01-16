The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 16, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Surprises about debt, credit cards and your partner’s wealth might be a drag. You might quarrel about the division of labour or how to share expenses. Fortunately, lucky Jupiter is in your sign, which makes you happier, lighthearted and forgiving.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be ready for anything because today is full of surprises and interruptions, especially when dealing with partners and close friends. You might be caught off guard by something that someone else says or does. Squabbles about politics or religion might arise. Be part of the solution, not part of the problem.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are more dynamic and aggressive now that Mars is in your sign and it is no longer retrograde. (Good news for you!) Therefore, be forgiving when dealing with work colleagues or supervisors because something will interrupt your routine. A surprise related to a pet or your health might also occur.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Parents should be extra vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, social plans will suddenly change. They might be canceled or delayed; or you might suddenly have to respond to a last-minute invitation. Old friends from the past are still in your world.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your home routine will be interrupted. Small appliances might break down or minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might appear at your door. (It could be anything.) Do get out of bed and get dressed. Don’t be caught unprepared.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be careful and pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is an accident-prone day for you. On the upside, you might have some brilliant ideas! (They might also be duds.) Don’t be rash in accepting social invitations. Check things out.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be smart today and pay attention to your money, your assets, your wealth and your possessions because something unexpected could affect them. On the upside, you might find money; on the downside, you might lose something or something you own might be damaged, lost or stolen. Be alert!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign having a standoff with unpredictable Uranus, which is why you feel impulsive and easily excitable. You might seek out anything that seems like a quick thrill. You might even start a fight with someone just to see sparks fly. (Really?)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a restless day for you. Quite possibly, something is going on behind the scenes that makes you feel on edge or vaguely uncomfortable. Or perhaps, it’s something going on in the back recesses of your mind? Fear not. This is a fleeting, brief influence. Gone by tomorrow.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A friend or a member of a group might say or do something that catches you off guard today. This could be interesting or, on the other hand, you might be offended. You might also learn something that surprises you about a group, which makes you question your involvement with these people.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will be surprised or caught off guard by an authority figure today. (Take note that this includes the police.) Therefore, watch what you’re doing because you might get busted. Think twice before you respond to an authority figure. Never underestimate the power of courtesy.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Travel plans will suddenly change today. They might be canceled or delayed. Alternatively, you might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. Sudden arguments about politics, religion or racial issues might erupt out of the blue. Don’t react. Stay calm.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Birgitte Hjort Sorensen (1982) shares your birthday. You have the mind of your own. You are determined, saucy and hard-working. You are kind-hearted, hungry to learn and have a strong spiritual connection. Service to others is a theme for you this year. Therefore, take care of yourself so that you can help and support loved ones.

