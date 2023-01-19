The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Man shot after traffic accident in Grand Crossing

A 19-year-old was shot in the 7900 block of South Dobson Avenue after his car collided with a stolen truck, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot Thursday afternoon after getting into a traffic accident with a stolen car in Grand Crossing, according to Chicago police.

The 19-year-old was in a Dodge Charger in the 7900 block of South Dobson Avenue when the car collided with a stolen truck about 3:30 p.m., police said. Following the crash, the man stepped out of the car and someone shot him in the chest, police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Transportation
Proposed Chicago ordinance would hike fees for O’Hare ride-share trips
A 10-cent fee per ride was introduced by Ald. Susan Sadowski Garza and would fund a nonprofit to connect drivers with help in grievances and education services.
By Steve Zalusky | Daily Herald
 
Edie Jacobs (left) and Anthony Stewart (right) speak about Amazon’s failure to open to the warehouse during a news conference as community members and union members stand outside of a yet-to-open Amazon warehouse near the corner of Division and Kostner in West Humboldt Park.
Business
Community activists want answers, hiring commitment as Amazon’s giant Humboldt Park site remains dormant
Amazon plans to open the distribution center later this year. Community activists want jobs to go to people in the neighborhood.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Politics
Here’s how to watch tonight’s Chicago mayoral debate
The nine candidates running for Chicago’s top office will face off in a 90-minute debate Thursday night.
By Katie Anthony
 
Transportation
Boeing ordered to be arraigned on felony charge in Max crashes
The ruling by a judge in Texas came after relatives of some of the victims said the government violated their rights by reaching a settlement with Boeing without first notifying the families.
By Associated Press
 
The failure to teach kids the basics of reading — despite widespread scientific and scholarly consensus about the best way — has dragged on year after year and decade after decade.
Columnists
Will schools finally teach our kids to read?
Even before the dramatic learning loss caused by COVID-19, only one-third of American fourth and eighth graders were reading at grade level. The alternatives to phonics were all supposed to be liberating and fun and empowering for children. Instead, they did terrible, avoidable harm.
By Mona Charen
 