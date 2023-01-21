Facts often are stranger than fiction

When I was a kid, I never enjoyed taking tests. I know, it’s an odd admission for a guy who is the ‘‘quizmaster,’’ but it’s true. Then again, it might be false. You see, I kind of enjoyed quizzes that required a true-or-false answer. For one thing, I always felt I had a 50% chance of getting the right answer. That immediately relaxed me. Obviously, I didn’t mind multiple-choice questions, either. Again, a reduction of pressure and a little less reliance on pure memory. That is why most of the time those are the types of questions I provide to you weekly. The other reason I use these short-answer quizzes is because it would take me too much time to grade each of your essay answers. Today, we are all true-or-false questions. As always, the quiz is self-grading, so let me know how you do. Have fun and learn a lot.

1. Cub reporter Jimmy Olsen always referred to Perry White as ‘‘Chief,’’ much to his annoyance. As an homage, I refer to my editor, Chris De Luca, as ‘‘Chief.’’ True or false: Olsen’s title was earned because he covered the Cubs for the Daily Planet.

2. True or false: Major League Baseball umpires are required to wear black underwear while on the job.

3. On Jan. 29, 1977, Fran Tarkenton was the first athlete to host ‘‘Saturday Night Live.’’ True or false: Derek Jeter was the first baseball-associated personality to host ‘‘SNL.’’

4. True or false: On Sept. 23, 1962, pitcher George Gerberman started for the Cubs. It was the only game of his career. He had a no-decision as the Cubs lost their 100th game of the season for the first time in their history.

5. Ernie Banks had 1,009 extra-base hits, the 11th-most for a player who only played for one franchise. True or false: Ernie’s 512 home runs are the most of any player who only played for one franchise.

6. True or false: Frank Thomas, Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams were all first-ballot Hall of Famers.

7. True or false: Former Cubs star Hank Sauer and Johnny Bench are the only players to hit three homers in a game twice against the same pitcher.

8. True or false: Former White Sox and Cubs pitcher Steve Trout is Angels star Mike Trout’s uncle.

9. My closer question of the week: Mariano Rivera ended his career allowing 71 homers, the exact number the White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez has hit in his career. Is that a true statement or one from the fertilizer-filled mind of the quizmaster?

True or false: This was a fun quiz. Well, it was for me. I hope it was for you, too. Be good, and I’ll see you next week.

ANSWERS

1. False. A ‘‘cub reporter’’ is a term referring to a young newspaper reporter who does not have much experience.

2. This is true because it would be less obvious if they split their pants during a game. Although, to my knowledge, there are no requirements about whether they are to be boxers, briefs, ultra-soft, sexy silky mesh or lace.

3. On Oct. 13, 1984, Bob Uecker was baseball’s first. The second was Billy Martin on May 24, 1986. And, in a touch of irony, he was followed by George Steinbrenner on Oct. 20, 1990. Derek Jeter did not host until Dec. 1, 2001.

4. George pitched admirably on that date, tossing 5⅓ innings and allowing one earned run and three hits, walking five and striking out one. The Mets won the game 2-1, and the Cubs took their 100th loss of the season. They ended up with 103 losses. Gerberman died last year.

5. False. Mike Schmidt hit 548 homers for the Phillies, and Ted Williams hit 521 for the Red Sox. ‘‘Mr. Cub’’ is third on this list.

6. False. Frank Thomas was a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2014. Ted Williams was a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 1966. Joe DiMaggio was elected in 1955 on his third try. (Wow, what were they thinking?!?!)

7. This is true, and we can thank reader Greg Lopatka for this tidbit. Bench hit three homers off Steve Carlton against the Cardinals in 1970, then hit three homers off Carlton against the Phillies in 1973. Sauer had two three-homer games in his career, and the victim in both cases was Curt Simmons of the Phillies (1950 and 1952). Simmons was one of the major-leaguers we lost in 2022. He was the last surviving member of the 1950 National League champion ‘‘Whiz Kids.’’

8. Relatively speaking, my head is spinning with the thought that this could be true. Steve Trout is the son of former major-league pitcher Dizzy Trout.

9. Not only is that true, but the 71 homers are the same number hit by Vance Law and Ron Hassey, both of whom played for the White Sox and the Cubs.