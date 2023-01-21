The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Washington News Chicago

New House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries hits Chicago Sunday

Joining Jeffries at a luncheon in River North will be Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., new chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE New House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries hits Chicago Sunday
New House House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY., make his first visit to Chicago on Sunday since becoming leader.

New House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., makes his first visit to Chicago Sunday since assuming the post.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

New House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, hits Chicago on Sunday in a visit designed to introduce him to and build relationships with top Democratic donors in the city, the last stop in a cross-country swing to bolster fundraising for House Democrats.

This is Jeffries’ first trip to Chicago since House Democrats picked him to replace now-former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who chose not to seek another term as Democratic leader.

Joining Jeffries at a luncheon in River North will be Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., who Jeffries tapped to be the new chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. The committee is the House Democratic political organization.

Multiple sources told the Sun-Times the event, at a private club, will be small — about three dozen people — with the gathering organized at least in part by committee fundraisers. Among those expected to attend are Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., who is close to Jeffries — he stumped for Davis last May across his 7th Congressional District before the June Illinois primary — and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill.

Punchbowl News first reported that Jefferies and DelBene were “hitting the road” in a “high-profile rollout” of the new House Democratic leadership team.

Stops included Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle, with Chicago at the end. Joining them in other cities were other members of the new House Democratic team: Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.

Pelosi visited Chicago fairly often during her decades as leader of the House Democrats, and was well known to all major Democratic donors in the city. None of the new members of the House Democratic leadership have the long-term relationships with top donors in Chicago Pelosi long nurtured.

Related

Next Up In Washington
Bringing in the big guns? NRA, lawyers who helped win U.S. Supreme Court case train sights on Illinois’ assault weapons ban
Signed, sealed, delivered: Postal Service raises Forever stamp prices to 63 cents
Biden to nominate Jeffrey Cummings, LaShonda Hunt for Chicago-based U.S. District Court spots
More classified documents found at Biden’s Delaware home: White House
12 more babies have died in dangerous inclined sleepers since 2019 recalls
Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch to leave office by early March
The Latest
A person shovels the sidewalk on North Rogers Avenue near West Howard Street as snow falls across the Chicago area, Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2023.
Weather
Several inches of snow hits Chicago, capping end of unusually warm January
Wednesday’s snowfall marks an end to a stretch of warm and snowless weather not seen in the city in years.
By David Struett and Vanessa Lopez
 
Flanked by supporters, U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D-Ill.) kicked off his campaign for mayor of Chicago at Navy Pier on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
García contraataca a la alcaldesa Lightfoot en su primer comercial de campaña
Durante tres semanas, Lightfoot ha llenado las estaciones de radio con un comercial que vincula a García con personas sospechadas de corrupción.
By Fran Spielman
 
SOUTHSHORE_012423_9.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Un padre intenta entender el ataque en un apartamento en el que murieron su hija y su madre
El ataque hirió gravemente a otras tres personas. La hija y dos de las otras víctimas son transgénero, pero una fuente policial dijo que actualmente no hay indicaciones de que el tiroteo haya sido por su identidad.
By Tom Schuba
 
Old_Navy_150_N._State.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Old Navy anuncia cierre de su tienda principal en el centro de Chicago
Los clientes todavía pueden comprar en otras ubicaciones de Chicago y suburbios.
By David Roeder
 
Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger throwing against the Phillies in the 2022 National League Championship Series.
White Sox
Another day of domestic-violence stories in sports, one involving the White Sox’ Mike Clevinger
Maybe it’s time for a zero-tolerance policy in all leagues.
By Rick Morrissey
 