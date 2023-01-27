The Public League playoff pairings have been announced. The tournament starts up with 16 games on Feb. 1 and winds up with the championship game at UIC on Feb. 11.

The boys and girls title games will be broadcast live on CW 26, channel 26.1.

First round, Feb. 1

Amundsen at Young

Taft at Brooks

Perspectives-Leadership at Orr

Ag. Science at Curie

Catalyst-Maria at Simeon

Englewood at Lincoln Park

Morgan Park at Perspectives-MSA

Marshall at North Lawndale

Corliss at Kenwood

Dyett at Lane

Longwood at Phillips

Northside at Farragut

Jones at Westinghouse

Payton at Lindblom

Prosser at Clark

Bogan at Hyde Park

Second round, Feb. 3

Quarterfinals, Feb. 7

Semifinals, Feb. 9

Championship, Feb. 11