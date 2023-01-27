The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 27, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Public League playoff pairings

The full bracket for the Red Division city basketball tournament.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Perspectives-Leadership’s Jakeem Cole (12) shoots the ball against Phillips.

Kirsten Stickney-For the Sun-Times

The Public League playoff pairings have been announced. The tournament starts up with 16 games on Feb. 1 and winds up with the championship game at UIC on Feb. 11.

The boys and girls title games will be broadcast live on CW 26, channel 26.1.

First round, Feb. 1

Amundsen at Young
Taft at Brooks
Perspectives-Leadership at Orr
Ag. Science at Curie
Catalyst-Maria at Simeon
Englewood at Lincoln Park
Morgan Park at Perspectives-MSA
Marshall at North Lawndale

Corliss at Kenwood
Dyett at Lane
Longwood at Phillips
Northside at Farragut
Jones at Westinghouse
Payton at Lindblom
Prosser at Clark
Bogan at Hyde Park

Second round, Feb. 3
Quarterfinals, Feb. 7
Semifinals, Feb. 9
Championship, Feb. 11

