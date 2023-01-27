The Public League playoff pairings have been announced. The tournament starts up with 16 games on Feb. 1 and winds up with the championship game at UIC on Feb. 11.
The boys and girls title games will be broadcast live on CW 26, channel 26.1.
First round, Feb. 1
Amundsen at Young
Taft at Brooks
Perspectives-Leadership at Orr
Ag. Science at Curie
Catalyst-Maria at Simeon
Englewood at Lincoln Park
Morgan Park at Perspectives-MSA
Marshall at North Lawndale
Corliss at Kenwood
Dyett at Lane
Longwood at Phillips
Northside at Farragut
Jones at Westinghouse
Payton at Lindblom
Prosser at Clark
Bogan at Hyde Park
Second round, Feb. 3
Quarterfinals, Feb. 7
Semifinals, Feb. 9
Championship, Feb. 11
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Geneva’s streak, appreciating Benet’s Gene Heidkamp and Hyde Park’s Jerrel Oliver
The Latest
Chicago cop avoided being fired after arrest in drunken Milwaukee bar fight. He was later hired by a suburban police department
Robert Pet pointed a bullet magazine against a man’s chest and was quickly pummeled by a group of people, one of whom wrestled his gun away, according to a newly released report by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
A timeline of events in the Tyre Nichols case in Memphis, Tenn., which led to murder and other charges against the five officers involved in his arrest this month.
Fire guts ‘mom and pop’ catering firm that made meals for the elderly and also served Bulls, Blackhawks on their private planes
The fire destroyed the company’s building at 6339 S. Central Ave., just blocks from Midway Airport. “It’s gutted, it’s done,” said Becky Walowski, an employee.
Alderpersons briefed on the settlement Friday were told it is “fiscally prudent” to pay the family of Sharell Brown even though the Civilian Office of Police Accountability ruled the May 2019 shooting was justified.