The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 28, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Downers Grove North’s combination of shooting and size too much for Lane

Senior Maxwell Haack drained the first three-pointer for Downers Grove North. It was the second basket of the game and it set off an avalanche.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Downers Grove North’s combination of shooting and size too much for Lane
Downers Grove North’s Jack Stanton (21) hits a three against Lane.

Downers Grove North’s Jack Stanton (21) hits a three against Lane.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Senior Maxwell Haack drained the first three-pointer for Downers Grove North. It was the second basket of the game and it set off an avalanche.

“When we are shooting the ball well it’s just a massacre,” Trojans junior Jack Stanton said. 

No. 23 Downers Grove North knocked off visiting Lane 63-43 on Saturday. The Trojans were 7-for-15 from three-point range in the first quarter, scoring 28 points. 

Lane (8-12) was never able to recover. Stanton finished with a game-high 18 points for Downers Grove North (20-3). 

“We have five guys that when open should be shooting the ball,” Trojans coach Jim Thomas said. “We’re playing pretty well, and the guys are moving the ball and being unselfish.”

The Trojans have been in and out of the rankings this season. The exquisite first quarter demonstrated their very high ceiling. 

Haack, Stanton, junior Owen Thulin and senior Finn Kramper can all shoot well. That’s complemented by post players with size and strength: 6-8 juniors Jake Riemer (seven rebounds, two blocks) and George Wolkow. Jacob Bozeman, a 6-5 senior, added nine points and eight rebounds.

“[Stanton] and I went and saw a trainer that worked with Bobby Durkin from Glenbard West last year,” Riemer said. “That definitely gave us a lot of help in our overall games. It improved our quickness and strength. Last year we got bullied a lot because everybody else was bigger and more physical.”

The post defense made things difficult for Lane’s two primary scoring threats, 6-6 sophomore Dalton Scantlebury and junior guard Shaheed Solebo, who was blocked at the rim multiple times. 

“We were focused on keeping [Scantlebury] from catching it on the blocks,” Riemer said. “And we wanted to limit his rebounding.”

The Trojans outrebounded Lane 35-21. Scantlebury finished with six points and three rebounds and Solebo scored seven. 

Sophomore Brayden Rosenkrantz led Lane with 15 points off the bench. It’s been a rebuilding year for the Champions, with the core of the team comprised of sophomores and juniors.

Downers Grove North has split with Hinsdale Central this season and owns a major win against Bolingbrook. The Trojans’ only other loss is to Lyons. 

“We’ve got balance and depth and some guys that can get it to the second level and be willing passers,” Thomas said. “It’s been good for us, besides for three games this year.”

Downers Grove North is heading into the biggest week of its season. The Trojans host No. 16 Lyons on Tuesday and they have a major showdown against Glenbrook South next Saturday at Evanston. Those two games should reveal where they stand in the area’s pecking order. 

“We were 16-10 last year and nine of our losses came from teams that were in the top 25,” Thomas said. “This is the same group. We earned those war wounds last season and we are seeing the pay off right now. And hopefully next year we will get a little better.”

Next Up In High School Sports
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
Sophomore Luca Carbonaro helps Wheaton-Warrenville South snap Geneva’s 15-game winning streak
Friday’s high school basketball scores
Public League playoff pairings
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Geneva’s streak, appreciating Benet’s Gene Heidkamp and Hyde Park’s Jerrel Oliver
Weekend Forecast: Previewing and predicting this weekend’s top games
The Latest
Some fed-up consumers are posting rants on social media complaining about tip requests at drive-thrus, while others say they’re tired of being asked to leave a gratuity for a muffin or a simple cup of coffee at their neighborhood bakery.
Taste
Tipping — is it getting out of control? Many consumers say yes
Some fed-up consumers are posting rants on social media complaining about tip requests at drive-thrus, while others say they’re tired of being asked to leave a gratuity for a muffin or a simple cup of coffee at their neighborhood bakery.
By Associated Press
 
Denzel Washington stars as Coach Herman Boone in “Remember the Titans.”
Entertainment and Culture
Gregory Allen Howard, screenwriter of ‘Remember the Titans,’ ‘Ali’ dies at 70
Howard was the first Black screenwriter to write a drama that made $100 million at the box office when “Titans” crossed that milestone in 2000.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Two people were wounded Saturday in a shootout on the South Side.
Crime
2 wounded in shootout when man finds someone trying to break into his vehicle in West Lawn
The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition. The suspect was taken to an area hospital in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Geneva’s Jack Hatton (10) shoots a three against Wheaton-Warrenville South.
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
Northwestern v Michigan State
Sports Saturday
Wild but true: Chris Collins and the ’Cats are finally back on the NCAA Tournament bubble
After a five-season fizzle since it went dancing for the first time, Northwestern is on the cusp of second place in the Big Ten.
By Steve Greenberg
 