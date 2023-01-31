No Shot Clock, Ep. 150: Selecting surprise teams, breakout underclassmen and more
Mike and Joe take part in a multiple choice test, picking their favorite answers to a variety of questions on the season so far.
Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen’s weekly discussion of high school basketball.
This episode starts off with Two Takes, hitting on a variety of topics, from Hinsdale Central to the Public League.
Which team is the biggest surprise this season? Who are the breakout underclassmen? Which unranked team should be getting more attention? All those questions and many more.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
