Tuesday, January 31, 2023
No Shot Clock, Ep. 150: Selecting surprise teams, breakout underclassmen and more

Mike and Joe take part in a multiple choice test, picking their favorite answers to a variety of questions on the season so far.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen’s weekly discussion of high school basketball. 

This episode starts off with Two Takes, hitting on a variety of topics, from Hinsdale Central to the Public League. 

Then Mike and Joe take part in a multiple choice test, picking their favorite answers to a variety of questions on the season so far. 

Which team is the biggest surprise this season? Who are the breakout underclassmen? Which unranked team should be getting more attention? All those questions and many more.

The Latest
Charles Dunne with his wife, Cynthia.
Obituaries
Charles Dunne, former union leader who survived a mob car bomb and lived to help others
Mr. Dunne suffered permanent hearing damage but spent only one night in the hospital.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Burlington Central’s Drew Scharnowski (31) looks to shoot the ball during the game against St. Rita at the Riverside-Brookfield Shootout.
High School Basketball
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Drew Scharnowski’s dominance, seeding questions, Moline’s emergence
Drew Scharnowski is the perfect example of a player and prospect you should’ve seen coming.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Other Views
Legislators should ask why so many sheriffs refuse to enforce assault weapons law
Everyday Illinoisans and law enforcement won’t sit by while the majority party turns our criminal justice system into a model that penalizes lawful gun owners, diminishes law enforcement’s effectiveness and eases penalties for those who commit violent crimes.
By Donald DeWitte
 
Dexter Fowler speaks at the Cubs’ 2016 World Series rally in Grant Park.
MLB
Former Cubs outfielder Dexter Fowler announces his retirement
“It’s here. I’m hanging up my cleats,” Fowler said on Twitter.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A screengrab of a video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability that shows the moments before police shot and killed Sharell Brown.
City Hall
$1M settlement in fatal police shooting stalls in committee
Some City Council members were furious over plans to settle the lawsuit by the mother of Sharell Brown, noting the Civilian Office of Police Accountability concluded Brown was armed and posed a threat to Chicago police officers.
By Fran Spielman
 