No Shot Clock, Ep. 150: Selecting surprise teams, breakout underclassmen and more

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen’s weekly discussion of high school basketball.

This episode starts off with Two Takes, hitting on a variety of topics, from Hinsdale Central to the Public League.

Then Mike and Joe take part in a multiple choice test, picking their favorite answers to a variety of questions on the season so far.

Which team is the biggest surprise this season? Who are the breakout underclassmen? Which unranked team should be getting more attention? All those questions and many more.

