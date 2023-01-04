The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
NFL Sports

Damar Hamlin’s recovery moving in a ‘positive direction’

“We all remain optimistic,” family representative Jordon Rooney said.

By  John Wawrow | Associated Press
   
SHARE Damar Hamlin’s recovery moving in a ‘positive direction’
Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction,” according to a family representative.

Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction,” according to a family representative.

Greg M. Cooper/AP

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday.

“We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney told The Associated Press by phone. He said he was unable to go into further detail on Hamlin’s status at the request of his family not to provide specifics.

On Tuesday, the Bills said Hamlin was under sedation and listed in critical condition.

Rooney said Hamlin’s family was staying positive and buoyed by the outpouring of worldwide support the Bills player has received since his heart stopped and he was resuscitated on the field before being loaded into an ambulance and transported the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“They are elated right now,” Rooney said. “Damar is still their first concern. But for them, they always look at how they can turn a somewhat troubling situation into a good one. The bounce back from this, for him and his family is going to be incredible.”

Related

Next Up In NFL
Arguments for and against playing Justin Fields in finale
Worth remembering: NFL players aren’t the sport’s only ‘gladiators’
NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game this week; Week 18 schedule is unchanged
Damar Hamlin’s family grateful for support, asks for prayers
First-and-10: A tragic reminder of NFL brutality’s high stakes
Damar Hamlin’s toy drive for kids raises millions of dollars
The Latest
judge_and_gavel.0.jpg
Crime
Charges filed in shooting outside Near North bowling alley that killed woman, wounded her sister
Jason McMahan, 36, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a weapon, according to Chicago police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ambulance.JPG
Crime
Man charged with the murder of 6-month-old son, months after boy was found not breathing in Mount Prospect home
Adrian Chavez, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Zayden Chavez, according to court records.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Burglars.jpeg
Crime
Police release video of burglars using sledgehammer to break into Mag Mile store on Christmas Day
The burglars rolled two large trash bins into the store in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue and cleared off the shelves.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Fire.jpeg
News
2 teens, firefighter injured in extra alarm fire in Roseland home
The blaze started in a home in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Siblings Reema and Ravi Patel are photographed in Reema’s kitchen in Edgewater. The brother-and-sister duo are competing on Season 2 of Peacock’s “Baking It.”
Taste
Chicago-area siblings heading to finale on Peacock series ‘Baking It’
The unique creations of Reema and Ravi Patel for each episode’s themed competition have incorporated culinary cues from the Indian traditions they have grown up with.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 