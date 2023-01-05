Horoscope for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

Moon Alert

After 8:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

There is a full moon tomorrow, which means there’s tension building up in your relations with family, especially a parent or someone in a position of authority in the family. They might surprise you in some way. Don’t overreact. Wait until Monday to let the dust settle.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You want to take advantage of unexpected opportunities to travel! Others will have lovely opportunities to explore legal matters, medicine or something to do with publishing and the media. Because you’re thinking big, get ready to make ambitious plans!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Tension about financial matters or something to do with shared property or inheritances might arise because this kind of energy is building up before tomorrow’s full moon. Meanwhile, something going on behind the scenes might surprise you. Everything will turn out fine because you are blessed.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Because the moon is your ruler, you will feel some tension within you building up before tomorrow’s full moon, which is the only full moon in your sign all year. Be patient with others. Stay positive. (Meanwhile, if something looks too good to be true, it might be.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Something a bit surprising about your health or your job is percolating now and might peak today. Look for a fast solution because it exists. Meanwhile, your inner optimism will carry the day. Relations with partners and close friends are warm and supportive. This is good.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Playful diversions, social invitations, fun with sports or the entertainment world, concerts, movies and theater will surprise you. Perhaps, you’ll suddenly attend a sports event or accept a fun invitation? Romance with someone unusual might begin now. (Steady as she goes.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The full moon tomorrow will take place at the top of your chart, which is a sure sign that you might be at odds with authority figures today — parents, bosses, teachers and the police. Surprises on the home front, especially about financial support issues, might also occur. Don’t make a big deal about anything. Relax.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be careful today and tomorrow because the energy building up now before tomorrow’s full moon is mildly accident-prone for you. Therefore, pay attention to everything you say and do. Guard against impulsive behavior that you might later regret. (Forget your ‘no guts no glory’ credo.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be aware of what’s going on with cash flow, earnings, expenditures, credit cards, plus inheritances and shared property because the full moon tomorrow will bring issues in these areas to a head. Stay on top of things. Remain realistic. Leave your rose-colored glasses at home.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Tomorrow the only full moon opposite your sign all year is taking place, which might create tension today with close friends and partners. Opportunities for vacations and social outings might come your way. Act fast because this window of opportunity is brief.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a lovely time to buy wardrobe items for yourself. (Especially because you feel confident at work.) Meanwhile, a surprise might occur today, possibly related to home and family. It might be an outburst or something related to your kids. Stay chill. By Monday everything is settled.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a wonderful time to socialize with friends and interact with groups and organizations. However, tomorrow’s full moon might introduce romantic tensions or a standoff with your kids. Very likely, someone will surprise you today, or you might be introduced to someone who is unusual and different.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Bradley Cooper (1975) shares your birthday. You are friendly and easygoing with others; however, personally, you can be a perfectionist about whatever you do. You are emotionally compulsive, and also compassionate. You care. Simplicity is your theme this year. Take charge of your health. Exercise will be important. (Martial arts and yoga.)

