Thursday, January 5, 2023
Man dies in Buena Park apartment fire

Officials responded just before 8:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of West Buena Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed following a fire Jan. 4, 2023, in Buena Park.

A man died Wednesday night in an apartment fire in Buena Park on the North Side.

Fire crews responded just before 8:20 p.m. to the 800 block of West Buena Avenue and found the 62-year-old in an apartment, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where he died. A preliminary investigation indicates he suffered smoke inhalation, police said.

Fire officials were investigating.

