Man dies in Buena Park apartment fire

A man died Wednesday night in an apartment fire in Buena Park on the North Side.
Fire crews responded just before 8:20 p.m. to the 800 block of West Buena Avenue and found the 62-year-old in an apartment, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where he died. A preliminary investigation indicates he suffered smoke inhalation, police said.
Fire officials were investigating.
Still no House Speaker: Mary Miller, from downstate Illinois, emerges as hard-line McCarthy opponent
The Latest
The People’s Project is a partnership of the Sun-Times, WBEZ and the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, to let Chicagoans pose questions to the candidates for mayor.
The district removed the student from Northside College Prep in late December — right before her last semester of high school — and banned her from all CPS selective enrollment schools and programs.
After an investigation found students were enrolled in a JROTC high school class “without any choice in the matter,” CPS ended automatic enrollment.
The woman ignores her hosts’ COVID precautions, lobbies to go out to eat against their wishes and criticizes what’s on TV.
The Chicago Public Schools inspector general says there appears to be widespread problems with the way students who stop coming to school are being tracked.