Sunday, January 8, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

High school basketball schedule: Jan. 9 to Jan. 14

The full schedule for this week

By  Jack Gleason
   
Perspective-Leadership’s Jakyren Woods (4) and Lyons’ Jackson Niego (5) battle for the basketball.

Quinn Harris/For the Sun-Times

Monday, January 9, 2023

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

North Shore at Francis Parker, 6:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

British School at Wolcott, 5:30

Christian Heritage at Roycemore, 5:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH 

Young at Perspectives-MSA, at IIT, 5:00

RIVER VALLEY

Clifton Central at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Glenbard South at Larkin, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Buffalo Grove at Vernon Hills, 6:00

Comer at Collins, 3:00

Cristo Rey at Rickover, 7:00

DRW Prep at Longwood, 5:00

Elgin Academy at Schaumburg Christian, 7:30

Fieldcrest at Henry-Senachwine. 7:00

Horizon-McKinley at Kelly, 4:30

Lake View at Payton, 5:00

Little Village at Foreman, 5:00

Manley at Bowen, 5:00

MCC Prep at Hinsdale Adventist, 5:00

Midland at Earlville, 7:00

Muchin at Dyett, 5:00

Northtown at Chicago Academy, 5:00

Reed-Custer at Momence, 6:45

Rockford Christian at Pecatonica, 7:00

Round Lake at Wilmot (WI), 7:00

Steinmetz at Ogden, 5:00

Westinghouse at Curie, 5:00

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

BIG NORTHERN

North Boone at Dixon, 7:00

Oregon at Winnebago, 7:00

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER

De La Salle at Mount Carmel, 7:00

Marmion at DePaul, 7:00

Montini at St. Ignatius, 7:00

Providence at Brother Rice, 7:00

Providence-St. Mel at St. Rita, 7:00

St. Laurence at Loyola, 6:30

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH

Maine East at Highland Park, 7:00

Maine West at Deerfield, 7:00

DU KANE

Wheaton-Warr. South at Glenbard North, 7:15

DU PAGE VALLEY

Neuqua Valley at DeKalb, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Notre Dame at Marian Catholic, 7:00

St. Patrick at Carmel, 7:00

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Elgin Academy at Latin, 6:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Johnsburg at Woodstock, 5:15

Marengo at Richmond-Burton, 7:00

Woodstock North at Harvard, 7:00

LITTLE TEN

DePue at Indian Creek, 6:45

Hiawatha at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45

LaMoille at Somonauk, 5:30

Leland at Serena, 6:45

METRO PREP

Hinsdale Adventist at Universal, 5:30

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

Aurora Christian at IC Catholic, 7:30

Timothy Christian at St. Francis, 7:00

Wheaton Academy at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00

METRO SUBURBAN - RED

McNamara at Aurora Central, 7:30

St. Edward at Ridgewood, 7:00

Westmont at Elmwood Park, 7:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Johnson at ITW-Speer, 7:00

Noble Academy at Comer, 7:00

Rowe-Clark at Butler, 7:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Mundelein at Lake Zurich, 7:00

Warren at Lake Forest, 7:00

Waukegan at Stevenson, 7:00

Zion-Benton at Libertyville, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Alden-Hebron at Westminster Christian, 7:30

South Beloit at Christian Life, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL

Kenwood at Simeon, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Douglass at Phoenix, 5:00

RIVER VALLEY

Beecher at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00

Clifton Central at Donovan, 7:00

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Momence, 7:00

St. Anne at Grace Christian, 7:00

Tri-Point at Grant Park, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE

Hillcrest at Bremen, 6:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED

Evergreen Park at Argo, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Lemont at Reavis, 6:00

Oak Lawn at Oak Forest, 6:30

Shepard at Thornton Fr. North, 6:30

Thornton Fr. South at Richards, 6:30

Tinley Park at Eisenhower, 6:30

SOUTHLAND

Crete-Monee at Kankakee, 6:30

Rich at Bloom, 6:30

Thornton at Thornwood, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER

Joliet Central at Plainfield North, 6:30

Joliet West at Oswego, 6:30

Plainfield Central at Oswego East, 6:30

Plainfield East at West Aurora, 6:30

Plainfield South at Minooka, 6:30

Romeoville at Yorkville, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED

Lincoln-Way Central at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Bartlett at Glenbard East, 7:00

East Aurora at Fenton, 7:00

Elgin at South Elgin, 7:00

Streamwood at West Chicago, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Addison Trail at Proviso East, 6:00

Downers Grove South at Morton, 7:30

Hinsdale South at Leyden, 6:30

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Glenbard West at Lyons, 6:30

York at Proviso West, 7:30

NON CONFERENCE

Barrington at Elk Grove, 7:30

British School at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00

Bulls Prep at Chicago Christian, 7:30

Byron at Bureau Valley, 7:00

Clemente at Niles West, 6:30

Conant at Prospect, 7:30

DRW Prep at Fenwick, 7:00

Dunlap at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00

DuSable at South Shore, 5:00

Evanston at Niles North, 7:00

Excel-Englewood at UC-Woodlawn, 5:30

Fremd at Wheeling, 7:30

Genoa-Kingston at Harvest Christian, 7:30

Harlan at Morgan Park, 5:00

Hoffman Estates at Buffalo Grove, 7:30

Holy Trinity at Southland, 7:00

Intrinsic-Belmont at Foreman, 5:00

King at Marist, 7:00

Lisle at Joliet Catholic, 7:00

Lycee Francais at Islamic Foundation, 6:00

Mooseheart at Westlake Christian, 7:30

Morris at Pontiac, 7:00

Newark at Marquette, 7:00

Palatine at Hersey, 7:00

Peotone at Dwight, 7:00

Roanoke-Benson at Fieldcrest, 7:30

Rock Falls at Orion, 7:00

Sandwich at Princeton, 7:00

Schaumburg at Rolling Meadows, 7:30

Seneca at Coal City, 6:45

St. Francis de Sales at Leo, 7:00

UIC Prep at Chicago Tech, 5:15

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

CHICAGO PREP

Hope Academy at Walther Christian, 7:30

DU KANE

Geneva at Lake Park, 7:00

St. Charles East at Wheaton North, 7:00

St. Charles North at Batavia, 7:00

DU PAGE VALLEY

Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Dundee-Crown at Cary-Grove, 7:00

Huntley at Burlington Central, 7:00

Jacobs at Crystal Lake Central, 7:00

McHenry at Crystal Lake South, 7:00

Prairie Ridge at Hampshire, 7:00

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Northridge at University High, 6:30

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Rochelle at Ottawa, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Horizon-McKinley at ACERO-Cruz, 5:30

Intrinsic-Downtown at Beacon, 6:30

Lycee Francais at British School, 6:00

NIC - 10

Auburn at Guilford, 6:30

Belvidere at Freeport, 7:00

Belvidere North at Rockford East, 7:00

Boylan at Harlem, 6:30

Jefferson at Hononegah, 6:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

Hansberry at Baker, 7:00

Mansueto at Golder, 7:00

Noble Street at Pritzker, 5:30

Rauner at DRW Prep, 7:00

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Antioch at Grant, 7:00

Lakes at Grayslake Central, 7:00

Round Lake at Grayslake North, 7:00

Wauconda at North Chicago, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH 

Clark at Perspectives-MSA, 5:00

Lincoln Park at Lane, 5:00

Orr at Young, 5:00

Prosser at Farragut, 5:00

Westinghouse at North Lawndale, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH

Foreman at Von Steuben, 5:00

Lake View at Schurz, 5:00

Northside at Mather, 6:30

Sullivan at Senn, 5:00

Taft at Amundsen, 6:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Austin at Collins, 5:00

Crane at Raby, 5:00

Ogden at Jones, 6:30

Payton at Legal Prep, 5:00

Wells at Marshall, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH

Alcott at Intrinsic-Belmont, 5:00

ASPIRA-Bus&Fin at Roosevelt, 5:00

Chicago Academy at Rickover, 5:00

Disney at Marine, 5:00

Steinmetz at North-Grand, 5:00

Uplift at Chicago Math & Science, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Chicago Collegiate at Manley, 5:00

Douglass at Spry, 5:00

Kelvyn Park at Jaurez, 5:00

Little Village at Clemente, 5:00

Phoenix at Chicago Tech, 5:00

NON CONFERENCE

Dyett at Bogan, 5:00

Iroquois West at Donovan, 7:30

Johnson at Vocational, 5:00

Kaneland at Stillman Valley, 7:00

Lake Forest Academy at Francis Parker, 6:00

Larkin at Glenbard West, 7:00

Lincoln-Way East at Bloom, 6:30

Lowpoint-Washburn at LaMoille, 5:30

Metea Valley at Oswego, 6:30

Oswego East at Bolingbrook, 6:30

Plainfield North at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30

Plano at Newark, 7:00

Sandburg at Joliet Central, 6:30

Seneca at St. Bede, 7:00

Stagg at Minooka, 6:30

Thornton at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:30

Unity Christian at Hinsdale Adventist, 5:30

Westmont at Ida Crown, 7:00

Thursday, January 12, 2023

CHICAGO PREP

Cristo Rey at Walther Christian, 7:00

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Streator at Reed-Custer, 6:45

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Morgan Park Academy at Northridge, 6:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Harvard at Woodstock, 7:00

Johnsburg at Marengo, 7:00

Woodstock North at Richmond-Burton, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

Muchin at UIC Prep, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Bulls Prep at Rowe-Clark, 7:00

ITW-Speer at Comer, 7:00

Johnson at Butler, 7:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Lake Forest at Mundelein, 7:00

Lake Zurich at Waukegan, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL

Curie at Kenwood, 5:00

Morgan Park at Longwood, 6:30

Perspectives-Lead at Brooks, 5:00

Phillips at Lindblom, 6:30

Simeon at Hyde Park, 6:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

Bogan at Dunbar, 5:00

Catalyst-Maria at King, 5:00

DuSable at Englewood STEM, 5:00

Richards (Chgo) at Hubbard, 5:00

Urban Prep-Englewood at Kennedy, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH

Agricultural Science at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 5:0

Harlan at Corliss, 5:00

South Shore at Dyett, 5:00

UC-Woodlawn at Fenger, 5:00

Vocational at ACE Amandla, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL

Back of the Yards at Kelly, 5:00

Excel-Englewood at ACERO-Soto, 5:00

Gage Park at Solorio, 5:00

Hancock at Instituto Health, 5:00

Horizon-Southwest at Tilden, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH

Air Force at Julian, 5:00

Chicago Military at Carver, 5:00

EPIC at Excel-South Shore, 5:00

Goode at Washington, 5:00

Hirsch at Bowen, 5:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE

Thornton Fr. North at Bremen, 6:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED

Argo at Shepard, 6:30

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Oak Forest at Eisenhower, 6:30

Reavis at Hillcrest, 6:30

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Lyons at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

Durand at Christian Life, 7:00

Illinois Lutheran at Grace Christian, 7:00

Latin at Carmel, 7:00

Oregon at Warren (IL), 7:00

Raby at Little Village, 5:00

Rockford Lutheran at Winnebago, 7:00, NC

Westminster Christian at Yorkville Christian, 7:00

SPRINGFIELD (MO) - MISSOURI STATE

St. Rita vs. Link Academy, 6:00

Friday, January 13, 2023

BIG NORTHERN

Genoa-Kingston at Byron, 7:00

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - BLUE

Brother Rice at Fenwick, 7:00

Leo at DePaul, 7:00

St. Ignatius at Loyola, 7:00

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - WHITE

Montini at De La Salle, 6:30

Providence-St. Mel at St. Laurence, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH

Deerfield at Vernon Hills, 7:00

Highland Park at Maine West, 7:00

Maine East at Niles North, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

Evanston at Glenbrook South, 7:00

New Trier at Maine South, 7:00

Niles West at Glenbrook North, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP

Christ the King at Hope Academy, 7:30

Ellison at Northtown, 7:00

DU PAGE VALLEY

Metea Valley at Naperville Central, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Benet at Joliet Catholic, 7:00

Marian Catholic at Marist, 7:00

Nazareth at Notre Dame, 7:00

St. Patrick at St. Viator, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Cary-Grove at Crystal Lake Central, 7:30

Crystal Lake South at Hampshire, 7:30

Dundee-Crown at Huntley, 7:30

Jacobs at Prairie Ridge, 7:30

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Herscher at Manteno, 7:00

Lisle at Coal City, 6:45

Wilmington at Peotone, 7:00

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Latin at North Shore, 6:00

University High at Elgin Academy, 6:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Kaneland at Sandwich, 6:45

Morris at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00

Ottawa at Plano, 7:00

Sycamore at Rochelle, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

ACERO-Cruz at Lycee Francais

Roycemore at Intrinsic-Downtown, 5:30

Wolcott at Horizon-McKinley, 7:00

LITTLE TEN

Earlville at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45

Newark at Leland, 5:30

Serena at LaMoille, 5:30

Somonauk at Indian Creek, 6:45

METRO PREP

Islamic Foundation at Universal, 5:00

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

Chicago Christian at Aurora Christian, 7:30

IC Catholic at Wheaton Academy, 7:30

Riverside-Brookfield at Timothy Christian, 7:30

METRO SUBURBAN - RED

McNamara at Ridgewood, 7:00

Westmont at St. Edward, 7:00

MID-SUBURBAN - EAST

Elk Grove at Hersey, 7:30

Prospect at Buffalo Grove, 7:30

Rolling Meadows at Wheeling, 7:30

MID-SUBURBAN - WEST

Barrington at Palatine, 7:30

Conant at Fremd, 7:30

Schaumburg at Hoffman Estates, 7:30

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Mooseheart at Harvest Christian, 6:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH 

Farragut at Clark, 5:00

Lane at Westinghouse, 5:00

North Lawndale at Orr, 5:00

Perspectives-MSA at Lincoln Park, 5:00

Young at Prosser, 6:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH

Amundsen at Foreman, 5:00

Mather at Sullivan, 5:00

Schurz at Northside, 5:00

Senn at Taft, 7:00

Von Steuben at Lake View, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Austin at Raby, 5:00

Collins at Jones, 6:30

Crane at Wells, 5:00

Legal Prep at Ogden, 7:00

Marshall at Payton, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH

Chicago Academy at Chicago Math & Science, 5:00

Disney at Steinmetz, 5:00

Intrinsic-Belmont at Uplift, 5:00

North-Grand at ASPIRA-Bus&Fin

Rickover at Alcott, 5:00

Roosevelt at Marine, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Chicago Collegiate at Juarez, 5:00

Chicago Tech at Douglass, 5:00

Clemente at Kelvyn Park, 5:00

Manley at Phoenix, 5:00

Spry at Little Village, 5:00

RIVER VALLEY

Donovan at St. Anne, 7:00

Grant Park at Clifton Central, 7:00

Momence at Beecher, 7:00

Tri-Point at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Evergreen Park at Thornton Fr. South, 5:30

Lemont at Oak Lawn, 6:30

Tinley Park at Richards, 6:30

SOUTHLAND

Bloom at Thornridge, 6:00

Crete-Monee at Thornton, 6:30

Kankakee at Rich, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER

Minooka at Plainfield East, 6:30

Oswego at Plainfield South, 6:30

Oswego East at Joliet West, 6:30

Plainfield North at Romeoville, 6:30

West Aurora at Joliet Central, 6:30

Yorkville at Plainfield Central, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - BLUE

Bolingbrook at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:30

Lincoln-Way East at Sandburg, 6:00

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED

Lincoln-Way Central at Andrew, 6:00

Stagg at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lockport, 6:30

TRI-COUNTY

Dwight at Woodland, 7:15

Lowpoint-Washburn at Putnam County, 7:30

Marquette at Seneca, 7:00

Roanoke-Benson at Midland, 7:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Bartlett at South Elgin, 7:00

East Aurora at West Chicago, 7:00

Elgin at Larkin, 7:00

Fenton at Streamwood, 7:00

Glenbard East at Glenbard South, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Addison Trail at Morton, 7:30

Leyden at Downers Grove South, 7:30

Proviso East at Willowbrook, 7:30

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Glenbard West at Downers Grove North, 7:30

Proviso West at Hinsdale Central, 7:30

NON CONFERENCE

Belvidere North at Geneva, 7:00

Dixon at Sherrard, 7:00

EPIC at Southland, 5:00

Horizon-Southwest at Holy Trinity, 6:30

Johnson at St. Francis de Sales, 7:00

LaLumiere (IN) at St. Francis, 6:00

Marengo at McHenry, 7:00

Portage Christian (IN) at Grace Christian, 7:00

Providence at Oak Forest, 7:30

Rock Falls at Mendota, 7:00

Schaumburg Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7:

South Shore at Mansueto, 5:00

Thornwood at Harlan, 5:00

Unity Christian at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00

Westlake Christian at Christian Life, 7:00

SPRINGFIELD (MO) - MISSOURI STATE

St. Rita vs. TBA

Saturday, January 14, 2023

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER

Brother Rice at Marmion, 6:00

METRO SUBURBAN - RED

Aurora Central at Elmwood Park, 1:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Libertyville at Stevenson, 5:30

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Oak Park-River Forest at York, 5:30

NON CONFERENCE

Alden-Hebron at Westlake Christian, 7:30

Barrington at Grant, 3:30

Bremen at Sandburg, 4:00

Chicago Tech at North Chicago, 3:30

Christian Life at Elgin Academy, 3:00

Crystal Lake South at Wheeling, 3:30

Downers Grove North at Notre Dame, 6:30

Dundee-Crown at Conant, 6:00

Evanston at Rolling Meadows, 5:30

Evergreen Park at Plainfield Central, 12:30

Grant Park at Watseka, 7:30

Hall at Serena, 5:30

Jacobs at St. Charles East, 3:30

Kaneland at Yorkville, 6:00

Lake Park at Glenbard West, 6:00

LaMoille at Midland, 10:00

Lane at Padua (OH), 6:00

Leyden at Fenton, 4:30

Mendota at Ottawa, 6:00

Morgan Park at Hammond (IN), 6:00

Morris at Streator, 5:30

Naperville North at Oswego, 7:30

Niles North at Zion-Benton, 5:30

Palatine at Lake Zurich, 3:30

Pearl City at Hinckley-Big Rock, 3:30

Princeville at Roanoke-Benson, 7:30

Sandwich at Providence, 2:30

Schaumburg Christian at Calvary Christian, TBA

St. Anne at Cissna Park, 1:00

St. Charles North at Hinsdale Central, 3:00

Streamwood at Wheaton North, 3:00

Taft at DePaul, 3:00

Thornridge at Richards, 4:00

Tri-Point at Cornerstone Christian, 7:00

Vernon Hills at Cary-Grove, 3:00

West Aurora at Glenbard East, 4:30

Westmont at Peotone, 3:00

Winnebago at Princeton, 6:30

Woodstock at Harlem, 3:00

Yorkville Christian at Christ the King, 2:30

DETROIT (MI)

Hyde Park vs. Northview (MI), 4:30E

FREEPORT

Rockford Christian vs. Fulton, 2:30

Rockford Christian vs. Freeport, 5:30

MAINE EAST / MAINE SOUTH

Amundsen vs. Maine South, 11:30

Schurz vs. Maine South, 1:00

Amundsen vs. Maine East, 2:30

Schurz vs. Maine East

MARSHALL

Auburn vs. TBA

Curie vs. TBA

Longwood vs. TBA

Riverside-Brookfield vs. TBA

Von Steuben vs. TBA

PECATONICA

Pecatonica vs. Polo, 9:00

Galena vs. Eastland, 10:30

Scales Mound vs. Durand, 12:00

Johnsburg vs. Richmond-Burton, 1:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 6:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 7:30

Semi-Final, 3:00

Semi-Final, 4:30

ROMEOVILLE

Andrew vs. Romeoville

SOUTH BELOIT

Forrsrton vs. Harvest Christian, 9:00a

South Beloit vs. Harvard, 10:30

North Boone vs. Forreston, 12:00

Harvard vs. Oregon, 1:30

East Dubuque vs. North Boone, 3:00

Oregon vs. Stillman Valley, 4:30

Harvest Christian vs. East Dubuque, 6:00

South Beloit vs. Stillman Valley, 7:30

SPRINGFIELD (MO) - MISSOURI STATE

St. Rita vs. TBA

THORNTON FR. NORTH

Perspectives-Lead vs. TBA

Proviso East vs. TBA

Rich vs. TBA

St. Francis de Sales vs. TBA

Thornton Fr. North vs. TBA

TIMOTHY CHRISTIAN

Chicago Christian vs. Lisle, 3:00

Northridge vs. Westinghouse, 4:30

Rockford Lutheran vs. Timothy Christian

WHEATON-WARR. SOUTH

Metea Valley vs. Joliet Central, 9:30

Glenbard North vs. Morton, 9:30

Lake Forest Academy vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 11

St. Francis vs. Rockford East, 11:00

Joliet Central vs. Normal, 1:00

Morton vs. Lindblom, 1:00

Plainfield South vs. Lake Forest Academy, 2:30

Rockford East vs. Warren, 2:30

Normal vs. Metea Valley, 4:30

Lindblom vs. Glenbard North, 4:30

Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Plainfield South, 6:00

Warren vs. St. Francis, 6:00

