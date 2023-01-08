High school basketball schedule: Jan. 9 to Jan. 14

Monday, January 9, 2023
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
North Shore at Francis Parker, 6:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
British School at Wolcott, 5:30
Christian Heritage at Roycemore, 5:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH
Young at Perspectives-MSA, at IIT, 5:00
RIVER VALLEY
Clifton Central at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
Glenbard South at Larkin, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
Buffalo Grove at Vernon Hills, 6:00
Comer at Collins, 3:00
Cristo Rey at Rickover, 7:00
DRW Prep at Longwood, 5:00
Elgin Academy at Schaumburg Christian, 7:30
Fieldcrest at Henry-Senachwine. 7:00
Horizon-McKinley at Kelly, 4:30
Lake View at Payton, 5:00
Little Village at Foreman, 5:00
Manley at Bowen, 5:00
MCC Prep at Hinsdale Adventist, 5:00
Midland at Earlville, 7:00
Muchin at Dyett, 5:00
Northtown at Chicago Academy, 5:00
Reed-Custer at Momence, 6:45
Rockford Christian at Pecatonica, 7:00
Round Lake at Wilmot (WI), 7:00
Steinmetz at Ogden, 5:00
Westinghouse at Curie, 5:00
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
BIG NORTHERN
North Boone at Dixon, 7:00
Oregon at Winnebago, 7:00
CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER
De La Salle at Mount Carmel, 7:00
Marmion at DePaul, 7:00
Montini at St. Ignatius, 7:00
Providence at Brother Rice, 7:00
Providence-St. Mel at St. Rita, 7:00
St. Laurence at Loyola, 6:30
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH
Maine East at Highland Park, 7:00
Maine West at Deerfield, 7:00
DU KANE
Wheaton-Warr. South at Glenbard North, 7:15
DU PAGE VALLEY
Neuqua Valley at DeKalb, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Notre Dame at Marian Catholic, 7:00
St. Patrick at Carmel, 7:00
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Elgin Academy at Latin, 6:00
KISHWAUKEE RIVER
Johnsburg at Woodstock, 5:15
Marengo at Richmond-Burton, 7:00
Woodstock North at Harvard, 7:00
LITTLE TEN
DePue at Indian Creek, 6:45
Hiawatha at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45
LaMoille at Somonauk, 5:30
Leland at Serena, 6:45
METRO PREP
Hinsdale Adventist at Universal, 5:30
METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE
Aurora Christian at IC Catholic, 7:30
Timothy Christian at St. Francis, 7:00
Wheaton Academy at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00
METRO SUBURBAN - RED
McNamara at Aurora Central, 7:30
St. Edward at Ridgewood, 7:00
Westmont at Elmwood Park, 7:30
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Johnson at ITW-Speer, 7:00
Noble Academy at Comer, 7:00
Rowe-Clark at Butler, 7:00
NORTH SUBURBAN
Mundelein at Lake Zurich, 7:00
Warren at Lake Forest, 7:00
Waukegan at Stevenson, 7:00
Zion-Benton at Libertyville, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Alden-Hebron at Westminster Christian, 7:30
South Beloit at Christian Life, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL
Kenwood at Simeon, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST
Douglass at Phoenix, 5:00
RIVER VALLEY
Beecher at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00
Clifton Central at Donovan, 7:00
Gardner-So. Wilmington at Momence, 7:00
St. Anne at Grace Christian, 7:00
Tri-Point at Grant Park, 7:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE
Hillcrest at Bremen, 6:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED
Evergreen Park at Argo, 7:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Lemont at Reavis, 6:00
Oak Lawn at Oak Forest, 6:30
Shepard at Thornton Fr. North, 6:30
Thornton Fr. South at Richards, 6:30
Tinley Park at Eisenhower, 6:30
SOUTHLAND
Crete-Monee at Kankakee, 6:30
Rich at Bloom, 6:30
Thornton at Thornwood, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER
Joliet Central at Plainfield North, 6:30
Joliet West at Oswego, 6:30
Plainfield Central at Oswego East, 6:30
Plainfield East at West Aurora, 6:30
Plainfield South at Minooka, 6:30
Romeoville at Yorkville, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED
Lincoln-Way Central at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
Bartlett at Glenbard East, 7:00
East Aurora at Fenton, 7:00
Elgin at South Elgin, 7:00
Streamwood at West Chicago, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Addison Trail at Proviso East, 6:00
Downers Grove South at Morton, 7:30
Hinsdale South at Leyden, 6:30
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Glenbard West at Lyons, 6:30
York at Proviso West, 7:30
NON CONFERENCE
Barrington at Elk Grove, 7:30
British School at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00
Bulls Prep at Chicago Christian, 7:30
Byron at Bureau Valley, 7:00
Clemente at Niles West, 6:30
Conant at Prospect, 7:30
DRW Prep at Fenwick, 7:00
Dunlap at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00
DuSable at South Shore, 5:00
Evanston at Niles North, 7:00
Excel-Englewood at UC-Woodlawn, 5:30
Fremd at Wheeling, 7:30
Genoa-Kingston at Harvest Christian, 7:30
Harlan at Morgan Park, 5:00
Hoffman Estates at Buffalo Grove, 7:30
Holy Trinity at Southland, 7:00
Intrinsic-Belmont at Foreman, 5:00
King at Marist, 7:00
Lisle at Joliet Catholic, 7:00
Lycee Francais at Islamic Foundation, 6:00
Mooseheart at Westlake Christian, 7:30
Morris at Pontiac, 7:00
Newark at Marquette, 7:00
Palatine at Hersey, 7:00
Peotone at Dwight, 7:00
Roanoke-Benson at Fieldcrest, 7:30
Rock Falls at Orion, 7:00
Sandwich at Princeton, 7:00
Schaumburg at Rolling Meadows, 7:30
Seneca at Coal City, 6:45
St. Francis de Sales at Leo, 7:00
UIC Prep at Chicago Tech, 5:15
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
CHICAGO PREP
Hope Academy at Walther Christian, 7:30
DU KANE
Geneva at Lake Park, 7:00
St. Charles East at Wheaton North, 7:00
St. Charles North at Batavia, 7:00
DU PAGE VALLEY
Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley, 7:00
FOX VALLEY
Dundee-Crown at Cary-Grove, 7:00
Huntley at Burlington Central, 7:00
Jacobs at Crystal Lake Central, 7:00
McHenry at Crystal Lake South, 7:00
Prairie Ridge at Hampshire, 7:00
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Northridge at University High, 6:30
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Rochelle at Ottawa, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Horizon-McKinley at ACERO-Cruz, 5:30
Intrinsic-Downtown at Beacon, 6:30
Lycee Francais at British School, 6:00
NIC - 10
Auburn at Guilford, 6:30
Belvidere at Freeport, 7:00
Belvidere North at Rockford East, 7:00
Boylan at Harlem, 6:30
Jefferson at Hononegah, 6:30
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
Hansberry at Baker, 7:00
Mansueto at Golder, 7:00
Noble Street at Pritzker, 5:30
Rauner at DRW Prep, 7:00
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Antioch at Grant, 7:00
Lakes at Grayslake Central, 7:00
Round Lake at Grayslake North, 7:00
Wauconda at North Chicago, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH
Clark at Perspectives-MSA, 5:00
Lincoln Park at Lane, 5:00
Orr at Young, 5:00
Prosser at Farragut, 5:00
Westinghouse at North Lawndale, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH
Foreman at Von Steuben, 5:00
Lake View at Schurz, 5:00
Northside at Mather, 6:30
Sullivan at Senn, 5:00
Taft at Amundsen, 6:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST
Austin at Collins, 5:00
Crane at Raby, 5:00
Ogden at Jones, 6:30
Payton at Legal Prep, 5:00
Wells at Marshall, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH
Alcott at Intrinsic-Belmont, 5:00
ASPIRA-Bus&Fin at Roosevelt, 5:00
Chicago Academy at Rickover, 5:00
Disney at Marine, 5:00
Steinmetz at North-Grand, 5:00
Uplift at Chicago Math & Science, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST
Chicago Collegiate at Manley, 5:00
Douglass at Spry, 5:00
Kelvyn Park at Jaurez, 5:00
Little Village at Clemente, 5:00
Phoenix at Chicago Tech, 5:00
NON CONFERENCE
Dyett at Bogan, 5:00
Iroquois West at Donovan, 7:30
Johnson at Vocational, 5:00
Kaneland at Stillman Valley, 7:00
Lake Forest Academy at Francis Parker, 6:00
Larkin at Glenbard West, 7:00
Lincoln-Way East at Bloom, 6:30
Lowpoint-Washburn at LaMoille, 5:30
Metea Valley at Oswego, 6:30
Oswego East at Bolingbrook, 6:30
Plainfield North at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30
Plano at Newark, 7:00
Sandburg at Joliet Central, 6:30
Seneca at St. Bede, 7:00
Stagg at Minooka, 6:30
Thornton at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:30
Unity Christian at Hinsdale Adventist, 5:30
Westmont at Ida Crown, 7:00
Thursday, January 12, 2023
CHICAGO PREP
Cristo Rey at Walther Christian, 7:00
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Streator at Reed-Custer, 6:45
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Morgan Park Academy at Northridge, 6:00
KISHWAUKEE RIVER
Harvard at Woodstock, 7:00
Johnsburg at Marengo, 7:00
Woodstock North at Richmond-Burton, 7:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
Muchin at UIC Prep, 7:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Bulls Prep at Rowe-Clark, 7:00
ITW-Speer at Comer, 7:00
Johnson at Butler, 7:00
NORTH SUBURBAN
Lake Forest at Mundelein, 7:00
Lake Zurich at Waukegan, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL
Curie at Kenwood, 5:00
Morgan Park at Longwood, 6:30
Perspectives-Lead at Brooks, 5:00
Phillips at Lindblom, 6:30
Simeon at Hyde Park, 6:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL
Bogan at Dunbar, 5:00
Catalyst-Maria at King, 5:00
DuSable at Englewood STEM, 5:00
Richards (Chgo) at Hubbard, 5:00
Urban Prep-Englewood at Kennedy, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH
Agricultural Science at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 5:0
Harlan at Corliss, 5:00
South Shore at Dyett, 5:00
UC-Woodlawn at Fenger, 5:00
Vocational at ACE Amandla, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL
Back of the Yards at Kelly, 5:00
Excel-Englewood at ACERO-Soto, 5:00
Gage Park at Solorio, 5:00
Hancock at Instituto Health, 5:00
Horizon-Southwest at Tilden, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH
Air Force at Julian, 5:00
Chicago Military at Carver, 5:00
EPIC at Excel-South Shore, 5:00
Goode at Washington, 5:00
Hirsch at Bowen, 5:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE
Thornton Fr. North at Bremen, 6:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED
Argo at Shepard, 6:30
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Oak Forest at Eisenhower, 6:30
Reavis at Hillcrest, 6:30
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Lyons at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:30
NON CONFERENCE
Durand at Christian Life, 7:00
Illinois Lutheran at Grace Christian, 7:00
Latin at Carmel, 7:00
Oregon at Warren (IL), 7:00
Raby at Little Village, 5:00
Rockford Lutheran at Winnebago, 7:00, NC
Westminster Christian at Yorkville Christian, 7:00
SPRINGFIELD (MO) - MISSOURI STATE
St. Rita vs. Link Academy, 6:00
Friday, January 13, 2023
BIG NORTHERN
Genoa-Kingston at Byron, 7:00
CATHOLIC LEAGUE - BLUE
Brother Rice at Fenwick, 7:00
Leo at DePaul, 7:00
St. Ignatius at Loyola, 7:00
CATHOLIC LEAGUE - WHITE
Montini at De La Salle, 6:30
Providence-St. Mel at St. Laurence, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH
Deerfield at Vernon Hills, 7:00
Highland Park at Maine West, 7:00
Maine East at Niles North, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH
Evanston at Glenbrook South, 7:00
New Trier at Maine South, 7:00
Niles West at Glenbrook North, 7:00
CHICAGO PREP
Christ the King at Hope Academy, 7:30
Ellison at Northtown, 7:00
DU PAGE VALLEY
Metea Valley at Naperville Central, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Benet at Joliet Catholic, 7:00
Marian Catholic at Marist, 7:00
Nazareth at Notre Dame, 7:00
St. Patrick at St. Viator, 7:00
FOX VALLEY
Cary-Grove at Crystal Lake Central, 7:30
Crystal Lake South at Hampshire, 7:30
Dundee-Crown at Huntley, 7:30
Jacobs at Prairie Ridge, 7:30
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Herscher at Manteno, 7:00
Lisle at Coal City, 6:45
Wilmington at Peotone, 7:00
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Latin at North Shore, 6:00
University High at Elgin Academy, 6:00
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Kaneland at Sandwich, 6:45
Morris at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00
Ottawa at Plano, 7:00
Sycamore at Rochelle, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
ACERO-Cruz at Lycee Francais
Roycemore at Intrinsic-Downtown, 5:30
Wolcott at Horizon-McKinley, 7:00
LITTLE TEN
Earlville at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45
Newark at Leland, 5:30
Serena at LaMoille, 5:30
Somonauk at Indian Creek, 6:45
METRO PREP
Islamic Foundation at Universal, 5:00
METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE
Chicago Christian at Aurora Christian, 7:30
IC Catholic at Wheaton Academy, 7:30
Riverside-Brookfield at Timothy Christian, 7:30
METRO SUBURBAN - RED
McNamara at Ridgewood, 7:00
Westmont at St. Edward, 7:00
MID-SUBURBAN - EAST
Elk Grove at Hersey, 7:30
Prospect at Buffalo Grove, 7:30
Rolling Meadows at Wheeling, 7:30
MID-SUBURBAN - WEST
Barrington at Palatine, 7:30
Conant at Fremd, 7:30
Schaumburg at Hoffman Estates, 7:30
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Mooseheart at Harvest Christian, 6:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH
Farragut at Clark, 5:00
Lane at Westinghouse, 5:00
North Lawndale at Orr, 5:00
Perspectives-MSA at Lincoln Park, 5:00
Young at Prosser, 6:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH
Amundsen at Foreman, 5:00
Mather at Sullivan, 5:00
Schurz at Northside, 5:00
Senn at Taft, 7:00
Von Steuben at Lake View, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST
Austin at Raby, 5:00
Collins at Jones, 6:30
Crane at Wells, 5:00
Legal Prep at Ogden, 7:00
Marshall at Payton, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH
Chicago Academy at Chicago Math & Science, 5:00
Disney at Steinmetz, 5:00
Intrinsic-Belmont at Uplift, 5:00
North-Grand at ASPIRA-Bus&Fin
Rickover at Alcott, 5:00
Roosevelt at Marine, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST
Chicago Collegiate at Juarez, 5:00
Chicago Tech at Douglass, 5:00
Clemente at Kelvyn Park, 5:00
Manley at Phoenix, 5:00
Spry at Little Village, 5:00
RIVER VALLEY
Donovan at St. Anne, 7:00
Grant Park at Clifton Central, 7:00
Momence at Beecher, 7:00
Tri-Point at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Evergreen Park at Thornton Fr. South, 5:30
Lemont at Oak Lawn, 6:30
Tinley Park at Richards, 6:30
SOUTHLAND
Bloom at Thornridge, 6:00
Crete-Monee at Thornton, 6:30
Kankakee at Rich, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER
Minooka at Plainfield East, 6:30
Oswego at Plainfield South, 6:30
Oswego East at Joliet West, 6:30
Plainfield North at Romeoville, 6:30
West Aurora at Joliet Central, 6:30
Yorkville at Plainfield Central, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - BLUE
Bolingbrook at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:30
Lincoln-Way East at Sandburg, 6:00
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED
Lincoln-Way Central at Andrew, 6:00
Stagg at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lockport, 6:30
TRI-COUNTY
Dwight at Woodland, 7:15
Lowpoint-Washburn at Putnam County, 7:30
Marquette at Seneca, 7:00
Roanoke-Benson at Midland, 7:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
Bartlett at South Elgin, 7:00
East Aurora at West Chicago, 7:00
Elgin at Larkin, 7:00
Fenton at Streamwood, 7:00
Glenbard East at Glenbard South, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Addison Trail at Morton, 7:30
Leyden at Downers Grove South, 7:30
Proviso East at Willowbrook, 7:30
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Glenbard West at Downers Grove North, 7:30
Proviso West at Hinsdale Central, 7:30
NON CONFERENCE
Belvidere North at Geneva, 7:00
Dixon at Sherrard, 7:00
EPIC at Southland, 5:00
Horizon-Southwest at Holy Trinity, 6:30
Johnson at St. Francis de Sales, 7:00
LaLumiere (IN) at St. Francis, 6:00
Marengo at McHenry, 7:00
Portage Christian (IN) at Grace Christian, 7:00
Providence at Oak Forest, 7:30
Rock Falls at Mendota, 7:00
Schaumburg Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7:
South Shore at Mansueto, 5:00
Thornwood at Harlan, 5:00
Unity Christian at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00
Westlake Christian at Christian Life, 7:00
SPRINGFIELD (MO) - MISSOURI STATE
St. Rita vs. TBA
Saturday, January 14, 2023
CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER
Brother Rice at Marmion, 6:00
METRO SUBURBAN - RED
Aurora Central at Elmwood Park, 1:00
NORTH SUBURBAN
Libertyville at Stevenson, 5:30
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Oak Park-River Forest at York, 5:30
NON CONFERENCE
Alden-Hebron at Westlake Christian, 7:30
Barrington at Grant, 3:30
Bremen at Sandburg, 4:00
Chicago Tech at North Chicago, 3:30
Christian Life at Elgin Academy, 3:00
Crystal Lake South at Wheeling, 3:30
Downers Grove North at Notre Dame, 6:30
Dundee-Crown at Conant, 6:00
Evanston at Rolling Meadows, 5:30
Evergreen Park at Plainfield Central, 12:30
Grant Park at Watseka, 7:30
Hall at Serena, 5:30
Jacobs at St. Charles East, 3:30
Kaneland at Yorkville, 6:00
Lake Park at Glenbard West, 6:00
LaMoille at Midland, 10:00
Lane at Padua (OH), 6:00
Leyden at Fenton, 4:30
Mendota at Ottawa, 6:00
Morgan Park at Hammond (IN), 6:00
Morris at Streator, 5:30
Naperville North at Oswego, 7:30
Niles North at Zion-Benton, 5:30
Palatine at Lake Zurich, 3:30
Pearl City at Hinckley-Big Rock, 3:30
Princeville at Roanoke-Benson, 7:30
Sandwich at Providence, 2:30
Schaumburg Christian at Calvary Christian, TBA
St. Anne at Cissna Park, 1:00
St. Charles North at Hinsdale Central, 3:00
Streamwood at Wheaton North, 3:00
Taft at DePaul, 3:00
Thornridge at Richards, 4:00
Tri-Point at Cornerstone Christian, 7:00
Vernon Hills at Cary-Grove, 3:00
West Aurora at Glenbard East, 4:30
Westmont at Peotone, 3:00
Winnebago at Princeton, 6:30
Woodstock at Harlem, 3:00
Yorkville Christian at Christ the King, 2:30
DETROIT (MI)
Hyde Park vs. Northview (MI), 4:30E
FREEPORT
Rockford Christian vs. Fulton, 2:30
Rockford Christian vs. Freeport, 5:30
MAINE EAST / MAINE SOUTH
Amundsen vs. Maine South, 11:30
Schurz vs. Maine South, 1:00
Amundsen vs. Maine East, 2:30
Schurz vs. Maine East
MARSHALL
Auburn vs. TBA
Curie vs. TBA
Longwood vs. TBA
Riverside-Brookfield vs. TBA
Von Steuben vs. TBA
PECATONICA
Pecatonica vs. Polo, 9:00
Galena vs. Eastland, 10:30
Scales Mound vs. Durand, 12:00
Johnsburg vs. Richmond-Burton, 1:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 6:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 7:30
Semi-Final, 3:00
Semi-Final, 4:30
ROMEOVILLE
Andrew vs. Romeoville
SOUTH BELOIT
Forrsrton vs. Harvest Christian, 9:00a
South Beloit vs. Harvard, 10:30
North Boone vs. Forreston, 12:00
Harvard vs. Oregon, 1:30
East Dubuque vs. North Boone, 3:00
Oregon vs. Stillman Valley, 4:30
Harvest Christian vs. East Dubuque, 6:00
South Beloit vs. Stillman Valley, 7:30
SPRINGFIELD (MO) - MISSOURI STATE
St. Rita vs. TBA
THORNTON FR. NORTH
Perspectives-Lead vs. TBA
Proviso East vs. TBA
Rich vs. TBA
St. Francis de Sales vs. TBA
Thornton Fr. North vs. TBA
TIMOTHY CHRISTIAN
Chicago Christian vs. Lisle, 3:00
Northridge vs. Westinghouse, 4:30
Rockford Lutheran vs. Timothy Christian
WHEATON-WARR. SOUTH
Metea Valley vs. Joliet Central, 9:30
Glenbard North vs. Morton, 9:30
Lake Forest Academy vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 11
St. Francis vs. Rockford East, 11:00
Joliet Central vs. Normal, 1:00
Morton vs. Lindblom, 1:00
Plainfield South vs. Lake Forest Academy, 2:30
Rockford East vs. Warren, 2:30
Normal vs. Metea Valley, 4:30
Lindblom vs. Glenbard North, 4:30
Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Plainfield South, 6:00
Warren vs. St. Francis, 6:00