Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 8, 2023

It’s generally very difficult to remain in the rankings after losing three consecutive games. Somehow, two teams managed to pull it off this week.

St. Ignatius lost to Glenbrook North on Saturday. That’s the third defeat in a row for the Wolfpack after losses to Bolingbrook and Lyons. But those are three ranked teams and the loss to the Raiders was in a consolation game. The Wolfpack also has a quality win against New Trier way back in the first week of the season. Iggy needs a more recent win to hang its hat on, and soon. But they stick for now.

St. Rita lost to St. Louis Chaminade on Saturday. That was the third consecutive loss for the Mustangs, who were defeated by Young and Proviso East. Again, those are three excellent teams and the loss to the Pirates was a consolation game. Like St. Ignatius, St. Rita is sticking in the Super 25 primarily due to one big win. The Mustangs won at Brother Rice in early December.

Both teams pass the look test and should be playoff threats, but they will need resume building wins over the next few weeks to remain in the Super 25.

Downers Grove North and Perspectives-Leadership drop out this week. The Trojans lost to Lyons 39-38 and to Hinsdale Central 48-46 in three overtimes. So falling out is rough. Those defeats alone wouldn’t have knocked them out if their overall resume was stronger.

Perspectives-Leadership was absolutely destroyed by Lyons, losing 73-29 on Saturday. That kind of blowout defeat shouldn’t happen to a ranked team.

Glenbrook South and Grayslake Central join this week. The Titans looked very impressive in a win against Glenbrook North and have a solid overall track record this season.

Grayslake Central lost its first game of the season and has ripped off 15 consecutive wins, including knocking off Barrington and Crystal Lake South to win the Jacobs holiday tournament.

Super 25 for Jan. 8, 2023

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Simeon (14-0) 1

Won two on national stage

2. Young (12-4) 2

Had the week off

3. Kenwood (13-2) 3

At Simeon Tuesday

4. Benet (18-1) 4

Handled Marist

5. Joliet West (14-4) 8

Beat Rolling Meadows

6. Rolling Meadows (16-2) 5

Mark Nikolich-Wilson impressed

7. Mount Carmel (16-1) 7

Hosts De La Salle Tuesday

8. Brother Rice (15-2) 10

Beat Bolingbrook

9. Lyons (13-1) 11

Dominated Perspectives-Leadership

10. Hillcrest (15-2) 6

Lost to Belleville East

11. Curie (11-4) 12

At Kenwood Thursday

12. Bloom (10-4) 13

Challenged Kenwood

13. Proviso East (12-2) 14

Took down Morton, Thornwood

14. St. Rita (8-6) 9

Three consecutive losses

15. New Trier (16-3) 16

At Maine South Friday

16. Lincoln-Way East (14-1) 17

Big test at Bloom Wednesday

17. Bolingbrook (12-5) 18

Beat Romeoville, lost to Rice

18. Hinsdale Central (14-3) 20

Survived Downers Grove North

19. St. Ignatius (13-4) 15

Lost last three

20. Oswego East (15-3) 22

Huge week ahead

21. Glenbrook South (14-4) NR

Knocked off Glenbrook North

22. Libertyville (13-3) 24

At Stevenson Saturday

23. Glenbrook North (15-2) 25

Beat Bolingbrook, lost to GBS

24. Hyde Park (15-2) 23

Hosts Simeon Thursday

25. Grayslake Central (15-1) NR

15 consecutive wins