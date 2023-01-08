The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 8, 2023
Nation/World News

Protesters backing former Brazilian president storm legislature, high court, presidential palace

Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on roof and broke windows. They refuse to accept the electoral defeat of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

By  Associated Press
   
Diane Jeantet
SHARE Protesters backing former Brazilian president storm legislature, high court, presidential palace
Protesters, supporters of Brazil’s former president, Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Protesters, supporters of Brazil’s former president, Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil on Sunday.

Eraldo Peres, Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his electoral defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital Sunday, just a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on the roofs, broke windows and invaded all three buildings, which are connected through the vast Three Powers square in Brasilia. Some are calling for a military intervention to restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power.

Images on TV channel Globo News showed protesters roaming the presidential palace, many wearing green and yellow, the colors of the flag that have also come to symbolize the Bolsonaro government.

The incidents recalled the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, something many political analysts and the judiciary Bolsonaro have warned about for months. But in this case it is likely that Congress and the Supreme Court had limited personnel inside the buildings on a Sunday.

Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting against Lula’s electoral win since Oct. 30, blocking roads, setting vehicles on fires and gathering outside military buildings, asking armed forces to intervene. Many believed election results were fraudulent or unreliable.

Supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro hold a banner that reads in Portuguese “Military Intervention” as they storm the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro hold a banner that reads, in Portuguese, “Military Intervention” as they storm the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil on Sunday.

Eraldo Peres/Associated Press

“This absurd attempt to impose their will by force will not prevail,” said Justice Minister Flavio Dino on his Twitter account. “The government of the Federal District has ensured there will be reinforcements. And the forces at our disposal are at work.”

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco said he was in permanent contact with Brasilia’s governor, Ibaneis Rocha, and that the entire police apparatus had been mobilized to control the situation.

Bolsonaro, who flew to the U.S. ahead of Lula’s inauguration, has not yet condemned or commented on the ongoing situation.

Next Up In News
Mother of Ashli Babbitt arrested at demonstration marking anniversary of Capitol attack
Adam Rich, former child actor from ‘Eight Is Enough,’ dies at 54
The Wiener’s Circle owner coordinates effort to feed migrants bused from Texas
Assault rifle toll familiar to ER surgeons
Stadium developer advising Lightfoot makes a case for domed Soldier Field with Bears anchoring a new commercial zone
Four hospitalized in Loop crash
The Latest
Bills wide receiver John Brown (16) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Patriots.
NFL
Bills get victory for Damar Hamlin, eliminate Patriots from playoffs
The Bills (13-3) closed their season by winning their final seven games and overcame an emotional week.
By John Wawrow | Associated Press
 
Bills wide receiver John Brown (16) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Patriots.
NFL
A Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be played at a neutral site
NFL owners approved a resolution Friday that implemented new rules for this postseason in response to the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night.
By Rob Maaddi | Associated Press
 
Bears coach Matt Eberflus (left) and general manager Ryan Poles (right) talk before the game.
Bears
Bears get No. 1 pick in draft after loss to Vikings, Texans’ stunner vs. Colts
Former Bears coach Lovie Smith’s team won on a two-point conversion in the final minute, leaving the Bears to pick first in the upcoming draft.
By Jason Lieser
 
merlin_110715295.jpg
‘Affliction’ author Russell Banks dies at 82
‘All his work is exceptional,” Joyce Carol Oates said of his fiction.
By Hillel Italie | Associated Press
 
Micki Witthoeft, center, mother of Ashli Babbitt, the woman fatally shot by police inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, joins protesters outside of the Supreme Court on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, the second anniversary of that assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Nation/World
Mother of Ashli Babbitt arrested at demonstration marking anniversary of Capitol attack
Micki Witthoeft, 58, was accused of traffic violations, Capitol Police said in an emailed statement. She was released Friday afternoon and given a citation to appear in court at a later date, police said.
By Associated Press
 