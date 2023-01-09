The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 9, 2023
Wiping out medical debt in Cook County health system isn’t simple

As Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle publicly talks of abolishing medical debt, the public health system she controls continues to create barriers and force people to choose between health care and paying bills.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County located at 1969 West Ogden Avenue in the Illinois Medical District, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A recent New York Times article — Medical Debt Is Being Erased in Ohio and Illinois. Is Your Town Next? — noted that Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will spend $12 million in January on medical debt relief for tens of thousands Cook County residents. 

The real story is that her health system, Cook County Health, turns people over to collection agencies. In March, Israel Rocha, chief executive officer for Cook County Health, confirmed the current policy is to refer patients to collection agencies. As Preckwinkle publicly talks of abolishing medical debt and universal access, the public health system she controls continues to create barriers and force people to choose between health care and paying bills. 

Susan Avila RN MPH, member, steering committee, Collaborative Health Equity Cook County

Remembering everyday heroes

Friday’s Sun-Times had extensive (and commendable) coverage of the cardiac arrest suffered by NFL star Damar Hamlin, and it is a relief to read that he is now awake and hopefully beginning his recovery.

Now is an appropriate time to reflect on the memory of those who were not as fortunate, including Chicago Police Officer Preston Ross, who died from an apparent heart attack while on duty in 2012. No one knows for sure, but the everyday stresses of his occupation likely were a contributing factor.

It is noteworthy that Friday’s Sun-Times also included an article about community advocates in Little Village calling for more police presence since a surge in violent crimes. This is exactly why Ross was on his post to begin with, and his presence brought a sense of safety to many, as well as a deterrent to the few who sought to threaten it. 

Sadly, the officer’s sacrifice has never been officially recognized by the city, as far as I know. Now that Hamlin is healing, maybe this will be rectified, or at least others will be aware of the heroes — past and present — among us.

David L. Milligan, Portage Park 

Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
The Texans fired coach Lovie Smith on Sunday night.
NFL
Lovie Smith out at Houston after just one season
It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
By Kristie Rieken | Associated Press
 
Police siren lights.
News
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Lincoln Park
An autopsy to determine the person’s cause of death was pending.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_109524678.jpg
Springfield
Departing state House GOP leader Jim Durkin giving up his seat in Illinois General Assembly
Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, who spent 22 years in the Illinois General Assembly, will resign Tuesday.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Lukas Reichel celebrates his long-awaited first NHL goal Sunday for the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Lukas Reichel earns full-time job with Blackhawks with breakout performance in victory against Flames
The Hawks expect Reichel, formerly their top forward prospect, to remain in the NHL after his dramatic coming-out party Sunday. The 20-year-old tallied three points — including his first career goal — in the Hawks’ 4-3 overtime victory.
By Ben Pope
 