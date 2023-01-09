Wiping out medical debt in Cook County health system isn’t simple

A recent New York Times article — Medical Debt Is Being Erased in Ohio and Illinois. Is Your Town Next? — noted that Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will spend $12 million in January on medical debt relief for tens of thousands Cook County residents.

The real story is that her health system, Cook County Health, turns people over to collection agencies. In March, Israel Rocha, chief executive officer for Cook County Health, confirmed the current policy is to refer patients to collection agencies. As Preckwinkle publicly talks of abolishing medical debt and universal access, the public health system she controls continues to create barriers and force people to choose between health care and paying bills.

Susan Avila RN MPH, member, steering committee, Collaborative Health Equity Cook County

Remembering everyday heroes

Friday’s Sun-Times had extensive (and commendable) coverage of the cardiac arrest suffered by NFL star Damar Hamlin, and it is a relief to read that he is now awake and hopefully beginning his recovery.

Now is an appropriate time to reflect on the memory of those who were not as fortunate, including Chicago Police Officer Preston Ross, who died from an apparent heart attack while on duty in 2012. No one knows for sure, but the everyday stresses of his occupation likely were a contributing factor.

It is noteworthy that Friday’s Sun-Times also included an article about community advocates in Little Village calling for more police presence since a surge in violent crimes. This is exactly why Ross was on his post to begin with, and his presence brought a sense of safety to many, as well as a deterrent to the few who sought to threaten it.

Sadly, the officer’s sacrifice has never been officially recognized by the city, as far as I know. Now that Hamlin is healing, maybe this will be rectified, or at least others will be aware of the heroes — past and present — among us.

David L. Milligan, Portage Park