Sunday, October 1, 2023
Four takes from Week 6 in high school football

Downers Grove North’s young quarterback, the South Side super bowls, the area’s hottest team and South Elgin’s streak end.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Downer’s Grove North’s Owen Lansu (1) throws a pass against Glenbard West.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Downers Grove North couldn’t pull off the upset against York in Week 6, but the Trojans proved they could hang with one of the state’s elite teams. 

This isn’t a flash-in-the-pan season for Downers Grove North. Sophomore quarterback Owen Lansu, who recently visited Northwestern, is poised to be one of the area’s stars over the next few seasons. 

Lansu was 17-for-30 for 218 yards and two touchdowns against the Dukes. He’s mobile and 6-2 with a strong, accurate arm. 

“He did a good job for a young quarterback,” York coach Mike Fitzgerald said. “We tried to get some pressure on him. We loaded the box to stop the run and make him make some throws. He did and the receivers made some good catches.”

The Dukes stopped Downers Grove North’s running game, allowing just nine rushing yards. The Trojans were playing without injured running back Noah Battle, who ran for 198 yards at Glenbard West this season. 

“[Battle] definitely would have helped,” Lansu said. “We’ll be back. I’m excited for the next few years.”

South Side super bowls

Phillips vs. Simeon was the premier matchup in the Public League for several years. That isn’t the case this season, but the matchup on Friday at Gately is still one of the most interesting CPS games. 

The Wolverines (3-3) have won the games they expected to and lost to Wheaton-Warrenville South, Sycamore and Kenwood. They weren’t competitive in any of the losses. 

Te’shon McGee, a transfer from Brother Rice, is one of the best running backs in the city and gives Simeon’s offense a dependable foundation. The passing game has been a work in progress. Interim head coach Derrick Hunter has played Keshaun Parker and Kaleb Sims. The offense worked best against Sycamore with Sims at quarterback and Parker at receiver. 

The Wolverines’ defensive line is a force, led by major college prospects Mikeshun Beeler and Chris Burgess. 

Phillips, led by dynamic quarterback Joe Winslow Jr., would prove it is a real threat in Class 3A by beating Simeon. 

The new South Side Super Bowl is Saturday’s game between Kenwood and Morgan Park. Both teams opened the season in the Super 25. 

The Mustangs have only lost to Mount Carmel this season. The Broncos hope to get back on track now that edge rusher Marquise Lightfoot has returned to lead the defense. Expect a big crowd at Gately Stadium on Saturday.

The area’s hottest team?

St. Francis joined the Super 25 for the first time this season after back-to-back wins against Joliet Catholic and IC Catholic. 

Alessio Milivojevic, a Ball State recruit, is one of the area’s best quarterbacks. He led the Spartans to comebacks in both games. Milivojevic was 25-for-37 for 289 yards and two touchdowns against IC Catholic. He also rushed for two TDs.

St. Francis’s Allesio Milivojevic (11) stands in the pocket and looks for a receiver against Fenwick.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

St. Francis has lost to Downers Grove North and Fenwick this season. It has a major test in Week 7 against St. Rita.

Streak breakers

Undefeated Glenbard South beat South Elgin 14-13 in Week 6 to end the Storm’s 29-game Upstate Eight winning streak. 

Senior Jack Everett Anderson sealed the victory with a sack in the final seconds. Glenbard South is led by Notre Dame recruit Cam Williams, a senior receiver. 

The Raiders aren’t the only undefeated, state-playoff-eligible team that has yet to crack the Super 25. Antioch, Dyett, Lincoln Park, Maine West, Momence, Payton and Seneca are also 6-0.

