Build a better breakfast with these easy tips

Breakfast might be the least popular meal of the day. Yet there is plenty of research that suggests breaking the nightly fast is healthier than skipping it.

American breakfast foods generally aren’t ideal, tending to favor foods like processed meats (bacon, sausage), pastries and high-sugar cereals.

Though we also welcome better choices, such as fruits, whole grain breads and cereals, the American breakfast is often limited.

If you’re ready to improve the quality of the meal, here are tips to help you build a better breakfast.

Breakfast is recommended as an important component of a nutritionally optimal diet by governments and health and nutrition organizations.

Regular breakfast consumption is associated with higher intakes of micronutrients, like vitamins and minerals, a healthier diet that includes fruits and vegetables and fewer snacks, sweets and sugary beverages. It also fuels the body and brain and regulates hunger, which can reduce snacking during the day and has been associated with decreased risk of obesity.

Ideally, breakfast would include a variety of whole, minimally processed foods from all of the food groups.

Research shows eating proteins (fish, poultry, eggs are OK occasionally), healthy fats (olive oil, avocado, nuts and nut butters) and fiber-rich foods (fruits, vegetables, whole grains) can satisfy hunger longer, which can help cut down the urge to snack later in the day.

Keep in mind that, even if you don’t include this variety of foods in the morning, you have the rest of the day to fill them in. Be sure to minimize ultra-processed breakfast cereals, pastries and meats, like sausage and bacon. Save them for occasional breakfast treats.

Quick breakfast ideas

Spread some freshly mashed avocado on a slice of whole grain bread for a healthy breakfast option. stock.adobe.com

Leftovers: Make extra servings when preparing any meal to pack up for a grab and go breakfast.

Make extra servings when preparing any meal to pack up for a grab and go breakfast. Toast toppers: A slice of whole grain bread, an English muffin or bagel half can host instant, nutritious toppers such as nut butters, sliced fruit, 100% fruit spread, avocado or tomato.

A slice of whole grain bread, an English muffin or bagel half can host instant, nutritious toppers such as nut butters, sliced fruit, 100% fruit spread, avocado or tomato. Fillers: Whole grain pita and tortillas are easy to stuff or roll with hard-boiled or scrambled egg, canned chicken and tuna and veggies, like spinach, tomato and mushrooms. Add salsa, mustard, yogurt, herbs and spices to taste.

Whole grain pita and tortillas are easy to stuff or roll with hard-boiled or scrambled egg, canned chicken and tuna and veggies, like spinach, tomato and mushrooms. Add salsa, mustard, yogurt, herbs and spices to taste. Overnighters: Most whole grain, including oats, quinoa and barley, can be soaked in liquid (milk of choice, water, broth) while you sleep. In the morning, top with fresh or dried fruit, nuts, cinnamon — or go savory and top with chopped frozen, canned or fresh vegetables, and protein, like tofu, egg or lean sliced meats.

Most whole grain, including oats, quinoa and barley, can be soaked in liquid (milk of choice, water, broth) while you sleep. In the morning, top with fresh or dried fruit, nuts, cinnamon — or go savory and top with chopped frozen, canned or fresh vegetables, and protein, like tofu, egg or lean sliced meats. Bowls: Assemble a bowl of Greek yogurt or low-fat cottage cheese and add two to three sweet or savory additions, like black beans, fruit, vegetables, nuts, granola or muesli.

Assemble a bowl of Greek yogurt or low-fat cottage cheese and add two to three sweet or savory additions, like black beans, fruit, vegetables, nuts, granola or muesli. Blenders: It’s better to eat whole ingredients. But, for a quick-to-make, easy-grab meal, whirl together fruit, veggies, nut butter, seeds and plant or dairy milk or yogurt.

Environmental Nutrition is an independent newsletter written by nutrition experts.

