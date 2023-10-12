Aerial waterfowl survey shows more ducks than usual on IRV

The Forbes Biological Station is continuing to mark green-winged teal and mallards with GSM transmitters this year. Using these devices, we hope to evaluate dabbling duck movements in relation to varying levels of hunting across the landscape.

As a part of that study, we are also deploying automated recording units (ARUs) on public and private hunting ground to measure the intensity of sound disturbance in hunting areas adjacent to refuges. We conducted some tests on the units during the summer to determine the distance at which they are reliable and had our technicians ground-truth these ARUs last year to ensure they are collecting the desired data. We hope this data will better inform our space-use of refuges and how ducks in our general area respond to different levels of hunting intensity.

If you happen to harvest one of these ducks, please contact us so we can add the information to our database. The best way to reach us is via email: osbornjm@illinois.edu . Our office number is 217-332-3825(DUCK); however, most of our staff are out in the field so please try to email first. We will give you as much information about the bird as possible. Return of the harvested transmitter would also be helpful to add to our study, and we will gladly provide the lucky hunter with a replica (we ordered a lot this year).

Of course, PLEASE report your leg bands to www.reportband.gov