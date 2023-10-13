The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Relative’s cat raises a stink in our house

As woman recovers from injury, couple takes in her kitty, who shows gratitude by hissing, growling and urinating all over her room.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Relative’s cat raises a stink in our house
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My mother-in-law, “Irma,” is a peach — she’s the sweetest person in the world. She will do anything for anyone to lend a helping hand. Two weeks ago, she fell and broke her femur, which resulted in a significant hospital stay and needed rehabilitation. My wife and I have been taking care of her house and managing all her other daily tasks while she recovers, but one of these has become an issue.

Irma has an old, needy, unfriendly cat (“Mehitabelle”) we have taken into our home during all of this. She hisses and growls at me constantly and won’t allow me to give her medication, which is required twice daily. Irma loves her kitty and asks about her often.

We have two cats of our own, so we created a home for Mehitabelle in an upstairs bedroom in an effort to keep all the cats in the house amicable. (She doesn’t get along with one of ours.) My wife and I have managed this so far, but things have grown dramatically worse.

In addition to her poor behavior, Mehitabelle refuses to use her litter box. We have set pads around the litter box and throughout the room, but it’s still a terrible mess to clean up every day and takes more than an hour. That cat has single-handedly ruined this section of our house by urinating all over the floors and furniture.

We have a beautiful home we’ve worked hard on, and it really hurts to see the animal ruin things. She has to go, as I see it, but Mom loves her cat. What do we do? — “FELINE” BAD IN MISSOURI

DEAR “FELINE” BAD: Mehitabelle doesn’t appear to like living with you any more than you like having her as a houseguest. If your mother-in-law’s home is close enough to yours that you could go there once a day, you might all be happier if the kitty was returned to her own territory rather than staying at your place. If you or your wife could arrange to give Mehitabelle her meds once a day and find someone else willing to see that she gets her second dose, the situation might be workable until your mother-in-law is released. Please consider it. It may save your sanity.

DEAR ABBY: I live with my best friend and his younger son. We get along well, but my friend’s older son is a meth and heroin addict. He has stolen from all of us, but his father refuses to ban him from the house, saying he refuses to give up on his boy. This is tearing their family apart, and I’m at my wits’ end emotionally. Please advise. — LOSING MY MIND IN OHIO

DEAR LOSING: I am sorry, but if you value the possessions you have worked hard to acquire, you will have to move out in order to protect them. Tell your friend you don’t expect him to choose you over his drug-addicted son. Make clear that he and his younger son are welcome to visit you anytime, but you cannot ignore that his older boy is so caught up in his addiction that he can’t be trusted. Then follow through.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

What teens need to know about sex, drugs, AIDS and getting along with peers and parents is in “What Every Teen Should Know.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Teen Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband asks me to care for his ill parents
Dear Abby: My gut says fiance’s’ ‘niece’ is really his kid
Dear Abby: Should we attend party for relatives who ignore us?
Dear Abby: Son, 47, lives with us, acts like a teenager
Dear Abby: Adult on dad’s medical plan bellyaches when asked to share cost
Dear Abby: My son’s new wife makes no effort to know me
The Latest
Lashaunta Moore, the Chicago Sun-Times latest Chicago’s Next Voices columnist.
Chicago’s Next Voices
Life hacks can offer all of us a way forward even when opportunities are scarce
Chicago’s Next Voices columnist Lashaunta Moore: Hard work and life hacks can open doors and unleash talent, especially for those from underserved communities.
By Lashaunta Moore
 
Donald Trump speaks to the media during a break in his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Oct. 3. Trump’s craziness is getting worse, Gene Lyons writes.
Columnists
Trump’s craziness is getting worse
There’s already more Donald Trump coverage than anyone needs, but much of what he’s saying would land anyone else in a competency hearing, Gene Lyons writes.
By Gene Lyons
 
An exterior of the old, now-defunct Washington Federal Bank for Savings, 2869 S. Archer Ave.
The Watchdogs
Crooked Bridgeport bank used these people’s CDs to fuel embezzlement scheme — ‘We were all victims,’ says woman, 83
These Washington Federal Bank for Savings customers had no idea the high interest rates that attracted them were feeding the fraud. The bank’s “smooth operators” lured them in, the daughter of one victim says.
By Tim Novak
 
When Junior (Paul Mescal) is summoned to a space station, wife Hen (Saoirse Ronan) is left with his robot replica in “Foe.”
Movies and TV
Dystopian drama ‘Foe’ a slow crawl to a preposterous ending
The great Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan do their best to hold our attention during the pretentious cautionary tale of AI and human connection.
By Richard Roeper
 
An aerial view - looking north - of the Barack Obama Presidential Center construction site at 6001 S. Stony Island Ave.
Columnists
Halfway built, the Obama Presidential Center is already a South Side landmark
The signature tower at the Obama Presidential Center, under construction in Jackson Park, already looms over the community. The tower will house the museum dedicated to the former president.
By Lynn Sweet
 