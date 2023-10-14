Loyola handles Benet, sets the stage for next week’s showdown vs. Mount Carmel

Finley Miller was in the crowd at last year’s Loyola-Mount Carmel game when he had an epiphany.

“That was the moment when I was like, ‘Why am I sitting in the stands watching right now? I can be out there,’” Miller said.

This year he is out there and next week he’ll be playing for Loyola in what has become the area’s most anticipated game of the regular season.

Like last fall, both the No. 2 Ramblers and the No. 1 Caravan will come into the CCL/ESCC Blue showdown undefeated after Loyola’s 41-7 win over Benet on Saturday.

Miller played a starring role in the latest win for Loyola (8-0), running four times for 129 yards. His last three carries — 33 yards, 43 yards and 50 yards — all went for touchdowns. Not bad for someone who wasn’t on the Ramblers’ depth chart until late this summer.

After playing lower-level football at Loyola as a freshman, Miller transferred out the next season. He returned to the school last year but didn’t play football, which is why he was a spectator for that Mount Carmel game.

“I really missed it my junior year,” Miller said. “I regretted not playing, especially after the great season they had [Loyola won the Class 8A title]. I figured, I’m a senior, it’s a great group of guys out here, I’d be doing myself a disservice if I didn’t go play with everyone.”

So Miller emailed incoming coach Beau Desherow over the summer and said he wanted to play. Desherow told Miller to stop by his office.

“I saw him, I’m like, ‘We’d love to have you out,’” Desherow said. “He’s just a tremendous kid, really good teammate, works hard.”

Miller’s arrival coincided with some upheaval in the Ramblers’ running-back room. Though Drew McPherson was back healthy this fall, two other backs — Will Nimesheim and Luke Foster — are out for the season with injuries.

“We were really looking forward to having those guys in the backfield along with Drew McPherson,” Desherow said. “After Luke’s injury, we were kind of at a loss because we don’t have a lot of depth there. So Fin’s been a blessing for sure, adding depth, adding toughness to our offense.”

Loyola quarterback Ryan Fitzgerald appreciates having another option like Miller at his disposal.

“He’s been amazing,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s been [because of] the hard work he put in. I’m so happy that it paid off in those touchdowns.”

Benet’s Ryan Kubacki Jr (3) passes the ball to Rocky Rosanova (18) for a touchdown against Loyola. Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Fitzgerald also had a big day, despite playing less than a half. The junior was 7-for-8 for 109 yards and two touchdowns, an eight-yarder to McPherson and a screen that Nicholas Arogundade turned into a 60-yard score. Arogundade, one of eight Ramblers to catch a pass in the game, had four receptions for 95 yards. Michael Baker kicked two field goals, from 40 and 48 yards.

For Benet (4-4), quarterback Ryan Kubacki Jr. was 13-for-19 for 101 yards and a TD with one interception.

Like Miller, Fitzgerald was a spectator for last year’s Mount Carmel game.

“I was sitting right there,” he said, gesturing toward the home stands, “just watching the game and feeling the atmosphere. It was electric. Now saying I get to play in that, it’s a cool feeling.”

