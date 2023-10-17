Chicago-area student killed in shooting at Jackson State University

An “ambitious and bright” man from the Chicago area was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex on the Jackson State University campus in Mississippi on Sunday, according to the school.

Jaylen Burns, an industrial technology student, was taken to a hospital after reports of shots fired at the University Pointe Apartment Complex, JSU said in a statement.

Burns, 21, graduated from Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills, according to WGN-TV Channel 9.

La’Trice Wright, Burns’ mother, told WGN that some of their family traveled to Jackson for homecoming weekend to celebrate everything her son had accomplished. It was just hours after she said her goodbyes and prepared to travel back to Illinois when she got the news.

The university issued a statement about the shooting. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Jaylen’s family, friends and all those who knew him. He was an ambitious and bright young man, who believed in being of service as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and president of the C100 Chapter at JSU, an affiliate of the 100 Black Men of America. We grieve the tragic loss of his life due to this senseless act of violence.”

All classes were suspended Monday and additional security was added across campus.

Check back for details.