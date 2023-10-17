The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Chicago-area student killed in shooting at Jackson State University

Jaylen Burns was an industrial technology student at the university.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Jaylen Burns

An “ambitious and bright” man from the Chicago area was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex on the Jackson State University campus in Mississippi on Sunday, according to the school.

Jaylen Burns, an industrial technology student, was taken to a hospital after reports of shots fired at the University Pointe Apartment Complex, JSU said in a statement.

Burns, 21, graduated from Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills, according to WGN-TV Channel 9.

La’Trice Wright, Burns’ mother, told WGN that some of their family traveled to Jackson for homecoming weekend to celebrate everything her son had accomplished. It was just hours after she said her goodbyes and prepared to travel back to Illinois when she got the news.

The university issued a statement about the shooting. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Jaylen’s family, friends and all those who knew him. He was an ambitious and bright young man, who believed in being of service as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and president of the C100 Chapter at JSU, an affiliate of the 100 Black Men of America. We grieve the tragic loss of his life due to this senseless act of violence.”

All classes were suspended Monday and additional security was added across campus.

Man killed while trying to walk across DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Streeterville: police
Man slain in Grand Crossing
Chatham woman fatally shot during argument with gunman
North Center fire being investigated as arson
Biden will head to Israel and Jordan as concerns mount that Israel-Hamas conflict will spread
Man accused of gouging Crown Point canine officer’s eyes during arrest
After the release of his debut album “Angel Face” last month, Stephen Sanchez is on a tour coming to Chicago on Oct. 20.
Music
Stephen Sanchez a modern-day crooner who’s melting hearts with throwback style
Viral hit ‘Until I Found You’ is just the start of the singer’s homage to ’50s and ’60s sounds.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
A Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Crime
Man killed while trying to walk across DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Streeterville: police
About 5:30 a.m., two men were trying to cross the street about 5:25 a.m. near the 800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when one of the men was struck by a BMW traveling south.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Police tape.
Crime
Man slain in Grand Crossing
A 4 a.m. shooting left a 34-year-old man dead in the 800 block of East 79th Street, police said.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Crime scene tape. File photo
Crime
Chatham woman fatally shot during argument with gunman
Lekeysha Taplet, 40, was arguing with a male suspect outside her home in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue when he pulled out a gun and shot her.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CFD.JPG
News
North Center fire being investigated as arson
Four people were displaced by the fire but no injuries were reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 