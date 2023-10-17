The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
House explodes, catches fire in DeKalb County

A home in Earlville, about 70 miles west of Chicago, was leveled by the time officials arrived Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the explosion wasn’t known.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An explosion sparked a fire and destroyed a home Tuesday afternoon in DeKalb County.

Officials responded to a report of an explosion about 1:40 p.m. at a home in the 5800 block of Goble Road in Earlville, about 70 miles west of Chicago, according to the DeKalb County sheriff’s office.

The house was burning, but it had already been leveled by the time several fire departments, the Illinois Conservation Police and the sheriff’s office arrived, officials said.

A victim was taken from the home with unknown injuries, police said.

The cause of the explosion was not known and was being investigated.

The explosion came one week after a house in Woodstock, about 60 miles northwest of Chicago, blew up in a natural gas leak. That blast leveled the home and damaged at least 10 buildings, including a church and a school, officials there said.

At least 189 bodies found decaying at a Colorado funeral home, up from 115, officials say
Outgoing Police Board president urges City Council to reject arbitrator’s ruling, says it would undermine police reform
Metra to buy zero-emission, self-propelled rail cars with $169.3M federal grant
Chicago-area student killed in shooting at Jackson State University. ‘He was a born leader.’
Suspected arsons of Halloween decorations put a scare into Northwest Side residents
Chicago casino a sure bet for ramp-up in gambling addiction, experts say
Discarded protective clothing sits outside a funeral home in Colorado on Oct. 6. Authorities initially found 115 bodies in the building, but the number was raised to 189 this week. The owners of Return to Nature Funeral Home had missed tax payments and were evicted.
Nation/World
At least 189 bodies found decaying at a Colorado funeral home, up from 115, officials say
Authorities responding to a report of a foul order two weeks ago found 115 bodies. An FBI team that works on mass casualty events is helping to identify the bodies.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago Police Board President Ghian Foreman urged the City Council Tuesday to reject an independent arbitrator’s ruling that he claimed would undermine police reform.
City Hall
Outgoing Police Board president urges City Council to reject arbitrator’s ruling, says it would undermine police reform
The ruling would allow Chicago police officers accused of the most serious wrongdoing to bypass the board and take their cases to an arbitrator behind closed doors.
By Fran Spielman
 
Metra is set to receive a $169.3 million federal grant to purchase battery-powered, zero-emission trainsets, according to a Metra news release.
Transportation
Metra to buy zero-emission, self-propelled rail cars with $169.3M federal grant
Metra may be able to retire its most polluting diesel trains earlier than it planned and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 567,000 tons, the transit agency says.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Jaylen Burns
Suburban Chicago
Chicago-area student killed in shooting at Jackson State University. ‘He was a born leader.’
Jaylen Burns, an industrial technology student from the south suburbs, was killed Sunday at the Mississippi campus during homecoming weekend, officials said.
By Cindy Hernandez and Isabel Funk
 
A house in the 3600 block of North Hoyne Avenue&nbsp;&nbsp;hit by a fire believed to be arson.
Crime
Suspected arsons of Halloween decorations put a scare into Northwest Side residents
Four fires have been reported in North Center since early October, all breaking out around 3 or 4 a.m. “It’s upsetting to feel like in the middle of the night, out of your control, something like this can happen,” one resident said.
By Mary Norkol
 