House explodes, catches fire in DeKalb County

An explosion sparked a fire and destroyed a home Tuesday afternoon in DeKalb County.

Officials responded to a report of an explosion about 1:40 p.m. at a home in the 5800 block of Goble Road in Earlville, about 70 miles west of Chicago, according to the DeKalb County sheriff’s office.

The house was burning, but it had already been leveled by the time several fire departments, the Illinois Conservation Police and the sheriff’s office arrived, officials said.

A victim was taken from the home with unknown injuries, police said.

The cause of the explosion was not known and was being investigated.

The explosion came one week after a house in Woodstock, about 60 miles northwest of Chicago, blew up in a natural gas leak. That blast leveled the home and damaged at least 10 buildings, including a church and a school, officials there said.

