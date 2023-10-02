The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 2, 2023
Outdoors Sports

Fisher lands a big northern pike on the Chicago lakefront after several misses

Bart Piet added another to his list of big northern pike caught on the Chicago lakefront, this one capping a list of miscues.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Fisher lands a big northern pike on the Chicago lakefront after several misses
Bart Piet with another big northern pike caught on the Chicago lakefront.

Bart Piet with another big northern pike caught on the Chicago lakefront.

Provided

Bart Piet landed another big northern pike last week after weeks of missing it.

“Three weeks ago, I hooked into him a few feet from shore, but the hook set wasn’t great, and he shook off,” said Piet, who targets pike. “A week ago, I hooked him great, got him in the net, and while I was waiting for a bystander to help, [the pike] had plowed a hole into the net and escaped. Last night I got him again, and it went well.”

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Kestrel utilizing cemetery refuse and an ode to a mantis
Mast ahead in production in a surprisely good year for nuts
Hoping on Johnson administration leading Chicago Fishing Advisory Committee meeting
Caterpillars, hedge apples and fall mushrooms reveal signs of seasonal change
Chicago fishing: Early shoreline coho reports and other seasonal signs are coming in
15-year-old’s first king salmon is a boat record
The Latest
Beyoncé delivers a powerhouse performance on Saturday night at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Music
Beyoncé documentary to chronicle ‘Renaissance’ tour
‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ to premiere in theaters Dec. 1, seven weeks after Taylor Swift’s similar movie.
By Jake Coyle | Associated Press
 
Arturas Karnisovas
Bulls
Bulls front office remains unfazed by the beasts building in the East
Milwaukee added Damian Lillard and Boston acquired Jrue Holiday in the last week, yet Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas feels like there was still enough talent on his roster to make a Miami-like run this season.
By Joe Cowley
 
Former major league pitcher Trevor Bauer.
MLB
Former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer settles legal dispute with woman who accused him of sexual assault
The settlement calls for no exchange of money between the parties, but the woman will receive a separate $300,000 payout from insurance, her attorney, Jesse Kaplan, said in a letter to Bauer’s lawyers.
By Beth Harris | Associated Press
 
merlin_116331192.jpg
Bears
Bears coach Matt Eberflus managing the team, but not the job
After a rookie season where all he had to do was keep Fields standing and lose with honor, Eberflus’ second season as the Bears’ head coach has been one challenging episode after another that has exposed any manager’s fatal flaw: a failure to communicate.
By Mark Potash
 
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have expressed interest in playing in next year’s Paris Olympics.
Olympic Sports
NBA stars hope to play in Paris Olympics next year
This much is clear: There are 12 roster spots and a lot more than 12 interested players.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 