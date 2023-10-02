Fisher lands a big northern pike on the Chicago lakefront after several misses

Bart Piet landed another big northern pike last week after weeks of missing it.

“Three weeks ago, I hooked into him a few feet from shore, but the hook set wasn’t great, and he shook off,” said Piet, who targets pike. “A week ago, I hooked him great, got him in the net, and while I was waiting for a bystander to help, [the pike] had plowed a hole into the net and escaped. Last night I got him again, and it went well.”

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

