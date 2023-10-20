The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 20, 2023
Other Views Israel-Hamas War Commentary

In Israel-Hamas war, there’s growing talk of a potential impact on oil prices

Human life and destruction are top concerns. But a possible rise in oil prices could affect world economics and politics, especially the re-election prospects of President Joe Biden.

By  Steven V. Roberts
   
SHARE In Israel-Hamas war, there’s growing talk of a potential impact on oil prices
Gas prices of over $6.00 per gallon are displayed at a Shell petrol station on October 2, 2023 in Alhambra, California. Americans are facing higher gas prices despite the Federal Reserve’s effort to curb inflation, with rates at their highest in over two decades, as Brent crude oil prices have risen more than 30% in the past three months. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Gas prices of over $6.00 per gallon are displayed at a Shell station on Oct. 2 in Alhambra, California. If the Middle East turmoil causes a jump in fuel prices and strains family budgets even tighter, the president’s reelection prospects could take a serious hit, writes columnist Steven Roberts.

Frederic J. Brown/Getty

As the violence in the Middle East escalates, attention has focused, and rightly so, on the devastating impact the conflict is having on innocent civilians across the region.

But another major issue hovers just below the surface — oil. More specifically, how a possible rise in oil prices could affect economics and politics around the globe, especially here in the United States.

As President Joe Biden visited Israel and reinforced America’s commitment to its allies, a Reuters headline blared, “Oil spikes as Middle East strife heightens supply concerns.”

“Like Middle East wars of the past,” wrote Bloomberg News, “the conflict between Israel and Hamas that broke out this past week has the potential to disrupt the world economy — and even tip it into recession if more countries are drawn in.”

Opinion bug

Opinion

That old political cliche, an “October Surprise” — an unforeseen event that suddenly alters an election — usually emerges just weeks before the balloting. This year’s version, Hamas’ brutal assault and Israel’s justifiable retaliation, happened more than a year before the next presidential election, but it could still have a significant effect on the outcome.

That’s because American voters are already deeply unhappy with Biden’s stewardship of the economy. Lingering inflation, particularly for gas and groceries, continues to darken the public mood. If the Middle East turmoil causes a jump in fuel prices and strains family budgets even tighter, the president’s reelection prospects could take a serious hit.

The latest USA Today poll shows how perilous Biden’s position really is. Nearly seven in 10 Americans say the economy is getting worse, while only 22% believe that things are improving. One in three approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, while three out of five disapprove. Worst of all, 47% say they trust Donald Trump — the almost certain Republican nominee — to improve the economy compared to 36% who express confidence in the president.

Rise in oil prices a very real threat

Biden has made a major effort to sell his record as “Bidenomics.” He promotes bills that will spend billions on improving infrastructure, encourage domestic production of computer chips and enable the government to negotiate lower drug prices. Jobs are being created, he insists. The economy is booming.

Biden’s problem, however, is that the tangible benefits of these efforts have yet to be felt by most Americans. Meanwhile, 84% of them tell USA Today that their cost of living is rising. Sizeable majorities say they are eating out less, cutting back on clothes and groceries and putting off home improvements.

“We have all these government statistics pointing to a different story than what people are telling us and the polling,” said David Paleologos, director of the USA Today survey. “It’s vastly different, and it poses an immense challenge to Biden as president.”

Fifty years ago, war in the Middle East caused Arab oil producers to place an embargo against the U.S., and prices quadrupled. Lines of desperate drivers seeking gas snaked around blocks. If the conflict stays contained, experts don’t expect a repeat of 1973, primarily because the current combatants — Israel and the Hamas terrorists based in Gaza — do not produce oil themselves.

But the markets are jittery, and all bets are off if the violence spreads across the region. In an interview at the International Monetary Fund’s annual meetings in Morocco, reports Bloomberg News, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she’s not seeing signs of “major economic ripple effects” at this stage, but added, “It’s critically important that the conflict not spread.”

The main fear focuses on Iran, which is a strong supporter of Hamas and a major oil producer, the fifth largest in the world. Perhaps more significantly, Iran borders the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway only 30 miles wide at one point, through which 20% to 30% of the world’s oil supplies move.

News reports are conflicting about Iran’s role so far, and it’s not clear whether Tehran knew about, or endorsed, Hamas’ raid on Israel. But the situation remains highly volatile, and if Iran were to enter the conflict and use oil as a weapon against the West, the impact could be highly dangerous.

“No one in the region, not even Iran, wants to see the Hamas-Israel conflict escalate into an all-out regional war,” Hasan Alhasan, a research fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told Bloomberg. But with emotions running so high, he warned, “The possibility of miscalculation is large.”

The situation is fluid, but the threat is real — to both global economic health and to Biden’s political fortunes. The October Surprise has already happened, a year early.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

Next Up In Commentary
Middle East war is the price of Netanyahu’s history with Hamas
Black Chicago, let’s check our attitudes on migrants
Chicago’s budget deficit may force Mayor Johnson to shift his taxation policy
Trump’s bizarre behavior demands more media coverage
So Mayor Johnson’s NOT going to Mexico?
Ramova Theatre’s curtain will rise again in Bridgeport
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Unable to conceive, woman refuses to see new baby in family
As she avoids meeting with the happy parents during her painful struggle with fertility, her husband secretly visits the child.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Lynne Ingersoll, 78, has gotten 11 tattoos in the past three decades, mostly of big cats and other animals.
Inking Well
At 78, this retired librarian from Blue Island has 11 tattoos
Lynne Ingersoll isn’t sure what her next tattoo will be — or whether there will be one. “In a year and a half, I’ll be 80,” she says. “Maybe I’ll think of something for then.”
By Katie Anthony
 
Sales rep Pete (Chris Evans, from left), CEO Jack (Andy Garcia) and recent hire Liza (Emily Blunt) celebrate their company’s success in “Pain Hustlers.”
Movies and TV
‘Pain Hustlers’ strains moving from breezy satire to heavy drama
Netflix film stars Emily Blunt as a pharma rep selling addictive opioid, with Chris Evans as her skeezy mentor.
By Richard Roeper
 
ACHUZAT BARAK, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 18: Family and friends of siblings Noa and Gideon Chiel, who were killed in the Nova party by Hamas militants, mourn during their funeral on October 18, 2023 in Achuzat Barak, Israel. As Israel prepares to invade the Gaza Strip in its campaign to vanquish Hamas for its deadly attack in southern Israel on October 7th, worries are growing of a wider war, including at the country’s northern border with Lebanon. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776049770
Columnists
Middle East war is the price of Netanyahu’s history with Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies made Hamas stronger and weakened those who want a two-state solution for Palestine. Polls show Netanyahu’s support is cratering. The president of the U.S. should stay far away.
By Gene Lyons
 
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, who backed a law passed in May to ban campaign contributions from the red-light camera industry, which has been embroiled in a bribery scandal. Less than six weeks later, he accepted two contributions totaling $5,000 from Redspeed Illinois, a contractor operating red-light cameras in a number of Chicago-area municipalities.
The Watchdogs
Illinois lawmakers banned campaign contributions from red-light camera companies but take them anyway
Among those accepting campaign contributions after supporting what was portrayed as reform legislation: Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park.
By Robert Herguth
 