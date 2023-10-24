The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Northwestern men’s basketball coach Chris Collins looks to continue unexpected success

Led by star guard Boo Buie, Northwestern has four of its top six scorers back from a team coming off a bounce-back season few outside the program envisioned. It ended with the school’s second NCAA Tournament appearance.

By  Andrew Seligman | Associated Press
   
Bruce Kluckhohn/AP

From occupying one of the hottest seats in college basketball to leading his team on an unexpected NCAA Tournament run, Northwestern coach Chris Collins sure turned things around last season.

The Wildcats hope to build on their success. And, most of all, avoid a repeat of the last time they were in a position like this.

“We have to be hungry to pursue things, pursue accomplishments with this team,” said Collins, who enters his 11th season with a 156-162 record. “Guys who are back are not the same as they were last year, and we have six new players. The one thing that I want them to remember, though, is how hard and how much you have to invest in order to win at this level.”

The Wildcats went 22-12 and tied for second in the Big Ten at 12-8. They beat Boise State in the tournament before losing to UCLA. Collins split Big Ten Coach of the Year honors with Purdue’s Matt Painter, and he was rewarded with a three-year contract extension through 2028.

Northwestern’s only other NCAA appearance was in 2017. The Wildcats then endured five straight losing seasons. That’s something they hope to avoid, starting with the opener against Binghamton on Nov. 6.

BUIE’S BACK

Northwestern got a big boost when Buie decided to return for a fifth season after declaring for the NBA Draft. Buie, who had surgery after injuring his right hand during an offseason practice, was first-team, All-Big Ten, averaging 17.3 points and 4.5 assists.

THEY’RE GONE

Two notable losses for Northwestern are guard Chase Audige and forward Robbie Beran. Audige was the team’s second-leading scorer at 14.1 points last season — his third with the Wildcats after transferring from William & Mary. Beran, who transferred to Virginia Tech, averaged 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.

NEW FACES

Three transfers — guard Ryan Langborg (Princeton), forward Blake Preston (Liberty) and guard Justin Mullins (Denver) — could help fill the rotation.

Langborg, a guard, spent four years and played three seasons at Princeton. He averaged 12.7 points points in 2022-23 and helped the Tigers advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1967.

Preston played four years at Liberty and averaged 6.7 points and 5.1 rebounds last season. Mullins — who’s from Oak Park — averaged 9.8 points and 1.5 steals in his lone season at Denver.

TRY AGAIN

There is one big difference from the last time Northwestern tried to get back to the NCAA for the second straight year. The Wildcats will be playing home games at, well, home.

Northwestern spent the 2017-18 season at Allstate Arena in suburban Rosemont, about 15 miles from campus while Welsh-Ryan Arena was renovated. The atmosphere there wasn’t the same. Now, there’s a buzz again.

“I think it’s going to be important,” Collins said. “It’s so hard to win, like I said. So many places we go there are great atmospheres, and we need to have a tough place to play. I think it became that last year, and it’s going to be important.”

THE SCHEDULE

Northwestern opens conference play with a huge challenge. The Wildcats host reigning AP national player of the year Zach Edey and No. 3 Purdue on Dec. 1. One of their signature victories last season was when they beat the top-ranked Boilermakers at home in February.

The schedule includes a home game against Dayton on Nov. 10. The Wildcats also play Mississippi State or Washington State in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Nov. 19, and Arizona State in Phoenix on Dec. 20.

