Saturday, May 18, 2024
Cubs likely to activate Dansby Swanson from IL on Tuesday

Shortstop Dansby Swanson will likely be activated on Tuesday after more than a week spent on the IL with a sprained right knee.

By  Kyle Williams
   
Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson is likely to return Tuesday. |Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Shortstop Dansby Swanson will likely be activated on Tuesday after more than a week spent on the IL with a sprained right knee. Swanson had been playing through the knee injury since the Cubs’ 3-1 victory on April 25 against the Astros.

“Yesterday was a good day for Dansby, doing more of the same today,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I would still say we’re heading in a good direction with that.”

Swanson has been participating in baseball activities—hitting and running—and has continued to show progress.

Swanson was struggling at the plate and in the field before he was placed on the IL. The former Gold Glove winner has committed four errors already and misplayed balls he usually converts into outs.

At the plate, Swanson is slashing .209/.285/.341, all of which are career lows, but given the state of the Cubs infield with second baseman and backup shortstop Nico Hoerner dealing with hamstring tightness, the team could us Swanson back as quickly as possible.

‘Don’t think too much’

First Baseman Patrick Wisdom laughed when Counsell told him he’d lead off Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves.

“That’s the only spot I haven’t had in my career,” Wisdom told the Sun-Times. “It’s pretty special. I told him that before [the game], and he was all excited.”

Wisdom picked up a double in his leadoff debut, going 1-4 in his at-bats. Counsell likes having Wisdom in that spot because of his power, and he’s having a solid start to the season since coming off the injured list.

“It’s like, let’s get Patrick three at-bats against the starter as much as anything,” Counsell said. “That’s kind of the thought there.”

What’s allowed Wisdom to thrive this season — slashing .294/.400/.618 entering Saturday’s game — has been an improved mindset at the plate.

“Just maintaining confidence and composure,” Wisdom said. “Not putting a lot of pressure and grinding down my at-bat trying to force a hit. Taking notes from [outfielder Mike Tauchman] and Nico, they said, ‘Don’t think too much,’ and that’s been huge.”

Injury updates

Hoerner was seen going through running drills before Saturday’s game. The second baseman has missed five consecutive games with left hamstring tightness. There’s an off day on Monday, but it’s unknown when Hoerner can be ready to go.

“We’re kind of hoping he just keeps getting better,” Counsell said. “And I think he made some improvements yesterday. We’ve got a tough decision for tomorrow … kind of like, ready to go? But if not, I think logically waiting through the off days could be a pathway we take here.”

Counsell said Hoerner could be available to pinch-hit if the team is confident he’ll be back on Tuesday.

Left-handers Jordan Wicks and Drew Smyly each threw around two innings on Friday. Both are close to heading out for rehab assignments soon. Smyly is closer than Wicks due to the nature of relief, and Counsell expects him to pitch in South Bend early next week.

Trade

The Cubs acquired reliever Jeff Belge from the Tampa Bay Rays for Richard Lovelady, whom the team designated for assignment when it acquired reliever Tyson Miller on May 14.

Belge, 26, hasn’t made his major league debut yet but has a 4.20 ERA in 15 innings at Double-A Montgomery.

