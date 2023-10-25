The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Eat Well Well

Know the benefits of vitamin C and which foods are great natural sources

You might consider adding peppers, kiwi, broccoli, strawberries and fortified foods to your diet to help boost your intake of vitamin C.

By  Environmental Nutrition
   
Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, limes and grapefruits are great sources of vitamin C, however, tomatoes and potatoes are also good foods to include to meet your vitamin C goals.

There always seems to be a lot of talk about vitamin C.

So what are some benefits of vitamin C? And what are some foods that are good sources?

Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin that is an essential dietary component — which means the body can’t make it, so it must be consumed through foods or supplements. Vitamin C plays vital roles in the maintenance of skin health as it is required for the biosynthesis of collagen.

This nutrient is also needed for the production of some neurotransmitters and other compounds and is involved in protein metabolism.

Vitamin C has benefits for connective tissue and assists in wound healing, while functioning as an important antioxidant in the body.

The Recommended Dietary Allowance for vitamin C is 75 milligrams a day for women and 90 milligrams for men 19 and older.

People often think of citrus fruits as sources of vitamin C. This is true, though tomatoes and potatoes are also good foods to include to meet your vitamin C goals.

You might also consider adding peppers, kiwi, broccoli, strawberries and fortified foods to your diet to help boost your intake of vitamin C.

Environmental Nutrition is an independent newsletter written by experts on nutrition.

