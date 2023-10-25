Things to do in Chicago Oct. 26-Nov. 1: The Mix
The Chicago debut of ‘POTUS,’ a show by Grammy winner Samara Joy and Halloween events for young and old are among this week’s entertainment highlights
Theater
- Selina Fillinger’s bawdy comedy “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive” delves into the inner circle of the president of the United States, where the women in charge find their job challenging when his sex-related scandals careen out of control. Audrey Francis directs Celeste M. Cooper, Sandra Marquez, Caroline Neff, Karen Rodriguez, Karen Aldridge, Chloe Baldwin and Meighan Gerachis. From Oct. 26-Dec. 10 at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted. Tickets: $20-$114. Visit steppenwolf.org.
- Featuring more than two dozen pop classics, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” is the true story of singer-songwriter Carole King’s journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Kaitlyn David stars; Jessica Fisch directs. From Nov. 1-Dec. 31 at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire. Tickets: $50+. Visit marriotttheatre.com
- This Tony Award-winning staging of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s “Company” flips musical theater’s most iconic bachelor into a bachelorette (Britney Coleman) as she searches for love while all her friends wonder why she isn’t married. From Oct. 31-Nov. 12 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph. Tickets: $27-$98. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- “The Lifespan of a Fact,” a comedic showdown between truth and fact, is based on the true events surrounding Jim Fingal’s doublechecking of writer John D’Agata’s essay about Las Vegas, “What Happens There.” From Nov. 1-Dec. 23 at TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington. Tickets: $52, $67. Visit timelinetheatre.com.
- Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble member John Malkovich stars in “The Music Critic,” Aleksey Igudesman’s show in which classical music, theater and comedy collide as they, plus pianist Hyung-ki Joo, avenge some of the most brilliant pieces of music reviled by critics at their premieres. At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $39+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s musical “Assassins” looks at the lives of nine true-life presidential assassins or would-be assassins. Daryl Brooks directs. From Oct. 27-Dec. 17 at Theo Unique Cabaret Theatre, 721 Howard, Evanston. Tickets: $40. Visit theo-u.com.
- Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre presents “This Bitter Earth,” Harrison David Rivers’ drama about an interracial gay couple forced to navigate the difference in their backgrounds and attitudes toward activism. Tim Rhoze directs. From Oct. 28-Nov. 12 at Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes, Evanston. Tickets: $30. Visit fjtheatre.com.
- Prop Thtr and SurTaal Dance stage “Nyra’s Dreams,” a movement play created and performed by Shalaka Kulkarni, which tells the story of Nyra’s walk between two worlds as she attempts to find her way home. Stefan Brun directs. From Oct. 27-Nov. 19 at Chicago Dramatists, 798 N. Aberdeen. Tickets: $20. Visit shalakak.com/surtaaldance.
- The Artistic Home presents Jen Silverman’s “Witch,” a drama in which a charming devil bargains for the souls of a town’s residents in exchange for their darkest wishes but finds his match in a woman who should be his easiest target. Devon Carson directs. From Oct. 28-Dec. 3 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $35. Visit thedentheatre.com.
- Catherine-Anne Toupin’s “Right Now” is an unsettling modern folktale that explores a woman’s struggles to hold on to what is left of her shattered reality. Dado directs. From Oct. 26-Dec. 9 at Facility Theatre, 1138 N. California. Tickets: $25, with some pay-what-you-can tickets available. Visit facilitytheatre.org.
Dance
- The jazz dance company Giordano Dance Chicago begins its season with a program featuring Mia Michaels’ “Le Grand Futur is Here!,” Brock Clawson’s “Sneaky Pete,” Ray Mercer’s “Tossed Around,” Autumn Eckman’s “JOLT,” Sherry Zunker’s “The Man That Got Away” and a sneak peek of a new work by Al Blackstone to debut next year. At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-28 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $20-$90. Visit harristheaterchicago.org.
- Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre’s “Inside/Out,” an interactive series that showcases works in progress, presents resident choreographer Shannon Alvis’ new work “The Sea,” a piece she says “is a metaphor for the currents of infinite possibility one must navigate in this journey of life.” At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Visceral Dance Center, 3121 N. Rockwell. Tickets: $15-$30. Visit cerquarivera.org.
Music
- The recent winner of two Grammys including best new artist, Samara Joy follows in the vocal footsteps of Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan. Celebrate the holidays a bit early with her new EP, “A Joyful Holiday,” which features classics and newer songs. At 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $95+. Visit cso.org.
- Queen + Adam Lambert (plus Brian May and Roger Taylor) bring their Rhapsody Tour to town for a two-night stand. The career-spanning set list features anthems from one of the greatest songbooks in rock history. At 8 p.m. Oct. 30-31 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $94+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Mexico’s 24-year-old breakout star Peso Pluma has found superstar success with his modern twist on his country’s traditional music (corridos tumbados), tapping into hip-hop and reggaeton while also holding fast to the sounds of his ancestors. For proof, check out his recent album, “Genesis,” which exploded onto the Billboard charts. At 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Rosemont Theater, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont. Tickets: $313+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Global powerhouses Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull join forces for The Trilogy Tour, which features three unique sets promising a wild evening from beginning to end. At 7 p.m. Nov. 1-2 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $100+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Andrew Sa hosts the fifth anniversary of the revue Cosmic Country Showcase. Performers include country artists Esther Rose, Kacy and Clayton, and Matthew Yee; Sima Cunningham (of the band Finom); comedian David Brown (Todd on “Jury Duty”); comedy duo Gag Reflex, and Rahila & Clarence. The house band includes showcase founders Sully Davis and Dorian Gehring, plus Liam Kazar and Spencer Tweedy. At 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $20. Visit lh-st.com.
- The English pop rock band The 1975 has announced an indefinite hiatus from touring after current dates wrap up. Catch them now while you can. At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Rd., Rosemont. Tickets: $39+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Electronic music producer/artist Deadmau5, recognizable by his oversized mouse head mask, comes to town for a performance beginning at 10 p.m. Oct. 27-28 at Radius Chicago, 640 W. Cermak. Tickets: $55. Visit radius-chicago.com.
- London-based singer-songwriter Eloise tours behind her debut, “Drunk on a Flight,” a batch of songs about embracing the moment. At 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport. Tickets: $29.50+. Visit thaliahallchicago.com.
Museums & more
- “Action/Abstraction Redefined: Modern Native Art, 1940s to 1970s” is a new exhibit of work by Native American artists who made significant but overlooked contributions to both abstract expressionism and contemporary Native American art. Included are paintings, sculptures and works on paper. To Dec. 15 at Schingoethe Center of Aurora University, 1315 Prairie, Aurora. Admission is free. Visit aurora.edu/museum/.
- “Chicago Architecture Biennial: This is a Rehearsal” explores how contemporary, environmental, political and economic issues are shared across national boundaries but are addressed differently around the world through art, architecture, infrastructure, and civic participation. Among the participants are Chicago Cultural Center, Chicago Sukkah Design Festival, South Side Community Art Center and many more. From Nov. 1-Feb. 11 at locations around the city. For a complete list of sites, visit chicagoarchitecturebiennial.org.
Family Fun
- Wear a costume and join in the Spooky Singalong, a fun event where you can dance and sing along to favorite Halloween and fall tunes with accompaniment provided by teaching artists at the Old Town School of Folk Music, including Abby Lyons, Ryan Walter, Bill Brickey and Lenny Marsh. At 10 a.m. Oct. 29, 4544 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $13. Visit oldtownschool.org.
- Jack O’Lantern World is a three-quarter-mile walk through thousands of lit-up carved pumpkins including a pyramid and Eiffel Tower, both 25 feet tall, and a 40-foot-long Viking ship. More than 50 artisans, designers and carvers created the displays. Open evenings Thursday-Sunday to Oct. 29 at 200 S. Rand, Lake Zurich. Tickets: $14.99-$24.99. Visit thejackolanternworld.com.
- Northwestern University’s Imagine U presents “Frida Libre,” Deborah Wicks La Puma and Karen Zacarias’ musical that introduces Mexican painter Frida Kahlo to younger audiences. For ages 6 and up. To Nov. 5 at Josephine Lewis Theater, 20 Arts Circle, Evanston. Tickets: $8-$20. Visit wirtz.northwestern.edu.
- Schaumburg Halloween Carnival features spooky rides, a haunted house, trick-or-treating, arts and crafts, live music and more. To Oct. 31 at Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Rd., Schaumburg. Carnival admission is free; haunted house $17.50, $20; parking $5. Visit wintrustfield.com.
Halloween Haunts
- Crawl-O-Ween Halloween Bar Crawl invites costumed revelers to enjoy a variety of spooky food and drink specials at seven participating Rosemont bars. From 6-10 p.m. Oct. 27 at Parkway Bank Park entertainment district, 5501 Park Pl., Rosemont. Tickets: $10, includes drink specials and two ticket vouchers for Zanies Comedy Club. Visit parkwaybankpark.com.
- Unnatural Weird Wonder Festival is three evenings of short plays designed to scare and thrill. Each evening is designed around a theme: nightmares (7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, $30), witches (7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, $30) and kid-friendly plays and activities (noon Oct. 29, $20). Each performance is followed by additional activities. At Dreamers YOLO, 5419 N. Lincoln. Visit davjasfranentertainment.com/uwwfest.
- If you’re afraid of the basement, ignore this suggestion. But if you’re brave of heart, check out Basement of the Dead, a spine-chilling adventure filled with ghosts, ghouls and all things scary. To Nov. 4 at 42 W. New York, Aurora. Tickets: $29.95+. Visit basementofthedead.com.
