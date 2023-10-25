Applications now open for Grubhub microgrants to support Chicago food service nonprofits

Grubhub has launched an initiative to provide $1 million in microgrants to Chicago nonprofits.

The Full Plate Program will supply organizations that provide food and meal services, Grubhub announced in a news release on Wednesday. Eligible nonprofits can apply to receive up to $10,000.

The application opened Wednesday and will close at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13. Awardees will be announced in December.

“We are proud to support community organizations, like the Greater Chicago Food Depository and Nourishing Hope, that are committed to connecting our neighbors with access to nutritious food and advancing solutions that address the root causes of hunger,” said Brianna Morris, senior manager of community impact at Grubhub.

“Knowing that one in five Chicago households are facing food insecurity, we were inspired to expand our impact and launch the Full Plate Program,” Morris said.

The funds are supplied by the Grubhub Community Fund, and the grant program will be administered by Grubhub along with Greater Chicago Food Depository and Nourishing Hope.