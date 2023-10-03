The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Other Views Commentary Environment

Go electric in new Chicago buildings, and nix gas stoves and heat

An ordinance to be introduced this month would set Chicago on a managed transition away from the use of expensive, unhealthy natural gas, City Council members William Hall and Timmy Knudsen write.

By  Ald. William Hall and Ald. Timmy Knudsen
   
SHARE Go electric in new Chicago buildings, and nix gas stoves and heat
A gas-burning stove is offered for sale at a home improvement store on Jan. 12 in Chicago. Two alderpersons plan to introduce an ordinance that would get rid of gas stoves and heat and go all-electric in new Chicago construction.

A gas-burning stove is offered for sale at a home improvement store on Jan. 12 in Chicago. Two alderpersons plan to introduce an ordinance that would get rid of gas stoves and heat and go all-electric in new Chicago construction.

Getty

We applaud Mayor Brandon Johnson’s announcement of the Cumulative Impact Assessment study and his commitment to making Chicago a leader in delivering environmental justice. As the mayor said recently, “The effects of climate change and environmental stressors are not felt the same from neighborhood to neighborhood or community to community.”

Cleaning up pollution from large buildings must be part of the city’s new vision. Mayor Johnson’s own transition report recommended requiring “all new buildings and major renovations to use efficient, all-electric equipment … and incentivize the adoption of heat pumps, all-electric equipment, and renewable energy technologies.” We agree.

In October, we will introduce the Clean and Affordable Buildings Ordinance, a first, necessary step in a critical, long-term transition away from gas toward an equitable plan to move to cheaper, healthier ways to heat and power our homes and businesses.

Opinion bug

Opinion

CABO would set emissions standards to ensure new buildings in Chicago are built all-electric, and would commit the city to developing a plan for existing large buildings to reduce their pollution. Los Angeles, New York and the adjacent western suburb of Oak Park have already passed similar legislation that cuts energy costs, creates jobs and reduces pollution. Chicago must act now.

The ordinance will face strong resistance from Peoples Gas, which recorded record profits for the sixth straight year while trying to force Chicago families to pay a record $402 million rate hike. This proposed massive rate hike is fueled by a pipeline replacement program that has fallen behind its goals for 22 consecutive quarters, with projected costs of the overall program skyrocketing from about $2 billion to as much as $11 billion.

As a result of this out-of-control pipe replacement program, every Peoples Gas customer in Chicago now pays $50 on their gas bill before they even light their stove or turn on their heat, a charge that is literally bankrupting seniors and families on Chicago’s South and West sides. As of August, Peoples Gas data show that nearly half of customers in Englewood are behind on their gas bills, and winter hasn’t even set in yet, with an average debt of nearly $1,000.

Time is right to go all-electric

Recent polling shows Chicagoans are deeply concerned that Peoples Gas is pushing for a record rate hike to pay for an over-budget pipeline replacement program, giving momentum to efforts to begin the transition away from gas to reduce long-term costs and health risks. Chicagoans oppose the Peoples Gas rate hike 61%-32%, with Black and Latino Chicagoans most vehemently opposed (71% of Black and 66% of Latino Chicagoans).

The urgency for electrification has intensified with growing evidence of the health dangers associated with gas stoves — including a recent Stanford University study that indicated gas stoves could pollute homes with higher concentrations of cancer-causing benzene than secondhand smoke.

Without a managed transition away from gas, Chicago could see a future where the North Side and upper-income communities downtown move away from gas, leaving the rest of the city with the financial burden of replacing aging gas pipes while subjecting residents to more cancer-causing benzene from gas stoves.

This unmanaged, unfair transition happened when Chicagoans moved away from burning coal in their homes in the 1940s, when South Side residents choked on smoke and paid higher bills than those who moved to gas. Now, we must transition from expensive gas to cleaner, cheaper all-electric homes, but this time we must do so in a smart and equitable way.

CABO is the way we can begin to transition equitably away from fossil fuels to heat our homes and cook our food, but only if the mayor actively leads the fight.

 Ald. William Hall represents the 6th Ward. Ald. Timmy Knudsen represents the 43rd Ward.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

Next Up In Commentary
For Black journalists, Sun-Times’ 75th anniversary is a time to look back at those who came before us
Sweet move: Chicago seeks to landmark West Side’s historic Mars candy factory
Rising Black suicide rate demands attention
Auto workers deserve to benefit from transition to clean energy, electric vehicles
Traffic stops of Black drivers don’t prove police are guilty of racial profiling
Chicago needs a realistic ‘Welcoming City’ ordinance
The Latest
A white electric vehicle charges at a charging port in a parking garage.
Transportation
Loop parking garages to add 300 EV charging stations with funding from ComEd
Millennium Garages plans to have 300 chargers in its downtown parking decks by 2026 to meet the growth in electric vehicle ownership in Chicago.
By Catherine Odom
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Should I stay with man who’s fun but bad with money?
After leaving marriage to a guy who failed to pay his taxes, woman is hesitant about her future with another man deeply in debt.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Former Chicago Sun-Times reporter Lillian Williams.
Sun-Times 75th Anniversary
For Black journalists, Sun-Times’ 75th anniversary is a time to look back at those who came before us
The paper’s first Black journalists were trailblazers who reported on the plight of Black America while pushing to diversify the Sun-Times’ ranks, Mary Mitchell writes.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Patriot Front, a group that the Southern Poverty Law Center classified as a white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard America after the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017, march down South Michigan Avenue in the Loop as anti-abortion activists march across the street during a March for Life rally, Saturday afternoon, Jan. 8, 2022.
Crime
Racist propaganda, antisemitic acts spiked in Illinois last year, report shows
“In some ways, we think that we live in Illinois and somehow we’re immune to this,” said David Goldenberg, the Midwest director of the Anti-Defamation League that issued the “Hate in the Prairie State” report.
By Tom Schuba
 
A photo of 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa celebrating a play against the Bears in 2022.
Bears
NFL power rankings: Eagles, 49ers stand atop; Bears check in at No. 32
Plus, a look at the Packers, Chiefs, Texans and the rest of the league.
By Jason Lieser
 