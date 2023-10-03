The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
McCarthy ousted as House speaker in dramatic vote as Democrats join with GOP critics to topple him

The House of Representatives ousted Kevin McCarthy of his powers on a 216-210 vote. Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, a McCarthy ally, was named speaker pro tempore.

By  Lisa Mascaro | AP
 Updated  
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is surrounded by staff, security and journalists as he walks to the House Chamber ahead of Wednesday’s vote that ousted him as Speaker of the House.

Getty

WASHINGTON — Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history, The 216-210 vote, forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives, throws the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.

McCarthy’s chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, brought forward the “motion to vacate” drawing together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who say he is unworthy of leadership.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., a McCarthy ally, was named speaker pro tempore of the House.

During an hour-long meeting in the Capitol basement before the vote, McCarthy invoked the last Republican speaker, Joseph Cannon, who more than 100 years ago confronted his critics head on by calling their bluff and setting the vote himself on his ouster. Cannon survived that take-down attempt which, until now, was the first time the House had actually voted to consider removing its speaker. A more recent threat, in 2015, didn’t make it to a vote.

McCarthy received three standing ovations during the private meeting — one when he came to the microphone to speak, again during his remarks and lastly when he was done, according a Republican at the meeting and granted anonymity to discuss it.

At one point, there was a show of hands in support of McCarthy and it was “overwhelming,” said Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., a member of the House Freedom Caucus.

Gaetz was in attendance, but he did not address the room.

Across the way in the Capitol, Democrats lined up for a long discussion and unified around one common point: McCarthy cannot be trusted, several lawmakers in the room said.

“I think it’s safe to say there’s not a lot of good will in that room for Kevin McCarthy,” said Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass.

“At the end of the day, the country needs a speaker that can be relied upon,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. “We don’t trust him. Their members don’t trust him. And you need a certain degree of trust to be the speaker.”

House Republicans now must try to find a new leader. It took McCarthy himself 15 rounds in January over multiple days of voting before he secured the support from his colleagues to gain the gavel. There is no obvious GOP successor.

Trump, the former president who is the Republican front-runner in the 2024 race to challenge Biden, weighed in to complain about the chaos. “Why is it that Republicans are always fighting among themselves,” he asked on social media.

One key McCarthy ally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., had taken to social media urging support for “our speaker” and an end to the chaos that has roiled the Republican majority.

Republicans are upset that McCarthy relied on Democratic votes Saturday to approve the temporary measure to keep the government running until Nov. 17. Some would have preferred a government shutdown as they fight for deeper spending cuts.

But Democrats are also upset at McCarthy for walking away from the debt deal that he made with Biden earlier this year that already set federal spending levels as he emboldens his right-flank to push for steep spending reductions.

Associated Press writers Kevin Freking, Stephen Groves and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.

