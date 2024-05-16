The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Politics Abortion 2024 Democratic National Convention

Vice President Kamala Harris rallies troops, raises funds on Illinois trip: 'Time to roll up our sleeves'

The vice president spoke about reproductive rights and the critical importance of the upcoming election at a fundraiser in a Glencoe home.

By  Isabel Funk
   
SHARE Vice President Kamala Harris rallies troops, raises funds on Illinois trip: 'Time to roll up our sleeves'
Vice President Kamala Harris on her visit Thursday to the Discovery World Science and Technology Museum in Milwaukee.

Before heading to Chicago, Vice President Kamala Harris visited Milwaukee, where she discussed economic opportunity at Discovery World Science and Technology Museum.

Tannen Maury/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris sought to rally Democrats — and raise money — for the upcoming election on a visit to the Chicago area Thursday.

“It’s time to roll up our sleeves,” she told a group of about 100 people at a fundraiser in north suburban Glencoe. “We are not fighting against anything, we are fighting for something.”

Harris spoke for about 15 minutes, touching on abortion rights and what’s at stake in the upcoming election.

“Every cycle, we have talked about the critical importance of the presidential election,” Harris said. “This one, I absolutely believe, is the most consequential of any we have been involved in, in recent times.”

Her appearance raised more than $670,000 for the Biden Victory Fund, according to Lauren Rosenthal, chair of Invest to Elect Illinois, which organized the event.

The Biden-Harris ticket is set to be nominated at the Democratic National Convention this summer in Chicago. During Harris’s remarks, she did not use the name of the presumptive Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, whom Biden defeated in 2020. But Harris did allude to the “chaos” of Trump’s four years in the White House.

The event was hosted by Karen Citow, a member of Invest to Elect Illinois, and her husband, Jonathan Citow, at their Glencoe home. Guests snacked on veggie rolls and steak kebabs on a covered terrace overlooking Lake Michigan.

Harris offered a hopeful perspective on the 2024 election. “We are winning,” she said, repeatedly, citing successes for reproductive rights in state elections.

Attendees paid from $1,500 to $50,000 to attend the event, according to a copy of the invitation obtained by the Sun-Times.

“We are being challenged as Americans, to fight for our country and to realize, and if nothing made that more clear than the Dobbs decision, that we can’t take anything for granted, ever, if we’re not prepared to fight.”

Before the stop in Glencoe, Harris was in Milwaukee Thursday morning, where she spoke with small business owners as part of her Economic Opportunity Tour.

Contributing: Lynn Sweet

Next Up In Politics
Sister of crooked Bridgeport bank's CEO sentenced to 3 months in prison for her role in bank's collapse
Dolton Trustee Andrew Holmes fired as crisis responder after sex assault allegations
Dolton Trustee Andrew Holmes fired as crisis responder after sex assault allegations
Reconsider outdoor dining compromise on Clark Steet in River North, Council member says
Historic shift to reclassify marijuana begins
CTA touts record ridership since pandemic as boss feels the heat
The Latest
Joliet’s Catholic cathedral, the central church in the diocese.
Religion
19 Catholic parishes in west, south suburbs could be closed or merged
The proposed restructuring by Bishop Ron Hicks, leader of the Diocese of Joliet, follows other church and school downsizing moves announced earlier this year in and around Joliet.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, dressed in a blue suit jacket, looks pensive at the microphone during a luncheon.
Police Reform
Kim Foxx wouldn’t prosecute gun cases tied to some minor traffic stops under new plan
The draft policy aims to undercut a dramatic rise in stops that disproportionately target people of color and rarely lead to arrests. “It felt like it was time to do something about it,” said Foxx, who is stepping down this year.
By Matthew Hendrickson Tom Schuba , and 1 more
 
CPD-07XX20-02.JPG
Crime
Motorist shot, killed in Calumet Heights
The man, 38, was shot while driving near the 2400 block of East 91st Street about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Sunny (Angela Morris, from left), Ma (Mechelle Moe), and Pa (David Parkes) struggle with life in a land ruined by drought in TimeLine Theatre's production of "Black Sunday." | photo by Liz Lauren
Theater
One family's desperate struggles fuel Depression-era 'Black Sunday'
There’s potential in the work, no question. But as is, the production provides flashes of insight and drama rather than really digging into the bleak, essential history it illuminates.
By Catey Sullivan | For the Sun-Times
 
trump051717.jpg
Columnists
Flirting with disaster in Donald Trump
America is staring down the possibility of putting someone back in power who has demonstrated he is willing to use informal violence to achieve his anti-democratic ends.
By Mona Charen
 