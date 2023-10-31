The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Trick-or-treat and watch out for sleet: Chicago’s first snowfall could cause slippery roads

Scattered snow showers and sharp winds are expected throughout the afternoon that could reduce visibility.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
A person walks on West Randolph Street in the Loop as snow and rain fall across the Chicago area, Monday morning, March 7, 2022.

Chicago saw its first snowfall of the season on Halloween.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Chicago and surrounding areas saw the first snowfall of the season on Halloween.

Dustings of snow were seen during the morning commute Tuesday with scattered snow showers expected the rest of the day.

“The snow showers and sharp winds in the afternoon could reduce visibility but the sun will still pop up here and there,” said David King, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

Roads and sidewalks could become slick as freezing temperatures are expected through the night and into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-20s overnight then gradually increase throughout the week — reaching the upper 50s by the weekend.

“Lake-effect snow will stick south of Lake Michigan and the city should start drying out by 10 p.m. tonight,” King said.

The normal high temperature on Halloween is 56 degrees, and the low is 41 degrees, according to the weather service. The warmest Halloween was 84 degrees in 1950.

The snowiest Halloween was in 2019 when the area got 3.4 inches of snow.

