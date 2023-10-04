City Council should pass ordinance to require new buildings be all-electric

Chicago has already started on the transition toward all-electric homes and away from the gas system (“Go electric in new Chicago buildings, and nix gas stoves and heat” — Oct. 3).

Locally, the Chicago Climate Action Plan calls for 30% of residential buildings to be off the gas system by 2035. Federally, the Inflation Reduction Act included $8.8 billion in rebates for home energy efficiency and electrification projects. That’s great: all-electric homes are more affordable, healthier and reduce harmful climate emissions.

Despite this, Peoples Gas continues to waste billions of dollars on unnecessary gas infrastructure, seeking to break profit records for a seventh consecutive year. Its pending rate hike, the biggest in Illinois history, would cost average customers more than $140 per year. If Peoples Gas is left unchecked, Chicagoans will be forced to keep paying billions of dollars for gas infrastructure for years after we stop using it.

The full transition from the gas system will take decades and require thoughtful policy at the local, state and federal levels, but the first step is clear: end wasteful, unnecessary spending on the gas system. The Illinois Commerce Commission should rein in wasteful spending by Peoples Gas, and the mayor and City Council should require all new construction to be all-electric by passing the Clean and Affordable Buildings Ordinance.

Jordan Hamrick and Abraham Scarr, Illinois Public Interest Research Group

Some arts venues thrive

It is true that the pandemic has changed theater, but I do not think that “new habits,” or people getting more of their entertainment online, as a study found, can be completely to blame for the drop in attendance (“Post-pandemic ‘crisis’ in Chicago’s cultural arts scene is real, new report finds” — Oct. 2).

Larger theaters just have to come to terms with the fact that their programming no longer piques the interest of the population at large and, if they want to see those dazzling numbers return, they do have to stray from the traditional paths of generating revenue.

Live performance is booming in Chicago! Smaller venues, including bars, are packing people in nightly to see live shows. Comedy is booming in Chicago. Drag is booming in Chicago. I have recently seen great experimental theater and clowning shows where they have had to turn away people at the door.

I understand the value of traditional and modern theater. I love them and want to see them continue in this city, but I do not think they are as relevant to this city’s “cultural arts scene” as they used to be.

A lot is blamed on the pandemic, but we have to admit that theater attendance was declining well before it. Larger theater institutions should stop thinking about how to get the city’s population to care about their programming and figure out how to get their dedicated fan base to remain dedicated.

Jon Levy, Lake View