Lionel Messi will not play against Fire

Lionel Messi will not play for Inter Miami in Wednesday night’s match at Soldier Field against the Fire.

Messi, 36, was ruled out by Miami due to a lingering leg injury and did not arrive at the stadium with his teammates. Though he practiced apart from the team Tuesday, Messi is missing his fifth Inter Miami game out of the last six.

The news will undoubtedly be a disappointment to the Fire and many of the 61,000-plus fans who bought tickets for the game, hoping to see the greatest player in soccer history. Because of demand, single-game tickets for the match were sold at a steep markup. Once Messi’s status came into doubt, prices on the secondary market fell.

To give customers an incentive to still turn out and maybe create new supporters, the Fire are giving fans who show up either a $250 credit toward a 2024 season ticket or a $50 credit that can be used toward any game next year.

That deal was regardless of whether Messi played. Now it’s clear he will not.

Despite Messi’s absence, the match is still important for the Fire on the field. They enter the game tied with CF Montreal and D.C. United for the ninth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Inter Miami is four points behind.

This story will be updated.

