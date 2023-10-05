The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Northwestern hazing scandal Sports College Sports

Fired Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald sues school for $130 million

Fitzgerald claims his alma mater wrongfully fired him in the wake of a hazing and abuse scandal that has engulfed the NU athletic department.

By  Andrew Seligman | Associated Press
   
SHARE Fired Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald sues school for $130 million
NULAWSUIT_100623_11.jpg

“If there was ever a coach at Northwestern University who should have not been terminated, it’s coach Fitzgerald,” attorney Dan Webb said.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former Northwestern University football coach Pat Fitzgerald is suing the school for $130 million, saying his alma mater wrongfully fired him in the wake of a hazing and abuse scandal that has engulfed the athletic department.

The announcement by Chicago-based attorneys Dan K. Webb and Matthew R. Carter on Thursday comes nearly three months after Fitzgerald was suspended and then fired after 17 years.

Attorney Webb said that Fitzgerald would also be seeking additional money for “infliction of emotional distress,” future lost income and punitive damages. The $130 million includes $68 million remaining in owed salary plus $62 million in future lost income, Webb added. The suit is being filed in Cook County Circuit Court against the university and its President Michael Schill, he said.

“If there was ever a coach at Northwestern University who should have not been terminated, it’s coach Fitzgerald,” Webb said.

The 48-year-old Fitzgerald was suspended for two weeks on July 7 following an investigation by attorney Maggie Hickey of law firm ArentFox Schiff. That probe did not find “sufficient” evidence that the coaching staff knew about ongoing hazing, but concluded there were “significant opportunities” to find out about it.

Three days later, after the publication in the Daily Northwestern student newspaper of stories alleging both hazing and racism in the football program, the school changed its stance and fired Fitzgerald. President Schill said at the time the hazing was “widespread” and not a secret within the program.

“As head coach of the football program for 17 years, Patrick Fitzgerald was responsible for the conduct of the program. He had the responsibility to know that hazing was occurring and to stop it. He failed to do so,” said a statement from Northwestern University released Thursday.

Multiple current and former football student-athletes acknowledged that hazing took place in the football program during the six-month independent investigation into the issue, the university’s statement said, adding that “Student-athletes across a range of years corroborated these findings, showing beyond question that hazing – which included nudity and sexualized acts – took place on Fitzgerald’s watch.”

“The safety of our students remains our highest priority, and we deeply regret that any student-athletes experienced hazing. We remain confident that the University acted appropriately in terminating Fitzgerald and we will vigorously defend our position in court,” the statement said.

Northwestern is facing more than a dozen lawsuits across multiple sports with allegations including sexual abuse of players by teammates, as well as racist comments by coaches and race-based assaults. Baseball coach Jim Foster was fired July 13 amid allegations of a toxic culture that included bullying and abusive behavior.

Fitzgerald’s dismissal capped a rapid fall from grace for someone who seemed entrenched at his alma mater. He was an All-American linebacker, a star on the 1995 team that won the Big Ten and reached the Rose Bowl after decades of losing at Northwestern.

Fitzgerald led the Wildcats to a 110-101 record and — by a wide margin — more wins than any other coach. Northwestern won Big Ten West championships in 2018 and 2020, plus five bowl games. But the team went 4-20 over his last two seasons.

Defensive coordinator David Braun was elevated to interim coach six months after joining Fitzgerald’s staff.

Just over two months ago, Northwestern hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to lead an investigation into the culture of its athletic department and its anti-hazing procedures. The university announced no timetable for the investigation but said the results will be made public, unlike those of the previous investigation.

In August, assistant football coaches and staff members wore black shirts with “ Cats Against the World “ and Fitzgerald’s old number “51” in purple type at practice that athletic director Derrick Gragg said were “inappropriate, offensive and tone deaf.” About a week later, approximately 1,000 former Northwestern athletes sent a letter condemning hazing while defending the school’s culture, saying allegations of abuse within the football program and other men’s and women’s teams do not reflect their experiences.

The turmoil came as the school is trying to gain approval to build a new Ryan Field. The plans call for a state-of-the-art facility featuring a reduced seating capacity and greater emphasis on the fan experience.

Next Up In Sports
Previewing Week 7’s top high school football games
Three keys for Bears vs. Commanders
Associated Press Illinois high school football rankings for Week 7
Bears need to choose: No wins or know wins
Bears vs. Commanders — What to Watch 4
Lionel Messi sits out 4-1 Fire win over Inter Miami
The Latest
Heaven Taylor
Crime
Murder charges filed in fatal stabbing of Heaven Taylor, 16, in Loop
Police said the 18-year-old suspect turned herself in after reaching out to a pastor on the city’s West Side late Wednesday afternoon.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
St. Rita’s Jett Hilding (5) hurdles the last Joliet Catholic defender before scoring a touchdown.
High School Football
Previewing Week 7’s top high school football games
A look at five of the area’s best games.
By Mike Clark
 
Demons take over not one but two girls — Angela (Lidya Jewett, left) and Katherine (Olivia Marcum) — in “The Exorcist: Believer.”
Movies and TV
‘The Exorcist: Believer’ possesses none of the original’s thrills
With the devil inside two girls now, this film has double the exorcisms but about 10% of the Scare Value of the 1973 classic.
By Richard Roeper
 
Monica Lewinsky
Well
Once vilified and fodder for jokes, Monica Lewinsky now shines a light on self-bullying
A new public service announcement for was released in conjunction with Anti-Bullying Month, showcasing this often-taboo topic.
By Laura Trujillo | USA Today
 
merlin_114084786.jpg
Chicago corruption trials
Secret recordings cite ties between Berrios relative and Chicago mobster. ‘Jimmy and Frank were good friends.’
Prosecutors revealed details of that conversation as they sought a prison sentence of more than five years for James Weiss, convicted this year of bribing two Illinois lawmakers.
By Jon Seidel
 