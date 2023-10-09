The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 9, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Son, 47, lives with us, acts like a teenager

Dad’s had enough of housing the man who makes a decent income but pays no rent or household bills.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Son, 47, lives with us, acts like a teenager
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been married since 1968. The last time we were intimate was in 1984. The house is in both of our names. Nine years ago, she asked one of our sons to come live with us. She never asked me how I felt about it.

Our son continues to live here, and he pays no rent or anything else toward our living expenses. He literally lives the life of a teenage boy, although he’s almost 48. I pay all the household bills. He has a job and makes more than I do (with my pension).

I do not want a boarder in my home, but I can hardly evict him. Our other four children are all successful, own their own homes and live the lives of responsible adults. Do I need a lawyer, or perhaps a backbone? — OVER IT IN OHIO

DEAR OVER IT: You may need both. Although it’s late, consider also engaging the services of a licensed marriage and family therapist. I don’t know what the laws about community assets in your state are, but a lawyer can enlighten you. Because your almost 48-year-old teenager has been living with you for so long, you may need one or both to pry him out of there.

DEAR ABBY: Forty years ago, my husband had an affair that left me emotionally damaged. I took him back when he asked, and we went on with our lives — well, HE did. Even today, if I hear a song from that time or her name, I freak out. When I remember how he told me he loved her, something inside me dies.

I went to counseling, but all I got from it was a bill I couldn’t afford. He treats me well and says “I love you” every day, yet the cut is still fresh and deep. Any suggestions? — LIKE YESTERDAY IN FLORIDA

DEAR LIKE YESTERDAY: After 40 years of torturing yourself, the memory of your husband’s transgression has become ingrained. By holding onto this, you are only hurting yourself. You took him back after the affair but have never truly forgiven him, which is why you cannot let it go. Consider consulting another licensed mental health professional to see if there is any way for you to obliterate the intrusive memory of his betrayal.

DEAR ABBY: A friend is throwing a joint birthday party for herself, her daughter, son-in-law and sister. Their birthdays all fall in the same month. I am close to all of them. This joint celebration has been a ritual for the past three years, and presents are expected.

I have come to feel that this is unfair. For a single-day, one buffet party, I must buy presents for four people. I’m considering buying one decent present and having it raffled off among the four. What do you think? By the way, this also happens a few months later for her husband and son. — PARTY POOPER IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR PARTY POOPER: I think it’s fair IF all six people reciprocate when your birthday rolls around. If they don’t, then when your friend’s (the hostess’s) birthday arrives, skip the party, entertain her separately, for lunch perhaps, and give her her present then.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For an excellent guide to becoming a better conversationalist and a more sociable person, order “How to Be Popular.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Popularity Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Adult on dad’s medical plan bellyaches when asked to share cost
Dear Abby: My son’s new wife makes no effort to know me
Dear Abby: I’m done visiting relative’s house full of roaches
Dear Abby: I miss my son after collapse of my marriage
Dear Abby: How do I move on after husband left me for my sister?
Dear Abby: Should I stay with man who’s fun but bad with money?
The Latest
A traveler walks past asylum-seekers inside a waiting area for shuttles near O’Hare Airport’s Terminal 2 on Oct. 3. More migrants were sheltered behind the curtain. More than 17,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since the end of August 2022.
Chicago Enterprise
As migrant crisis grows will faith groups step up and offer unused buildings?
Religious organizations own substantial properties that sit empty or little used. Why aren’t they being opened to shelter people arriving in Chicago?
By David Roeder
 
The Republican party of today is very different from the days Lincoln was president.
Letters to the Editor
Today’s Republican Party has abandoned its roots
The party first turned its back on its values in 1876 by agreeing to dismantle Reconstruction. Ever since, power rather than principle has been its driving motive.
By Letters to the Editor
 
City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin waves to spectators during a Labor Day parade in 2022. As a college student, she was attacked by her boyfriend. She is sharing her story to help other victims during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Other Views
Melissa Conyears-Ervin: I was a victim of domestic violence. Other victims should know they aren’t alone.
We don’t know the true magnitude of something as awful as domestic violence if people who’ve experienced it don’t speak out or ask for help, the city treasurer writes.
By Melissa Conyears-Ervin
 
Maritze Garcia performs a traditional dance at Pottawattomie Park in Rogers Park in October 2021 to protest after Cook County commissioners refused to advance a measure to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.
Chicago
Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day? Groups say it’s time to leave Columbus behind
Chicago, Cook County and the state of Illinois all observe Columbus Day, but some are calling for new ways to celebrate Italian heritage.
By Esther Yoon-Ji Kang
 
Louis Armstrong plays in Paris on June 5, 1965.
Theater
New musical has a tall task: covering Louis Armstrong’s amazing lifetime of miracles
‘A Wonderful World’ attempts to sum up an inventive and daring career in jazz that started in Chicago.
By Lloyd Sachs | For the Sun-Times
 