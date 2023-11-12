Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 13

Any doubts about the area’s hierarchy were firmly dispelled over the first three weeks of the state playoffs.
The top four teams haven’t been challenged. Loyola, Mount Carmel, Lincoln-Way East and Batavia won the 12 playoff games by a combined score of 522-92, which works out to an average of 44-8.
The Griffins shut out all three of their opponents. Batavia has scored more than 44 points in all three games.
Mount Carmel hosts the Bulldogs in the Class 7A semifinals this weekend, so all four teams won’t wind up at Illinois State, which is a shame.
Four teams drop out this week after not being competitive in the quarterfinals: Morris, Geneva, Lincoln-Way West and St. Ignatius.
Three teams rejoin, based on their overall season resume: Hersey, Glenbard West and Prairie Ridge. Wilmington, which is still alive in Class 2A, makes its season debut in the rankings.
Super 25 rankings for Week 13
With record and last week’s ranking
1. Loyola (12-0) 2
8A: vs. No. 6 York
2. Mount Carmel (11-1) 2
7A: vs. No. 4 Batavia
3. Lincoln-Way East (12-0) 3
8A: vs. No. 5 Barrington
4. Batavia (11-1) 4
7A: at No. 2 Mount Carmel
5. Barrington (12-0) 6
8A: at No. 3 Lincoln-Way East
6. York (11-1) 7
8A: at No. 1 Loyola
7. Downers Grove North (10-2) 8
7A: vs. Normal
8. St. Francis (10-2) 10
5A: at No. 16 Nazareth
9. Maine South (10-2) 5
Season complete
10. Warren (9-3) 10
Season complete
11. Lake Zurich (11-1) 14
6A: vs. No. 12 Cary-Grove
12. Cary-Grove (10-2) 21
6A: at No. 11 Lake Zurich
13. Nazareth (7-5) 19
5A: vs. No. 8 St. Francis
14. Kankakee (11-1) 9
Season complete
15. Carmel (10-2) 13
Season complete
16. St. Laurence (9-3) 22
4A: vs. Wheaton Academy
17. Joliet Catholic (9-3) 24
5A: vs. No. 19 Providence
18. Providence (8-4) 23
5A: at No. 18 Joliet Catholic
20. Hersey (10-1) NR
Season complete
21. Glenbard West (8-3) NR
Season complete
22. Prairie Ridge (9-2) NR
Season complete
19. IC Catholic (9-3) 18
Season complete
23. Morgan Park (10-2) 11
Season complete
24. Montini (9-3) 25
3A: vs. Byron
25. Wilmington (11-1) NR
2A: vs. Maroa-Forsyth